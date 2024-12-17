Skip to agency navigation
    If you suspect child abuse or neglect,
    call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

    How to report suspected abuse or neglect

    The Office of Children, Youth, and Families' (OCYF) vision is that all children and youth grow up in a safe, loving, nurturing, permanent family and community. 

    To this end, OCYF views its mission as supporting the provision of quality services and best practices designed to ensure the safety, permanency and well-being of Pennsylvania’s children, youth and families. The child welfare system in Pennsylvania is administered through 67 county children and youth agencies under the supervision of the state through OCYF, which is different from most other states in the county that operate state-administered child welfare systems. OCYF provides regulatory guidance, oversight and support for the operation of Pennsylvania’s county children and youth agencies and private providers who offer direct services to children and families.  These services include child abuse prevention and treatment, in-home family support and preservation services, foster care, services to support older youth transitioning to adulthood and adoption. OCYF also provides direct services to delinquent children and youth through the operation of three secure youth development centers and two youth forestry camps..

    Explore how you can provide a safe and loving home for children in need through our adoption and fostering programs, and make a life-changing impact on their future.

    Find resources to protect children and learn how to report suspicions of abuse or neglect. Help make sure every child can grow up in a safe and supportive environment.

    Discover the support and resources available to kinship caregivers through KinConnector, helping families navigate the challenges of raising children in their extended families.

