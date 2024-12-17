The Office of Children, Youth, and Families' (OCYF) vision is that all children and youth grow up in a safe, loving, nurturing, permanent family and community.
To this end, OCYF views its mission as supporting the provision of quality services and best practices designed to ensure the safety, permanency and well-being of Pennsylvania’s children, youth and families. The child welfare system in Pennsylvania is administered through 67 county children and youth agencies under the supervision of the state through OCYF, which is different from most other states in the county that operate state-administered child welfare systems. OCYF provides regulatory guidance, oversight and support for the operation of Pennsylvania’s county children and youth agencies and private providers who offer direct services to children and families. These services include child abuse prevention and treatment, in-home family support and preservation services, foster care, services to support older youth transitioning to adulthood and adoption. OCYF also provides direct services to delinquent children and youth through the operation of three secure youth development centers and two youth forestry camps..
Adoption and Fostering
Adoption and Fostering
Keep Kids Safe
Keep Kids Safe
KinConnector
KinConnector
Contact OCYF
Deputy Secretary
- Laval Miller-Wilson
General Contact Information
- Phone: 717-787-4756
- Email: ra-dpwocyfnet@pa.gov.
OCYF Documents
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.