The Office of Children, Youth, and Families' (OCYF) vision is that all children and youth grow up in a safe, loving, nurturing, permanent family and community.

To this end, OCYF views its mission as supporting the provision of quality services and best practices designed to ensure the safety, permanency and well-being of Pennsylvania’s children, youth and families. The child welfare system in Pennsylvania is administered through 67 county children and youth agencies under the supervision of the state through OCYF, which is different from most other states in the county that operate state-administered child welfare systems. OCYF provides regulatory guidance, oversight and support for the operation of Pennsylvania’s county children and youth agencies and private providers who offer direct services to children and families. These services include child abuse prevention and treatment, in-home family support and preservation services, foster care, services to support older youth transitioning to adulthood and adoption. OCYF also provides direct services to delinquent children and youth through the operation of three secure youth development centers and two youth forestry camps..