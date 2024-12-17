Working in conjunction with the Bureau of Policy, Programs and Operations and the Bureau of Children and Family Services, the Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Support (BBFS) provides leadership to counties related to budget and invoice processes for Federal and State funds; establishes and implements fiscal policy; and provides oversight of Federal audits and State Title IV-E quality assurance reviews.

BBFS manages child welfare revenue streams, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, Special Grants, Independent Living and is responsible for quality assurance efforts. BBFS also provides budgetary, personnel, management, and fiscal-policy related support to OCYF staff. In Pennsylvania, county child welfare services are supported by a complex mix of federal, state and local funds. State funding allocated to each county based upon a need certified through the annual Needs-Based Plan and Budget (NBPB) process. BBFS is the OCYF entity which provides leadership for the NBPB reviews, ensures federal/state funds are applied appropriately to the NBPB recommendations and maintains the NBPB process and documentation to provide support for the annual child welfare budget submission.