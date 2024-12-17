Working in conjunction with the Bureau of Policy, Programs and Operations and the Bureau of Children and Family Services, the Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Support (BBFS) provides leadership to counties related to budget and invoice processes for Federal and State funds; establishes and implements fiscal policy; and provides oversight of Federal audits and State Title IV-E quality assurance reviews.
BBFS manages child welfare revenue streams, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, Special Grants, Independent Living and is responsible for quality assurance efforts. BBFS also provides budgetary, personnel, management, and fiscal-policy related support to OCYF staff. In Pennsylvania, county child welfare services are supported by a complex mix of federal, state and local funds. State funding allocated to each county based upon a need certified through the annual Needs-Based Plan and Budget (NBPB) process. BBFS is the OCYF entity which provides leadership for the NBPB reviews, ensures federal/state funds are applied appropriately to the NBPB recommendations and maintains the NBPB process and documentation to provide support for the annual child welfare budget submission.
Divisions
The Division of Administration supports all OCYF personnel efforts, including all aspects of hiring, such as posting, interviewing, onboarding, Labor Relations, Workman’s Compensation, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and State Employee Assistance Program (SEAP), while ensuring OCYF’s compliance with Civil Service requirements regarding employment. The division is responsible for overseeing the fiscal management of OCYF related functions including but not limited to the operational budget, OCYF contracts and grants, Special Grants, Independent Living and Information Technology grants. The division oversees various functions related to county reimbursement for costs associated with CCYA personnel.
This division conducts all the NBPB reviews to assist to in development of the Regional’s Office final recommendations, is responsible for the review of pre-contractual budget documentation for out-home placement providers and oversees the Title IV-E Validation system and processing of invoices from counties for allowable costs for Title IV-E eligible children. The division serves as the OCYF Liaison for all local, state and federal audit requests under OCYF’s scope of work.
This division develops fiscal policy, conducts legislative fiscal analysis, drafts regulatory changes, and oversees fiscal implementation of regulations, polices, procedures, guidelines and bulletins. This division is responsible for monitoring the counties’ Title IV-E eligibility determinations, claiming and practices in each county through auditing counties at least twice in a 12-month period. The division ensures that Title IV-E and Title IV-B cost allocation processes are in compliance with federal reporting requirements along with managing and overseeing the statewide Randome Moment Time Study process for Title IV-E Administrative Claiming.
Bureau Information
Director
Melissa Erazo
Health and Human Services Building
625 Forster Street, Room 103
Harrisburg, PA 17120
