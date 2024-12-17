Skip to agency navigation
    Medicaid for Older People and People with Disabilities

    Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance (Medicaid) program provides health care benefits for older people (ages 65 and older), people with disabilities, or people who are blind. Information on this page describes general eligibility requirements and benefits

    Non-Money Payment (NMP)

    Number of People

    NMP Categories Net Monthly Income Limit

    1

    $989.10

    2

    $1,483.30

     

    Medically Needy Only (MNO)

    Number of People

    MNO Categories Net Monthly
    Income Limits

    MNO Categories Net 6-Month
    Income Limits

    1

    $ 425

    $ 2,550

    2

    $ 442

    $ 2,650

    3

    $ 467

    $ 2,800

    4

    $ 567

    $ 3,400

    5

    $ 675

    $ 4,050

    6

    $ 758

    $ 4,550

    7

    $ 850

    $ 5,100

    8

    $ 942

    $ 5,600

    Each Additional Person

    $ 92

    $ 550

     

    State Blind Pension

    State-funded program dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families who meet visual and other eligibility requirements move to independence. View additional information on the State Blind Pension program.


    Healthy Horizons

    Eligible persons may be eligible to receive help to pay their Medicare premiums. The Medical Assistance program (also referred to as Medicaid) includes a coverage plan designed to help elderly individuals or individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Medicare to pay some or all of their Medicare premiums. Individuals must meet income and resource limits. Income limits are based on a percentage of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG), which are revised annually. Healthy Horizons includes the following:

    Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) — Categorically Needy Program

    Also known as Healthy Horizons in Pennsylvania, individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for Medical Assistance payments of their Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and payment of Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. They are also eligible for medical coverage through the Medical Assistance program. Income and resource limits are as follows:

    Number of People

    2025 Federal
    Poverty Level (FPIG)

    Monthly Income Limit
    (FPIG + $20 Deductible = Limit

    Resource Limit

    1

    100 percent or less

    $1.305 + $20 = $1,325

    $2,000

    2

    100 percent or less

    $1,763 + $20 = $1,783

    $3,000

     

    Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) — Medicare Cost-Sharing Program

    Also known as Healthy Horizons-Medicare Cost-Sharing in Pennsylvania, individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and payment of Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. Income and resource limits are as follows:

    Number of Persons

    2025 Federal Poverty Level (FPIG)

    Monthly Income Limit
    (FPIG + $20 Deductible = Limit)

    Resource Limit

    1

    100 percent or less

    $1,305 + $20 = $1,325

    $9,660

    2

    100 percent or less

    $1,763 + $20 = $1,783

    $14,470

     

    Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) Program

    Individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part B premium only. Income and resource limits are as follows:

    ​Number of People

    2025 Federal
    Poverty Level (FPIG)

    Monthly Income Limit
    (FPIG + $20 Deductible = Limit)

    Resource Limit

    ​1

    At least 100 percent but less than 120 percent

    		$1,305 + $20 = $1,325
    Less than $1,565 + $20 = $1,585

    $9,660

    ​2

    At least 100 percent but less than 120 percent

    		$1,763 + $20 = $1,793
    Less than $2,115 + $20 = $2,135

    $14,470

     

    Qualifying Individuals Group 1 (QI-1)

    Individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part B premium only. Income and resource limits are as follows:

    Number of People

    2025 Federal
    Poverty Level (FPIG)

    Monthly Income
    Limit (FPIG + $20 Deductible)

    Resource Limit

    1

    At least 120 percent but
    less than 135 percent

    		$ 1,565 + $20 = $1,585
    Less than $ 1,761 + $20 = $1,781

    $9,660

    2

    At least 120 percent but
    less than 135 percent

    		$2,115 + $20 = $2,135
    Less than $2,380 + $20 = $2,400

    $14,470

     