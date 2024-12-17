Medicaid for Older People and People with Disabilities

Pennsylvania's Medical Assistance (Medicaid) program provides health care benefits for older people (ages 65 and older), people with disabilities, or people who are blind. Information on this page describes general eligibility requirements and benefits
Non-Money Payment (NMP)
Number of People
NMP Categories Net Monthly Income Limit
1
$989.10
2
$1,483.30
Medically Needy Only (MNO)
Number of People
MNO Categories Net Monthly
MNO Categories Net 6-Month
1
$ 425
$ 2,550
2
$ 442
$ 2,650
3
$ 467
$ 2,800
4
$ 567
$ 3,400
5
$ 675
$ 4,050
6
$ 758
$ 4,550
7
$ 850
$ 5,100
8
$ 942
$ 5,600
Each Additional Person
$ 92
$ 550
State Blind Pension
State-funded program dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families who meet visual and other eligibility requirements move to independence. View additional information on the State Blind Pension program.
Healthy Horizons
Eligible persons may be eligible to receive help to pay their Medicare premiums. The Medical Assistance program (also referred to as Medicaid) includes a coverage plan designed to help elderly individuals or individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Medicare to pay some or all of their Medicare premiums. Individuals must meet income and resource limits. Income limits are based on a percentage of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG), which are revised annually. Healthy Horizons includes the following:
Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) — Categorically Needy Program
Also known as Healthy Horizons in Pennsylvania, individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for Medical Assistance payments of their Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and payment of Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. They are also eligible for medical coverage through the Medical Assistance program. Income and resource limits are as follows:
Number of People
2025 Federal
Monthly Income Limit
Resource Limit
1
100 percent or less
$1.305 + $20 = $1,325
$2,000
2
100 percent or less
$1,763 + $20 = $1,783
$3,000
Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) — Medicare Cost-Sharing Program
Also known as Healthy Horizons-Medicare Cost-Sharing in Pennsylvania, individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part A and Part B premiums and payment of Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. Income and resource limits are as follows:
Number of Persons
2025 Federal Poverty Level (FPIG)
Monthly Income Limit
Resource Limit
1
100 percent or less
$1,305 + $20 = $1,325
$9,660
2
100 percent or less
$1,763 + $20 = $1,783
$14,470
Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) Program
Individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part B premium only. Income and resource limits are as follows:
Number of People
2025 Federal
Monthly Income Limit
Resource Limit
1
At least 100 percent but less than 120 percent
|$1,305 + $20 = $1,325
Less than $1,565 + $20 = $1,585
$9,660
2
At least 100 percent but less than 120 percent
|$1,763 + $20 = $1,793
Less than $2,115 + $20 = $2,135
$14,470
Qualifying Individuals Group 1 (QI-1)
Individuals who qualify for these benefits are eligible for payment of their Medicare Part B premium only. Income and resource limits are as follows:
Number of People
2025 Federal
Monthly Income
Resource Limit
1
At least 120 percent but
|$ 1,565 + $20 = $1,585
Less than $ 1,761 + $20 = $1,781
$9,660
2
At least 120 percent but
|$2,115 + $20 = $2,135
Less than $2,380 + $20 = $2,400
$14,470