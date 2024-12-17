The Bureau of Quality Assurance and Program Analytics is responsible for ensuring that valid statistical and procedural methodologies are used to collect and analyze quality control data to evaluate and improve service delivery and to ensure compliance with federal and state regulations.

The bureau manages data analysis to measure the effectiveness of program design and operations, and ensures required reports are provided to Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other regulatory entities, supports OLTL management in the development and implementation of policies and procedures, directs the development and implementation of internal and external training to improve service delivery, oversees the analysis of data obtained through consumer satisfaction surveys and provider performance measures and oversees internal and external activities of OLTL Monthly Quality and Quarterly Quality Review meetings reviewing waiver assurances.