​Pennsylvania Academic, Career and Technical Training (PACTT) Alliance

Beginning in 2008 as a privately-operated initiative paid for by grant funds issued by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the PACTT project found it difficult to acquire the funds necessary to sustain itself.

At the request of key stakeholders within Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, in 2014 the project was transitioned to the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services (BJJS).

Since its transition, the project has seen steady growth from 23 members in 2014 to more than 70 residential and community-based programs located throughout the state. Agencies affiliated with PACTT have voluntarily agreed to meet standards in one or more of the following areas: Academics; work related services; and job skills training. Through their efforts, the affiliated agencies work to support goals outlined in the Advancing Competency Development: A White Paper for Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Act. These include, but are not limited to:

Helping youth improve their chances of having a successful educational experience.

Developing a set of study and learning skills and basic reading, writing, and math skills.

Helping youth to catch up in school and advance in school to the highest possible level of academic achievement.

Developing workforce skills for getting a job, keeping a job, and achieving promotion.

Developing workforce programs that promote economic self-sufficiency, are grounded in principles of youth development, and connected to further education and long-term career opportunities.

Helping older youth improve their chances of being economically self-sufficient after high school.

Developing competencies that will enable youth to become responsible and productive members of the community.

Since assuming responsibility for the program, PACTT has developed relationships with a variety of agencies and organizations. Among these are PCCD, the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) and the Department of Education (PDE). Through an agreement with PCCD, affiliated programs are afforded the opportunity to apply for competitive and non-competitive grants to further develop their program. PACTT also has an agreement with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation to support disabled youth being provided services by affiliated programs.

To ensure that the effort continues to effectively meet the critical needs of the juvenile justice community, an executive steering committee (ESC) comprised of key system stakeholders was assembled to monitor activities and provide direction for the project. The ESC includes representatives from the Department of Human Services, PCCD, the Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission, PDE, the Pennsylvania Council of Chief Juvenile Probation Officers, L&I, and the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth & Family Services.

Additional information is available about the PACTT program, including a list of affiliated programs.