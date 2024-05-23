Bureau of Data Claims Management

The Bureau of Data and Claims Management (BDCM) oversees the operational and technical activities related to Medicaid information technology initiatives. This includes Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) funding requests, vendor contract monitoring, and invoice processing for the Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) fiscal agent and several other vendors.

BDCM is charged with providing leadership in the support and development of innovative technological solutions to all stakeholders of the Office of Medical Assistance Programs’ (OMAP) healthcare programs and supports the Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System (T-MSIS) reporting to CMS to ensure OMAP’s enhanced federal funding rate. BDCM is responsible for operational support of the MMIS and associated system enhancements to support all federal and state regulations, mandates or program changes, while ensuring efficient and accurate processing of claims and data.

BDCM also provides operational and technical support for the managed care program, case management and prior authorization for Fee-for-Service (FFS) programs, the Fraud, Waste and Abuse system used by the Bureau of Program Integrity, and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) for both FFS and managed care.