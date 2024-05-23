DHS Data Dashboards & Reports

Review DHS Data
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to making data-driven decisions to better serve Pennsylvanians. The interactive map below provides a county-by-county look at how many residents are enrolled in departmental programs.
Enrollment Information
- DHS Enrollment and Services Overview Report (by month) — September 2024
- View Department of Human Services Clickable Service Map
This clickable map is available to display enrollment and SNAP Spending data by county.
- View the Office of Income Maintenance Listserv for enrollment data on Medical Assistance, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
Data By Topic
Child Welfare
Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.
- Annual Child Abuse and Protective Services Report
- Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities
County Block Grant Funds
Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.
Early Childhood Education
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).
Developmental Programs
Visit the Office of Developmental Programs' to view data reports, rate schedules, and other announcements.
Long-Term Care
This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.
Medicaid
- The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.
- Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.
Mental Health
DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.
Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)
OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.
- Current Report: Data Brief - October 2024
- View Past Reports: OLTL Data Dash Archive
Personal Care Homes
Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.
Human Services County Data
In an effort to track outcomes, here are two interactive dashboards that capture county data around mental health and substance abuse programs, and home and community-based service programs for people with intellectual disabilities.