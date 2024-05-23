DHS Data Dashboards & Reports

Data By Topic



Child Welfare

Providing open data around child welfare helps keep Pennsylvania's children safer. An interactive dashboard around child welfare services is planned for a future release.

County Block Grant Funds

Annually, counties submit County Human Services Plans to DHS for approval. Funds included in this plan are a small but significant portion of the total funds allocated to counties for the delivery of human services. Thirty-eight counties have opted in to receive block grant funding via a pilot program, providing for the county-based human service needs of their residents.

Early Childhood Education

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has a research page where Pennsylvanians can review needs assessments, program information, and public data. Browse the data dashboards (please note that data maps will take some time to load).

Developmental Programs



Visit the Office of Developmental Programs' to view data reports, rate schedules, and other announcements.

Long-Term Care



This workbook from the Office of Long-Term Living provides information about nursing facilities, such as demographics, cost, and how many residents within each facility receive Medical Assistance.

Medicaid

The HealthChoices website hosts data books and provides historical data about the HealthChoices program in Pennsylvania.

Medicaid data dashboard — View our interactive data and see how many Pennsylvanians were able to get covered and get connected to critical health care services.

Mental Health



DHS is committed to improving the mental health and substance abuse programs it provides to all Pennsylvanians.

Office of Long Term Living (OLTL)



OLTL's Data Dash is a collection of documents regarding current OLTL enrollment data, market share between CHC-MCO's and other frequently requested information.

Personal Care Homes

Check out the number of licensed personal care homes in the state, information about residents, how many beds are available, and more.