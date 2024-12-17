The Department of Human Services has created a number of email update services for our providers, partners, and other interested parties.

These services enable the department to relay important information to subscribers in a fast, efficient manner. We encourage anyone interested in receiving information related to these available services to subscribe today.

How to Subscribe

To subscribe to an email update service, follow the steps below:

Click on the link for the list you would like to subscribe to. Click on "Join or Leave the list." Enter your name and email address. Choose your subscription type, mail header style, and acknowledgments.

Please note: these choices default to a standard protocol. Click "Join [Name of ListServ]" button.



The subscriber will receive a confirmation email in which you will have to follow the directions to confirm your subscription.