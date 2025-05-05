The Department of Human Services is dedicated to helping Pennsylvania's low-income families become independent through the Diversion program.

Diversion is a way for families to choose short-term assistance rather than long-term ongoing cash assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

For example, maybe you recently lost your job, or your employer cut your hours. You cannot pay all your bills now, but in a couple of months, you expect to start a new job that can support your family or you expect to work full-time hours again. If you are eligible, Diversion can meet your short-term needs.

Diversion is a one-time lump sum payment. The payment is dependent upon your need, with the maximum payment set at three times the Family Size Allowance (FSA).

To receive a Diversion payment, you first must be eligible for ongoing TANF benefits and then must meet all the Diversion requirements. You will not be eligible for Diversion if the Diversion payment cannot cover your short-term need.

With a Diversion payment, your family should not have any need for ongoing TANF benefits. You can only receive Diversion payment once in a 12-month period.