The Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) administers the joint state/federal Medical Assistance (also known as Medicaid) program that provides healthcare coverage for more than 3.1 million Pennsylvania residents.
Our mission it to promote whole-person health for all Pennsylvanians served by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) by modernizing systems and programs, ensuring access to the highest value healthcare available, and dismantling institutional and systemic barriers to equity and wellness.
Medicaid and CHIP purchases services and administers the programs through contracts with managed care organizations. Medicaid is also administered through a fee-for-service system.
OMAP is responsible for enrolling providers, processing provider claims, establishing rates and fees and contracting and monitoring managed care organizations.. OMAP also administers the Medical Assistance Transportation Program and is responsible for the eHealth Partnership, which facilitates Pennsylvania’s secure health information exchange.
HealthChoices
Physical HealthChoices is PA's mandatory managed care program which provides quality and timely access to physical health services for Medicaid recipients in inpatient and outpatient settings.Learn about HealthChoices
CHIP
The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is Pennsylvania's program to provide health coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid.Learn About CHIP
eHealth Partnership
PA's secure health information exchange improves and coordinates patient care by helping health care providers find their patients' medical record on the P3N network.Learn About eHealth
Centers of Excellence
Centers of Excellence (COEs) utilize community-based management teams to identify and implement whole-person treatment plans and support for individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).Find a COE Near You
Contact OIM
Deputy Secretary
- Sally Kozak
General Contact Information
- Address: Health and Human Services Building, 625 Forster Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
- Phone: 717-787-1870
If you are having difficulty finding the information you need, please contact OMAP by submitting a question through the DHS Feedback Form.
