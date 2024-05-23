The Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) administers the joint state/federal Medical Assistance (also known as Medicaid) program that provides healthcare coverage for more than 3.1 million Pennsylvania residents.

Our mission it to promote whole-person health for all Pennsylvanians served by Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) by modernizing systems and programs, ensuring access to the highest value healthcare available, and dismantling institutional and systemic barriers to equity and wellness.

Medicaid and CHIP purchases services and administers the programs through contracts with managed care organizations. Medicaid is also administered through a fee-for-service system.

OMAP is responsible for enrolling providers, processing provider claims, establishing rates and fees and contracting and monitoring managed care organizations.. OMAP also administers the Medical Assistance Transportation Program and is responsible for the eHealth Partnership, which facilitates Pennsylvania’s secure health information exchange.