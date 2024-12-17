Reporting Child Abuse

Trained specialists are available 24/7 to receive referrals of suspected child abuse and general child well-being concerns. Mandated reporters are certain adults, who are legally required to report suspected child abuse if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse. The law requires that the mandated reporter identify themselves and where they can be reached. In addition to having documentation that the report was made, this information is also helpful so that if clarification on the situation or additional information is needed, the children and youth caseworker can contact the mandated reporter.

Mandated reporters may report by telephone or electronically through the Child Welfare Portal. In addition, permissive reporters are individuals who are encouraged to report suspected child abuse, although not required by law. Permissive reporters can make a report at any time they suspect a child is the victim of child abuse. Permissive reporters may report anonymously. Permissive reporters can report by telephone by calling 1-800-932-0313.

Each report is handled by a trained specialist who determine the most appropriate course of action. Actions include forwarding the report to:

County children and youth agencies or the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) Regional Offices for investigation or assessment

Law enforcement officials for investigation; and

Department of Human Services program offices for review and possible licensing action.

When making a report of suspected child abuse or general child well-being concerns, it is important to provide as much information as possible. The below list will give you a general idea of what information our trained specialists will ask you for: