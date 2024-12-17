Housing & Utilities

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP)
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps households living on low incomes stay safe and pay their heating bills through colder months in the form of a cash grant. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants. LIHEAP runs from November through April every day, and LIHEAP is currently closed and not accepting applications.
Homeless Assistance Programs
The Homeless Assistance Program (HAP) helps people who are unhoused or at risk of homelessness access supports that can help them find and or maintain housing, access emergency shelter, and connect to other supports that can help them find and stay safely housed.