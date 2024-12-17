Bureau of Policy Development and Communications Management

The Bureau of Policy Development and Communication Management supports the strategic policy and communication goals across all bureaus and the Deputy Secretary’s Office.

The Bureau plans, coordinates, evaluates, and develops policies and procedures across OLTL and coordinates internal and external communication with stakeholders. The bureau serves as a liaison with other Department of Human Services (DHS) programs and policy offices and other Commonwealth agencies, supports all bureaus in the development of consistent policy, evaluating impact and improving the strategic direction of OLTL programs. The bureau also serves as the liaison with the DHS Right-To-Know Law (RTKL) Office and submits the state plan and waiver documents to the federal government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).