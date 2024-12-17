Bureau of Policy Development and Communications Management

The Bureau of Policy Development and Communication Management supports the strategic policy and communication goals across all bureaus and the Deputy Secretary’s Office.
The Bureau plans, coordinates, evaluates, and develops policies and procedures across OLTL and coordinates internal and external communication with stakeholders. The bureau serves as a liaison with other Department of Human Services (DHS) programs and policy offices and other Commonwealth agencies, supports all bureaus in the development of consistent policy, evaluating impact and improving the strategic direction of OLTL programs. The bureau also serves as the liaison with the DHS Right-To-Know Law (RTKL) Office and submits the state plan and waiver documents to the federal government’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Divisions
The Division of Community Living Program Initiatives manages and is responsible for strategic policy and planning for community long-term living programs and initiatives. This includes policy and program development of community living initiatives in response to federal and state statutory, federal regulatory and judicial decision requirements, and program initiatives. The division is responsible for strategic planning for the following initiatives: Nursing Home Transition, Employment, Federal Home and Community-Based Final Rule, Housing, and Participant-Directed Services. This division is also responsible for the maintenance and implementation of the Community Health Choices (CHC) agreement with the CHC Managed Care Organizations (MCO).
The Division of Communications Management coordinates the majority of OLTL's internal and external communications with stakeholders including, but not limited to, RTKL requests, legislative bill analyses, listserv messages, bulletins, operations memoranda, and web updates. The Division is responsible for the oversight of the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) Subcommittee, a subcommittees of the DHS Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC) and the public meetings held by the subcommittee. The Division also advises on policy related to OLTL provider training and various other initiatives.
The Division of Policy Development and Analysis assesses the need for policy changes and regulatory guidance. The division reviews and analyzes state and federal policies for impact on OLTL programs, formulates policies, and develops regulations and regulatory guidance, statements of policy, public notices, waiver renewals and amendments, state plan amendments, OLTL bulletins, and other policy documents required to implement policy change and program initiatives. This division also oversees the maintenance and updates of the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) agreements with the Medicare Advantage Plans and Dual Special Needs plans. This includes coordinating with the plans to prepare the MIPPA agreements for submission to CMS.
Contact OLTL
OLTL Participant Helpline
1-800-757-5042
Enrolled OLTL participants can call the helpline with any concerns regarding their services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
