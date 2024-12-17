Behavioral Healthcare in Medicaid
Behavioral healthcare like mental health and drug and alcohol treatment services for people covered by Medicaid are coordinated by your county's mental health program office. If you need any of these services, contact your county.
Your county behavioral health office will help determine the appropriate level of treatment you might need and can connect you to providers in your communit who offer those services and participate in Medicaid. If you are uninsured or have health insurance but are having trouble paying for behavioral health care, your county may be able to assist with funding for this care. Contact your county behavioral health office to determine your eligibility for funding to help pay for services.
988 for Crisis Services
If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 to contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This free service is available 24/7. You will be connected to a trained professional who will listen and provide support, empathy, and a link to mental and behavioral resources in your community.
Medicaid - Mental Health / Drug and Alcohol Services
Medicaid (also known as Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania) provides coverage for mental health and drug and alcohol services through the Behavioral HealthChoices program.
Counties are required to make sure you receive high-quality care and timely access to appropriate behavioral health services, and to help you get connected to other services you might need.
Once you are enrolled in Behavioral HealthChoices, you are assigned to a managed care organization and will have a choice of healthcare providers within their network.
HealthChoices Managed Care
Mental health and drug and alcohol services provided via the HealthChoices program differ from the physical health component of the HealthChoices program. For mental health and drug and alcohol services, each county contracts with a Managed Care Organization (MCO). Once you are enrolled with the MCO, you continue to have choices as to who provides your services. The MCO will send you a handbook outlining how to access services and outlining the benefits available to you. If a practitioner is a HealthChoices participating provider, and is accepting new clients, you have the right to see that doctor.
Fee-For-Service
If you are eligible for services under the Fee-For-Service program, you will receive a list of Medical Assistance behavioral health providers within your county. Once you find a provider you would like to see, you can make an appointment if the provider is seeing new clients. If you have problems making an appointment, your local county caseworker in the County Assistance Office, or your caseworker from the county Mental Health/Intellectual Disability (MH/ID) office will assist you.