Behavioral Healthcare in Medicaid

Behavioral healthcare like mental health and drug and alcohol treatment services for people covered by Medicaid are coordinated by your county's mental health program office. If you need any of these services, contact your county.

Your county behavioral health office will help determine the appropriate level of treatment you might need and can connect you to providers in your communit who offer those services and participate in Medicaid. If you are uninsured or have health insurance but are having trouble paying for behavioral health care, your county may be able to assist with funding for this care. Contact your county behavioral health office to determine your eligibility for funding to help pay for services.