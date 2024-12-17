Subsidized Child Care Eligibility Regulations



The Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) is the primary Federal funding source devoted to assisting low-income families that are working or participating in education or training activities with paying for child care and improving the quality of child care for all children. Subsidized child care is a benefit made available through limited Federal and State funds. The subsidized child care eligibility regulations provide the eligibility criteria a parent or caretaker must satisfy in order to obtain and maintain assistance with child care costs through the subsidized child care program. These regulations also set forth the procedures the eligibility agency shall follow in administering the subsidized child care program.

The Department last amended the subsidized child care eligibility regulations in 2012. Since that time, the Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) was updated such that several of the Department's regulatory requirements, including the minimum eligibility periods, no longer satisfied CCDBG requirements. Because of the many changes under the reauthorized CCDBG, the Department is replacing its previous regulatory chapter, Chapter 3041, with these requirements under the new Chapter 3042. This rulemaking is therefore needed to satisfy the updated requirements as set forth under the CCDBG, which includes minimum 12-month eligibility periods, and continuous eligibility irrespective of increases in earnings (within the Federal eligibility limit of 85% of the State Median Income (SMI)) and temporary changes in work, education or training during the 12-month eligibility period.

Additional changes consistent with CCDBG requirements also include establishing periods of presumptive eligibility at redetermination for a parent or caretaker who will be starting their job within 92 days of the redetermination date; prohibiting new enrollments of children receiving subsidized child care when the Department revokes or refuses to renew the provider's certificate of compliance; allowing a parent or caretaker receiving subsidized child care services the same option as private-pay parents or caretakers to elect to hold their child back from attending kindergarten for one additional year; increasing the total number of paid absences per year; and permitting parents or caretakers to substitute the time spent in a training program or programs as counting toward the 20-hour-per-week work requirement. The final-form rulemaking is therefore consistent with all CCDBG requirements.