Fraud, abuse, and misuse prevention

DHS takes seriously our responsibility to improve the health and quality of life for the Pennsylvanians we serve through the many programs we administer, such as Medicaid.

We must be good stewards of public resources so that we can continue this work. Fraud prevention, detection, and program integrity are a core part of DHS’ efforts to protect the essential programs we oversee and the people who use these services.

Fraud, abuse, and misuse of public assistance programs can take on many forms, and DHS staff monitor for and review potential fraud and abuse and, when necessary, make referrals to law enforcement and licensing agencies for further investigation and prosecution. DHS also works to recover misallocated public funds or, when possible, avoid potential Medicaid costs altogether by billing other available coverage.