The Department of Human Services strives to seek input from people with lived experience, stakeholders, advocates, and others whose loved ones receive our services. Learn more about advisory bodies for DHS programs:
Fee-For-Service Subcommittee
HCBS Stakeholder Waiver and Planning Team
Income Maintenance Advisory Committee
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee
Consumer Subcommittee
Developmental Disabilities Council
Drug Utilization Review (DUR) Board
Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee
Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)
Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee
Managed Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee
LTSS Subcommittee Minutes Archive
Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee