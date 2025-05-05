Skip to agency navigation
    Statewide Managed Care - Lehigh Capital Counties

    Lehigh/Capital Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Perry, York

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    Member Services
    Phone Numbers

    Special Needs Units
    Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    888-991-7200
    TTY 888-987-5704

    800-684-5503
    TTY 711

    Geisinger Health Plan

    855-227-1302
    TTY 711

    855-214-8100
    TTY 711

    Health Partners Plans

    800-553-0784
    TTY 711

    866-500-4571
    TTY 711

    ​Highmark Wholecare

    800-392-1147
    TTY 711

    877-392-1147
    TTY 711

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    800-286-4242
    TTY 711

    866-463-1462
    TTY 711

     

    Statewide Managed Care - Northeast Counties

    Northeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    Member Services
    Phone Numbers

    Special Needs Units
    Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    888-991-7200
    TTY 888-987-5704

    800-684-5503
    TTY 711

    Geisinger Health Plan

    855-227-1302
    TTY 711

    855-214-8100
    TTY 711

    ​Health Partners Plans

    ​800-553-0784
    TTY 877-454-8477

    ​866-500-4571
    TTY 877-454-8477

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    ​800-286-4242
    TTY 711

    ​866-463-1462
    TTY 711

     

    Statewide Managed Care - Northwest Counties

    Northwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    Member Services
    Phone Numbers

    Special Needs Units
    Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    888-991-7200
    TTY 888-987-5704

    800-684-5503
    TTY 711

    Geisinger Health Plan

    ​855-227-1302
    TTY 711

    ​855-214-8100
    TTY 711

    Health Partners Plans

    ​800-553-0784
    TTY 877-454-8477

    ​866-500-4571
    TTY 877-454-8477

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    800-286-4242
    TTY 711

    866-463-1462
    TTY 800-361-2629

     

    Statewide Managed Care - Southeast Counties

    Southeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    Member Services
    Phone Numbers

    Special Needs Units
    Phone Numbers

    Geisinger Health Plan

    ​855-227-1302
    TTY 711

    ​855-214-8100
    TTY 711

    Health Partners Plans

    800-553-0784
    TTY 877-454-8477

    866-500-4571
    TTY 877-454-8477

    Keystone First

    800-521-6860
    TTY 800-684-5505

    800-573-4100
    TTY 711

    UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

    800-414-9025
    TTY 711

    877-844-8844
    TTY 711

    ​UPMC for You, Inc.

     

    ​800-286-4242
    TTY 711

    ​866-463-1462
    TTY 711

     

    Statewide Managed Care - Southwest Counties

    Southwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland

    HealthChoices Physical Health Plans

    Member Services
    Phone Numbers

    Special Needs Units
    Phone Numbers

    AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania

    ​888-991-7200
    TTY 888-987-5704

    ​800-684-5503
    TTY 711

    ​Geisinger Health Plan

    ​855-227-1302
    TTY 711

    ​855-214-8100
    TTY 711

    Health Partners Plans

    ​800-553-0784
    TTY 877-454-8477

    ​866-500-4571
    TTY 877-454-8477

    ​Highmark Wholecare

    ​800-392-1147
    TTY 711

    ​800-392-1147
    TTY 711

    UPMC for You, Inc.

    800-286-4242
    TTY 711

    866-463-1462
    TTY 711

     