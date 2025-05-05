Statewide Managed Care - Lehigh Capital Counties
Lehigh/Capital Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Perry, York
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services
Special Needs Units
888-991-7200
800-684-5503
855-227-1302
855-214-8100
800-553-0784
866-500-4571
800-392-1147
877-392-1147
800-286-4242
866-463-1462
Statewide Managed Care - Northeast Counties
Northeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bradford, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services
Special Needs Units
888-991-7200
800-684-5503
855-227-1302
855-214-8100
800-553-0784
866-500-4571
800-286-4242
866-463-1462
Statewide Managed Care - Northwest Counties
Northwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Warren
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services
Special Needs Units
888-991-7200
800-684-5503
855-227-1302
855-214-8100
800-553-0784
866-500-4571
800-286-4242
866-463-1462
Statewide Managed Care - Southeast Counties
Southeast Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services
Special Needs Units
855-227-1302
855-214-8100
800-553-0784
866-500-4571
800-521-6860
800-573-4100
800-414-9025
877-844-8844
800-286-4242
866-463-1462
Statewide Managed Care - Southwest Counties
Southwest Counties in the HealthChoices Program: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
HealthChoices Physical Health Plans
Member Services
Special Needs Units
888-991-7200
800-684-5503
855-227-1302
855-214-8100
800-553-0784
866-500-4571
800-392-1147
800-392-1147
800-286-4242
866-463-1462