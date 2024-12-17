​Youth Development Center / Youth Forestry Camp System

Central Region Programs
Loysville Youth Development Center
10 Opportunity Drive
Loysville, PA 17047-9754
Loysville Youth Development Center (LYDC) is a secure residential facility located in Perry County serving adjudicated delinquent males, ages 12 to 20. LYDC emphasizes a team approach to working with residents throughout their entire placement, starting with comprehensive assessments to identify strengths and needs that are the foundation for individualized services. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
LYDC is committed to providing services based on individualized criminogenic risk, utilizing the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) to create service plans. All services place a strong emphasis on the principles of Balanced and Restorative Justice. Treatment services relating to substance abuse, mental health needs, trauma/abuse/neglect, continuum of violence, and developmental disabilities are offered on an individualized basis. Substance abuse groups and individual treatment is provided by the Drug & Alcohol Treatment Specialist. Mental Health treatment is provided by the Psychological Services Specialists.
Programs at Loysville are all Pennsylvania Alliance for Career and Technical Training (PACTT) affiliated.
Youth are housed at one of three separate living areas at LYDC, each of which are designed for a general population of male residents.
- Allegheny Cottage houses 10 male youth
- East Penn Cottage houses 10 male youth
- Secure Unit houses 14 male youth
The educational program at LYDC is provided through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit. Multiple tracks are available in this program, including earning credits toward a high school degree, participating in a specialized class that focuses on GED preparation or participating in vocational programming. Current vocational programming options include culinary arts, automotive services, outdoor maintenance, and building trades.
Students who have already earned their diploma or GED may participate in vocational programing as space is available. Online credit recovery is available for high school seniors throughout the year. Underclassmen behind in credits for their age have the opportunity for online credit recovery during the summer months. All students are required to complete the employability skills class — a 9 week, 30-hour class designed to deliver the career exploration, job search, employment maintenance and career advancement skills identified by the PACTT Alliance.
South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit
10056 South Mountain Road, Box 374
South Mountain, PA 17261-0374
South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit (SMSTU) is located on the grounds of the South Mountain Restoration Center in Franklin County. SMSTU is a highly secure facility that provides treatment programming for adjudicated delinquent males, age 13 to 20, and is designed to meet each of their individual and diverse needs. There are currently three different units. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
The facility is charged with managing and treating more aggressive and behaviorally challenging juveniles who have had trouble adjusting to less secure environments and/or have extensive placement histories; as well as special needs residents, including those who have caused sexual harm and/or otherwise have sexual attitudes/behavior issues; and those residents with intellectual/cognitive deficits or other mental health concerns. SMSTU provides all residents with evidence supported/strength-based approaches and trauma-informed care strategies for treatment within a culturally competent therapeutic environment. Residents participate in basic core group curricula that address victimization issues, effective management of aggression, and basic life and employment skills. Group counseling is also provided for residents with special needs including human sexuality, boundaries, trauma, and grief/loss.
- Charlie unit is known as the Sexual Attitudes/Behavior Treatment Program, which provides individualized and group services for 10 youth with identified treatment needs related to problematic sexual behavior. Sexual behavior-specific evaluations are performed on each resident, which include intake and discharge sexual risk assessments. Residents participate in a variety of psycho-educational/therapeutic group curricula which address factors identified in the literature as being associated with increased risk of sexual recidivism including, but not limited to, assault cycles, high-risk recognition/intervention, trauma impact (both as victim and perpetrator), empathy skills training, problem solving and conflict resolution, age-appropriate interpersonal boundaries, and planning for success. Group curricula is supplemented by intensive individual counseling designed to specifically address risk of recidivism and the enhancement of strengths. In addition, the program is capable of providing services for dually diagnosed adolescents (MH/MR and/or Drug and Alcohol) who have caused sexual harm or have a history of problematic sexual behaviors.
- Delta houses 10 youth who score high overall on the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) it is a highly structured, strength-based therapeutic community. Forward Thinking, which is a cognitive-behavioral series, uses evidence-based strategies to assist youth in making positive changes to their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. These services focus on building pro-social and life skills through a structured daily routine, “community” network, and intensive therapeutic staff support.
Alpha houses 10 youth who score high overall on the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) it is a highly structured, strength-based therapeutic community. Forward Thinking, which is a cognitive-behavioral series, uses evidence-based strategies to assist youth in making positive changes to their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. These services focus on building pro-social and life skills through a structured daily routine, “community” network, and intensive therapeutic staff support.
Tuscarora Intermediate Unit (TIU) #11 provides 180 days of educational service. Basic courses include English, Mathematics, Reading, Science, Geography, and Art Appreciation. Secondary courses offered include English, Mathematics, Reading, Computer Literacy, and General Equivalency Diploma preparation. The educational curricula place strong emphasis on the development of competency in the use of computer technology. Individual Education Plans (IEP) are facilitated on site, as are General Equivalency (GED), Commonwealth High School Diplomas, Scholastic Aptitude Testing (SAT) and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery Testing (ASVAB). Online credit recovery is available for students behind in credits for their age. Programs at the SMSTU facility are all PACTT affiliated.
Western Secure Treatment Unit
12 Dakota Drive
Emlenton, PA 16373
Western Secure Treatment Unit (WSTU) is a secure residential treatment facility located in Emlenton, PA (Butler County) that provides treatment to male juveniles, ages 13 through 20. The facility is operated by Rite of Passage, Inc. (ROP) in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services. The 60-bed campus utilizes ROP’s Integrated Care Model which incorporates strengths-based, trauma-responsive, gender-specific, and relationship-based approaches to work with youth. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
WSTU provides customized treatment based on each youth’s risks and needs. They utilize ROP’s Integrated Care Model which incorporates evidence-based interventions, trauma-responsive care, and strength-based and gender-responsive approaches. Treatment services are provided by qualified clinical staff and guided by evidence-based principles. Services are available based upon need and include individual counseling sessions with assigned youth for at least one regularly scheduled hour per week, Individual Service Plan developed for each youth within 30 days of the youth’s admission, and family involvement and counseling services as a part of the treatment program.
There are also group sessions provided such as Aggression Replacement Training, Impact of Crime on Victims, Positive Skill Development Groups, Restorative Solutions/Victim Empathy, Seeking Safety, Thinking for a Change, and Criminal Conduct and Substance Abuse Treatment for Adolescents.
WSTU consists of 4 Dorms and has the capability to house 10 residents on each living unit.
- A-Dorm
- B-Dorm
- C-Dorm
- D-Dorm
The Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District (A-CV) serves as the local education agency for the WSTU, providing education for youth in grades 9-12. The A-CV school district contracts with the Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 to provide students who are identified and/or a thought to be student with a disability for all specifically designed instruction outlined by the Individualized Education Plan (IEP). Youth have the opportunity for year-round education and vocational training.
WSTU’s year-round school is designed to meet the individual educational needs of each student. Credentialed A-CV teachers will provide in-person instruction, which may be supplemented with Edgenuity (online learning platform). In addition, ROP will provide Educational Liaisons to provide youth with additional services and support. All course offerings adhere to Common Core Standards and align with Pennsylvania Curriculum Framework to ensure credit transfer. WSTU follows the graduation requirements that are outlined by the state.
A Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is an integral aspect of creating a well-rounded education for youth and preparing them for their future. In addition to the Work Training program that provides youth valuable job skills, youth can earn certifications in CTE programs, including but not limited to:
- ServSafe
- First Aid and CPR
- OSHA
- Culinary Arts
- Music Production
- 33 additional industry certifications through Z-Space, an interactive 3D CTE platform
ZSpace provides a suite of applications to provide hands-on vocational training, allowing youth to earn up to 33 industry credentials in health sciences (e.g., nursing assisting, ECG technicians), manufacturing and skilled trades (e.g., CAD, electronics), agri-science (e.g., welding, small engine technology), and transportation (e.g., automotive technician, diesel technology).
Youth Forestry Camp #3
4534 TarKiln Road
James Creek, PA 16657
Youth Forestry Camp #3 (YFC #3) is in Huntingdon County and serves youth, ages 14 to 20. It is an open residential facility for adjudicated delinquent male youth. YFC #3 supports positive change through a multi-program approach in a safe and open environment. Two distinct living and treatment units are available: B-Dorm Residential program and the First Step program. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
YFC #3 provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) services for all residents in care. CBT has proven useful with a wide range of issues, as it helps the resident see the connections between the way a youth thinks, feels and acts.
YFC3 utilizes multiple normed and validated assessment instruments, including the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI), Adverse Childhood Experiences Scale (ACE), Beck Youth Inventory (BYI), Child PTSD Symptom Scale for DSM-V (CPSS -5), Adolescent Substance Abuse Subtle Screening Inventory (SASSI-A3), The Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test-Revised (CUDIT-R), Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test (AUDIT), Children of Alcoholics Screening Test (CAST), Drug Abuse Screening Test 20 (DAST 20), and the CRAFFT 2.1+N (Car, Relax, Alone, Forget, Friends, Trouble). The Master Case Planning System (MCPS) provides case management. The two programs promote similar expectations, competency development opportunities, behavioral modification techniques, evidence-based treatment workshops; esteem-building activities; and community reparation projects. Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) philosophies are embedded throughout programming. Treatment fidelity is maintained through a commitment to the Standardized Program Evaluation Protocol (SPEP) process and through independent quality improvement reviews.
First Step Program houses 18 male youth and is intended for residents whose history includes a significant substance-related component. The program has open intake, and a minimum duration of 16 weeks. It can be determined at intake the first opportunity a resident would have to meet the program goals; but a resident determines their duration through treatment involvement and practice of CBT concepts. The core CBT curriculum, Hazelden’s, “A New Direction” (AND), is designed specifically for chemically addicted male offenders, helping them challenge their thinking in order to change their criminal and addictive behavior. The AND curriculum is broken into 5 modules: Criminal & Addictive Thinking, Drug & Alcohol Education, Socialization, Relapse Prevention, and Release & Reintegration. First Step is also integrating Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) into the delivery of the 5 core modules. DBT focuses on Mindfulness: The practice of being fully aware and focused in the present instead of worrying about the past or future. Distress tolerance: This involves understanding and managing your emotions in difficult or stressful situations without responding with harmful behaviors. Interpersonal effectiveness: This is understanding how to ask for what you want and need and setting boundaries while maintaining respect for yourself and others, and Emotion regulation: This is understanding, being more aware of and having more control over your emotions.
- B-Dorm Residential program houses 18 male youth and focuses heavily on cognitive change using Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT) with elements of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), both evidenced-based CBT. The program has open intake and duration, with 4 months usually considered the ideal minimum. REBT emphasizes the reciprocal influence of thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, while recognizing cognition as the most important influence on behavior and emotions. REBT has a range of clinical applications targeting self-defeating emotions and behaviors; including anger, aggression, internalizing disorders (depression, anxiety, guilt, shame), externalizing disorders (ADHD, conduct disorder, oppositional defiance), underachievement, avoidant behaviors, personality features and substance abuse. The main component of REBT has a duration and dosage of 15 weeks and 45 sessions, in addition to specialized group counseling for anger and substance abuse. REBT substance abuse counseling is provided for a minimum of 6 weeks and 12 hours, in addition to individual counseling. Anger management and Gun Violence is addressed through curricula, each with 12 sessions. B-Dorm Residential services are enhanced by a defined multi-tiered behavior modification program designed to promote long term, consistent behavior change through the practice of REBT.
Programs at YFC #3 are all PACTT affiliated. Additionally, we are now an approved provider for OVR services and can offer Pre-Employment Transition Services in Workplace Readiness. A paid work experience program is available in our welding program, wherein qualified residents can work up to 90 hours @ $10.35/hour on real industry welding projects while being supervised on site.
Tuscarora Intermediate Unit #11 administers the school program at YFC3. Delivery is accomplished through competency-based individualized instruction, with multiple delivery modes and strategies. Residents complete diagnostic tests to determine grade levels, abilities and interests. Core subjects are covered, as are more specialized needs such as credit recovery, special education, employability skills, life skills and vocational tracks. Individual Education Plans (IEP) are facilitated on site, as are General Equivalency (GED), Commonwealth High School Diplomas, Scholastic Aptitude Testing (SAT) and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery Testing (ASVAB). Select residents are eligible for driver’s education classes, behind-the-wheel instruction and driver’s license testing.
Eastern Region Programs
North Central Secure Treatment Unit — Boys Program
36 Kirkbride Drive
Danville, PA 17821-8608
North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Boys Program is located at the Admissions Building on the grounds of Danville State Hospital in Montour County. NCSTU Boys provides secure treatment programming for adjudicated delinquent males, ages 14 to 20. NCSTU Boys mission is to provide a safe, supportive environment while encouraging and empowering young men to lead healthy lifestyles that promote dignity, integrity, and responsibility. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
NCSTU offers a wide range of programs and services including General Delinquency, Substance Abuse, Mental Health, Educational Preparation and Violent Offenders. Programs are designed to enhance the resident’s self-esteem and promote a positive identity. This is accomplished through a strength-based approach, building upon and reinforcing those skills and abilities that the resident already possesses, while providing evidenced based counseling and curricula such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Residents have a structured daily routine which includes school, individual and group counseling sessions, physical recreation, and leisure activities which encourage positive socialization with their peers, among other activities. Residents pay restitution with money earned through the Work Training Program (WTP). All treatment services and aftercare planning incorporate a Balanced and Restorative Justice perspective. Programs at NCSTU Boys facility are all PACTT affiliated.
The NCSTU Admissions Building houses four separate units.
The RISE and HOPE units both house 11 male youth who score high overall on the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI) it is a highly structured, strength-based therapeutic community. Forward Thinking, which is a cognitive-behavioral series, uses evidence-based strategies to assist youth in making positive changes to their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
The Power unit houses 11 male youth that have demonstrated violent behaviors within the community. These residents are provided a highly structured environment and treatment services that provide emphasis on reducing violent behaviors. This is accomplished through DBT group and individual counseling, Conflict Resolution, anger management and coping skills groups, as well as intensive individual counseling targeting the resident’s history of violent/aggressive behaviors.
The Focus unit houses 11 male youth in need of treatment that targets mental health disorders (i.e., Mood Disorders, ADHD, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Bipolar Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, etc.), as well as residents in need of specialized treatment for mild to moderate Intellectual Developmental Disability. The Focus Program provides a highly structured, predictable, routine-consistent therapeutic environment. This is accomplished through recognition of and treatment for PTSD, as needed, DBT group and individual counseling, eliminating self-harming behaviors, and conflict resolution.
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) provides educational services at NCSTU Boys Program, providing students the opportunity to obtain credit toward graduation; earn a high school diploma or GED. The school year includes 180 instructional days over 11 months (August through June) and the average length of enrollment is 9 to 12 months. There are five class periods which provide at least five- and one-half hours of instruction per day (990 hours per school year). In addition, all students are provided introductory vocational classes in construction trades and welding.
North Central Secure Treatment Unit — Girls Program
36 Kirkbride Drive
Danville, PA 17821-8608
North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) Girls Program is located on the grounds of the Danville State Hospital in Montour County. NCSTU Girls provides secure treatment programming for adjudicated delinquent females, ages 13 to 20 and offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its residents.
There are currently two Girls Programs located at the NCSTU Campus, the Green and Reed Buildings. The Girls Program provides female youth with treatment and services to enhance their social, relational and cognitive development skills.
The program's mission is to provide a safe, supportive environment while encouraging and empowering young women to lead healthy lifestyles that promote dignity, integrity and responsibility. The Girls Program addresses several areas of concern while modeling a therapeutic environment to improve and ensure continued growth and change from its population. The Girls Program provides a plethora of services that addresses all criminogenic domains of the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI), ranging from substance abuse, gender-responsive services, family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), education, work development and mental health services.
All treatment services and aftercare planning incorporate a Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) perspective in conjunction with the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategy (JJSES). Within the Girls Program we focus our efforts on providing residents with enhanced individual and group counseling sessions which include a strong emphasis on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) counseling. Throughout a resident’s stay, they will be provided CBT through the evidence-based curriculum, Thinking for a Change (T4C). The goal is to provide the residents an opportunity to cognitively restructure their thinking patterns so that they could be contributing members of their community.
The Girls Program utilizes the Sanctuary Model, which represents a trauma-informed approach that provides an environment in which healing from psychological and socially traumatic experiences can be addressed. Because the Sanctuary Model is a cultural model, rather than a treatment intervention, the program maintains its structure and guidelines for the residents they serve. The structure and guidelines include consequences, incentives, individual and group therapy services, and all the requirements of the BARJ principles. The intent of the Sanctuary Model is to increase a sense of community and link it to a common goal regardless of which community you exist in. Our residents will be expected to abide by seven commitments along their way to emotional, mental and psychological healing. The seven commitments include: commitments to Democracy, Social Learning, Emotional Intelligence, Non-Violence, Open Communication, Social Responsibility, and the commitment to Growth and Change.
The Green Building consists of 2 dorms
- Pride Dorm
- Guide Dorm
The Reed Building consists of 2 dorms
- Haven Dorm
- Honor Dorm
The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) provides educational services at NCSTU Girls Program, providing students the opportunity to obtain credit toward graduation; earn a high school diploma or GED. The school year includes 180 instructional days over 11 months (August through June) and the average length of enrollment is 9 to 12 months. There are five class periods which provide at least five- and one-half hours of instruction per day (990 hours per school year). In addition, all students are provided introductory vocational classes in Culinary and Cosmetology. Programs at NCSTU are all PACTT affiliated.
North East Secure Treatment Unit
701 Sathers Drive
Pittston, PA 18640
North East Secure Treatment Unit (NESTU) is located in Pittston which is within Luzerne County. NESTU provides secure treatment programming for adjudicated delinquent males ages 13 to 20 and offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its residents. NESTU is sectioned into (4) 10 bed dorms, providing youth with treatment and services to enhance their social, relational, and cognitive development skills. Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
The program's mission is to provide a safe environment that’s fostered through relationships building, trust, respect, open communication, and genuine care for each other. NESTU addresses several areas of concern while modeling a therapeutic environment to improve and ensure continued growth and change from its population. NESTU provides a plethora of services that addresses all criminogenic domains of the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI), ranging from substance abuse, family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), education, work development and mental health services.
All treatment services and aftercare planning incorporate a Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) perspective in conjunction with the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategy (JJSES). Within NESTU we focus our efforts on providing residents with enhanced individual and group counseling sessions which include a strong emphasis on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) counseling. Throughout a resident’s stay, they will be provided CBT through Forward Thinking, which is a cognitive-behavioral series using evidence-based strategies to assist youth in making positive changes to their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. The goal is to provide the residents an opportunity to cognitively restructure their thinking patterns so that they could be contributing members of their community.
NESTU consists of 4 Dorms.
- TITAN Dorm
- ODIN Dorm
- Apollo Dorm
- Olympia Dorm
The Luzerne Intermediate Unit (LIU) provides educational services at NESTU, providing students the opportunity to obtain credit toward graduation; earn a high school diploma, Commonwealth High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED). The school year includes 180 instructional days over 11 months (August through June) and the average length of enrollment is 6 to 12 months. There are five class periods which provide at least five and one-half (5.5) hours of instruction per day (990 hours per school year). Courses available to students meet all Department of Education requirements. Courses include English, General Mathematics, Algebra, Reading, various Science, Social Studies, pre-vocational and elective courses. Additionally, Physical Education, Health Education and Driver’s Education are offered. The educational curricula place strong emphasis on the development of competency in the use of computer technology and Positive Behavior Support. Students identified as English Language Learners are provided instruction in English Language acquisition and proficiency. Individual Education Plans (IEP) are facilitated on site, as are GED testing, Scholastic Aptitude Testing (SAT) and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery Testing (ASVAB). Online credit recovery is available for students behind in credits for their age. Programs at the NESTU facility are all PACTT affiliated.
Southeast Youth Development Center
1212 Mokychic Rd
Collegeville PA 19426
Southeast Youth Development Center (SYDC) is located in Collegeville, PA which is within Montgomery County. SYDC provides secure treatment programming for adjudicated delinquent males, ages 14 to 20 and offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its residents. SYDC is comprised of 2 Dorms. Both dorms within SYDC utilize a 5 tiered Therapeutic/Behavior Modification System, called the Behavior Modification System (BMS). Housing and capacity of youth within all BJJS facilities are based upon appropriate staffing ratios and are subject to change.
The program's mission is to provide a safe environment that’s fostered through relationships building, trust, respect, open communication, and genuine care for each other. SYDC addresses several areas of concern while modeling a therapeutic environment to improve and ensure continued growth and change from its population. SYDC provides a plethora of services that addresses all criminogenic domains of the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI), ranging from substance abuse, family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), education, work development and mental health services. The intent of the SYDC facility will serve as a secure setting, with a primary focus on the continuum of services related to transitional, educational, vocational, work-force development, competency, and treatment services. Treatment services will be geared towards Dialectical Behavior Therapy, focusing on one’s emotions, Family Engagement and Reunification, as well as Trauma-Informed Therapy. SYDC utilizes the Forward-Thinking Interactive Journaling Series. This cognitive-behavioral series uses evidence-based strategies to address the criminogenic needs of the Youth Level of Survey (YLS) in the following areas: Responsible Behavior, Handling Difficult Feelings, Relationships and Communication, Victim Awareness, Substance Abuse, and Re-entry Planning.
Dorm A — consists of up to 20 youth who have been transferred from a BJJS YDC facility for the continuum of therapeutic services. Opportunities for on-site and off-site internships, employment, vocational training, reward, and educational trips are also available to residents who are eligible. Youth are encouraged to participate in job programs which allow them to earn money to pay restitution costs.
Dorm B — consists of up to 20 youth who will be county referred and court ordered to receive services within a State-Operated BJJS facility. Youth selected for this facility will be chosen by BJJS’s Juvenile Court Unit, after going through an extensive assessment to ensure the facility will meet the youth’s therapeutic needs.
The Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU) #23 will be responsible to provide the educational services for youth who will be placed at this facility. MCIU #23 will provide students with an opportunity to obtain credit towards graduation; earn a high school diploma, Pennsylvania High School Diploma or General Equivalency Diploma (GED). MCIU #23 will also work closely with the Pennsylvania Academic, Career and Technical Training (PACTT) Alliance Program to further provided additional vocational programs.
Bureau Information
Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services Headquarters
P.O. Box 2675
625 Forster Street, Room 126
Harrisburg, PA 17105
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.