​Youth Development Center / Youth Forestry Camp System

The program's mission is to provide a safe, supportive environment while encouraging and empowering young women to lead healthy lifestyles that promote dignity, integrity and responsibility. The Girls Program addresses several areas of concern while modeling a therapeutic environment to improve and ensure continued growth and change from its population. The Girls Program provides a plethora of services that addresses all criminogenic domains of the Youth Level of Service/Case Management Inventory (YLS/CMI), ranging from substance abuse, gender-responsive services, family therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), education, work development and mental health services.

All treatment services and aftercare planning incorporate a Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) perspective in conjunction with the Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategy (JJSES). Within the Girls Program we focus our efforts on providing residents with enhanced individual and group counseling sessions which include a strong emphasis on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) counseling. Throughout a resident’s stay, they will be provided CBT through the evidence-based curriculum, Thinking for a Change (T4C). The goal is to provide the residents an opportunity to cognitively restructure their thinking patterns so that they could be contributing members of their community.

The Girls Program utilizes the Sanctuary Model, which represents a trauma-informed approach that provides an environment in which healing from psychological and socially traumatic experiences can be addressed. Because the Sanctuary Model is a cultural model, rather than a treatment intervention, the program maintains its structure and guidelines for the residents they serve. The structure and guidelines include consequences, incentives, individual and group therapy services, and all the requirements of the BARJ principles. The intent of the Sanctuary Model is to increase a sense of community and link it to a common goal regardless of which community you exist in. Our residents will be expected to abide by seven commitments along their way to emotional, mental and psychological healing. The seven commitments include: commitments to Democracy, Social Learning, Emotional Intelligence, Non-Violence, Open Communication, Social Responsibility, and the commitment to Growth and Change.