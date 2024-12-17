​Report Suspected Abuse or Neglect

Report Child Abuse or Neglect
Call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313
Trained specialists are available 24/7 to receive referrals of suspected child abuse and general child well-being concerns. Mandated reporters are certain adults, who are legally required to report suspected child abuse if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse. The law requires that the mandated reporter identify themselves and where they can be reached. In addition to having documentation that the report was made, this information is also helpful so that if clarification on the situation or additional information is needed, the children and youth caseworker can contact the mandated reporter.
Make a Report as a Non-English Speaker
To report suspicions of abuse and/or neglect of children in languages other than English, please call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 (TDD: 1-866-872-1677). Caseworkers are available to offer assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Mandatory Reporters
Report abuse by phone or online
In addition, permissive reporters are individuals who are encouraged to report suspected child abuse, although not required by law. Permissive reporters can make a report at any time they suspect a child is the victim of child abuse. Permissive reporters may report anonymously. Permissive reporters can report by telephone by calling 1-800-932-0313.
Each report is handled by a trained specialist who determines the most appropriate course of action. Actions include forwarding the report to:
- County children and youth agencies or the Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) Regional Offices for investigation or assessment
- Law enforcement officials for investigation
- Department of Human Services program offices for review and possible licensing action
Information You Can Provide
When making a report of suspected child abuse or general child well-being concerns, it is important to provide as much information as possible. The below list will give you a general idea of what information you will be asked for:
- Name and physical description of the child;
- Age or approximate age range of the child;
- Name, home address, and telephone number of a legal guardian or parent of the child;
- Name or physical description of suspected child abuse perpetrator;
- Home address and telephone number of suspected child abuse perpetrator;
- Suspected perpetrator's relationship to the child;
- Description of the suspected injury to the child;
- Where the incident took place;
- Any concern for the child's immediate safety;
- Your relationship to the child; and,
- Your contact information, although you may report anonymously if you are a permissive reporter.
You do not need to be able to answer every question to make a report.
Report Suspected Abuse of Adults with Disabilities
Call the Adult Protective Services Hotline at 1-800-490-8505
Adult Protective Services (APS) exists to help protect Pennsylvanians aged 18 through 59 with physical or intellectual disabilities. The APS Hotline is staffed 24/7. Help protect people with disabilities by reporting suspected abuse, neglect, exploitation, or abandonment by a caregiver if you are concerned for a person's wellbeing or safety.
Report Suspected Elder Abuse
Call the 24-hour Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline at 1-800-490-8505
Abuse reports can be made on behalf of an older adult whether the person lives in their home or in a care facility such as a nursing facility, personal care home, hospital, etc. The reporters may remain anonymous and have legal protection from retaliation, discrimination and civil or criminal prosecution.
Learn more about reporting Elder Abuse from the PA Department of Aging