​Report Suspected Abuse or Neglect

In addition, permissive reporters are individuals who are encouraged to report suspected child abuse, although not required by law. Permissive reporters can make a report at any time they suspect a child is the victim of child abuse. Permissive reporters may report anonymously. Permissive reporters can report by telephone by calling 1-800-932-0313.

Each report is handled by a trained specialist who determines the most appropriate course of action. Actions include forwarding the report to: