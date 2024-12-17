Community Support Program (CSP) The Community Support Program helps to provide consumers, family members, and professionals a forum to help shape the continued transformation of the mental health services in Pennsylvania into a recovery-oriented system. The CSP in Pennsylvania has developed into four regional committees that support the development of local committees and coalitions. All committees are comprised of mental health consumers, family members, and professionals. Both the regional and local CSP committees provide a community-based avenue for CSP principles, education, information-sharing and for the collective input on major successes and concerns regarding community mental health services. Concerns and recommendations are then shared with the OMHSAS Adult Advisory Committee. To learn more about CSP and to find local contacts, visit the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association website.