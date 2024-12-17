-
Community Support Program (CSP) The Community Support Program helps to provide consumers, family members, and professionals a forum to help shape the continued transformation of the mental health services in Pennsylvania into a recovery-oriented system. The CSP in Pennsylvania has developed into four regional committees that support the development of local committees and coalitions. All committees are comprised of mental health consumers, family members, and professionals. Both the regional and local CSP committees provide a community-based avenue for CSP principles, education, information-sharing and for the collective input on major successes and concerns regarding community mental health services. Concerns and recommendations are then shared with the OMHSAS Adult Advisory Committee. To learn more about CSP and to find local contacts, visit the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers Association website.
Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP) The current public children's behavioral health system in Pennsylvania is based on the principles and framework developed more than 20 years ago through the Child and Adolescent Service System Program. This Introduction to CASSP describes it's origins in Pennsylvania, highlights current initiatives and services, and lists some basic children's behavioral health services.
Special Pharmacy Benefits Program The Special Pharmacy Benefits Program for Mental Health provides payment for certain atypical antipsychotic medications, in any form as prescribed, for eligible participants with behavioral health needs.
Alternatives to Coercive Techniques Pennsylvania is joining the nation-wide movement to enhance trauma-informed care and services within residential facilities. Best practices, high-quality programming, and well-trained staff are critical in providing care that reduces the need for the use of restraint while ensuring the safety of all residents and staff. This Web site is being developed with the goal of providing technical assistance and resources to assist residential facilities in achieving the ultimate goal of eliminating the need for the use of coercive techniques in residential facilities.
Act 21 Act 21 became law on August 14, 2003, in response to increasing concerns about the release of a juvenile sex offender who had been determined to still present a high risk of danger to the community. The Act sets forth a process for identifying individuals about to turn 21 who may still be in need of further treatment before they return to their community. Act 21 provides a process for the civil commitment of these individuals to a program designed to provide specialized treatment.
DHS Child and Adolescent Medication Workgroup Report January 2012 — This report addresses various issues related to the use of psychotropic medication for children, identifies best practices and offers recommendations related to clinically-based prescribing practices and policy-based prescribing practices.
