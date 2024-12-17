Skip to agency navigation
    Department of Human Services

    Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Services

    Autism Services
    ID Services

    Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism by providing comprehensive support and resources tailored to their unique needs to make an Everyday Life achievable for all Pennsylvanians.

    There are a number of services that can be provided to meet the needs of an individual registered with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP). This list of services is subject to change as service definitions change and waiver amendments are approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Please contact your Supports Coordinator or the County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program to find the list of services and the corresponding service definitions.

    Contact ODP

    If you have additional questions, you can reach out to DHS' Office of Development Programs

    Toll-Free Customer Service Line: 1-888-565-9435

    Toll-Free TTY Number: 
    1-866-388-1114

    • Residential Habilitation 
    • Home and Community Habilitation (unlicensed) 
    • Companion Services
    • Transitional Work Services
    • Supported Employment
    • Pre-Vocational
    • Respite
    • Transportation
    • Licensed Day Habilitation
    • Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
    • Therapy Services
    • Nursing Services
    • Behavior Support
    • Supports Coordination
    • Supports Broker
    • Assistive Technology
    • Specialized Supplies
    • Education Supports Services
    • Homemaker/Chore
    Intellectual Disabilities Services

    Autism Services

    ​The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is here to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities and autism to achieve greater independence, choice and opportunity in their lives.

    Services and Supports Directory

    The Services and Supports Directory is a tool for individuals with intellectual disabilities, their families, and the individual's team to locate services and service providers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The directory can help you locate particular service providers or search for services and supports provided in an individual's community. This directory does not include information on all providers, only those who have chosen to be listed. 

