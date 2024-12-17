Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism by providing comprehensive support and resources tailored to their unique needs to make an Everyday Life achievable for all Pennsylvanians.

There are a number of services that can be provided to meet the needs of an individual registered with the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP). This list of services is subject to change as service definitions change and waiver amendments are approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Please contact your Supports Coordinator or the County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program to find the list of services and the corresponding service definitions.