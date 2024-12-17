Councils & Committees

We recognize the invaluable input and expertise that diverse voices bring to the table.
Through our councils and committees, we engage with stakeholders, community leaders, and advocates to ensure our programs and services meet the evolving needs of Pennsylvanians. Whether it's shaping policies, driving innovation, or enhancing accessibility, these forums serve as vital platforms for fostering meaningful dialogue and driving positive change.
Fee-For-Service Subcommittee
HCBS Stakeholder Waiver and Planning Team
Income Maintenance Advisory Committee
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Advisory Committee
Consumer Subcommittee
Developmental Disabilities Council
Drug Utilization Review (DUR) Board
Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee
LTSS Subcommittee Minutes Archive
Medical Assistance Advisory Committee (MAAC)
Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee
Managed Care Delivery System Subcommittee of the Medical Assistance Advisory Committee