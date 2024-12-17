Families & Children

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
The TANF program provides cash grants to very low-income families with children to help meet their essential needs.
CHIP
The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is Pennsylvania's program to provide health coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid.
Early Intervention
Pennsylvania's Early Intervention program provides coaching support and services to families with children, from birth to age five, with developmental delays and disabilities.
Adopt PA Kids
Make a positive impact on Pennsylvania’s kids. Meet kids waiting for a family and learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent.
Domestic Violence Crisis & Prevention
Victims of domestic violence are our neighbors, our co-workers, or our family members. Find resources to get help or report abuse.
Keep Kids Safe
If you suspect child abuse or neglect, report it to Pennsylvania’s ChildLine so trained professionals can investigate and help keep kids safe.
Complex Case Planning for Children & Youth Under Age 21
This comprehensive approach to serving children, youth, and young adults with complex needs includes programs that focus on early intervention, long-term prevention, and services that support family stability, safety, community protection, healthy development, and permanent connections.
Juvenile Justice Services
The Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services (BJJS) ensures that every resident receives individualized treatment services based upon their needs including education, health care, and career & technical training.
Find DHS Licensing and Service Providers
Search for licensed facilities and service providers across Pennsylvania.
Safe Haven
Pennsylvania Safe Havens provide parents safe places to surrender their newborn without fear of legal trouble or judgement. Locations include hospitals, police stations, and emergency provider locations.
Find Child Care
You can find child care providers near your home or workplace using the Online Child Care Provider Search database.
Child Care Works (CCW)
The subsidized child care program helps low-income families pay their child care fees. The state and federal governments fund this program, which is managed by the Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) office located in your county.