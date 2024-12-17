Skip to agency navigation
    Resources for

    Families & Children

    DHS services include resources and assistance programs to keep Pennsylvania’s children safe, support parents, and provide a strong foundation for families to grow and thrive.

    Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

    The TANF program provides cash grants to very low-income families with children to help meet their essential needs.

    Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

    CHIP

    The Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is Pennsylvania's program to provide health coverage to uninsured children and teens who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid.

    Learn more about CHIP

    Early Intervention

     Pennsylvania's Early Intervention program provides coaching support and services to families with children, from birth to age five, with developmental delays and disabilities.

    Learn more about Early Intervention

    Adopt PA Kids

    Make a positive impact on Pennsylvania’s kids. Meet kids waiting for a family and learn how to become a foster or adoptive parent.

    Learn more about Adoption and Fostering in PA

    Domestic Violence Crisis & Prevention

    Victims of domestic violence are our neighbors, our co-workers, or our family members. Find resources to get help or report abuse.

    Domestic Violence Crisis & Prevention

    Keep Kids Safe

    If you suspect child abuse or neglect, report it to Pennsylvania’s ChildLine so trained professionals can investigate and help keep kids safe.  

    Learn how to Keep Kids Safe in PA

    Complex Case Planning for Children & Youth Under Age 21

    This comprehensive approach to serving children, youth, and young adults with complex needs includes programs that focus on early intervention, long-term prevention, and services that support family stability, safety, community protection, healthy development, and permanent connections. 

    Complex Case Planning for Children & Youth Under Age 21

    Juvenile Justice Services

    The Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services (BJJS) ensures that every resident receives individualized treatment services based upon their needs including education, health care, and career & technical training.

    Juvenile Justice Services

    Find DHS Licensing and Service Providers

    Search for licensed facilities and service providers across Pennsylvania.

    Find DHS Licensing and Service Providers

    Safe Haven

    Pennsylvania Safe Havens provide parents safe places to surrender their newborn without fear of legal trouble or judgement. Locations include hospitals, police stations, and emergency provider locations.

    Learn About Safe Haven

    Find Child Care

    You can find child care providers near your home or workplace using the Online Child Care Provider Search database. 

    Find Child Care Near You

    Child Care Works (CCW)

    The subsidized child care program helps low-income families pay their child care fees. The state and federal governments fund this program, which is managed by the Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) office located in your county.

    Learn about CCW

    SUN Bucks: Pennsylvania’s Summer EBT program

    Most children are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks and do not need to apply. To determine if your child is eligible and whether you need to apply, use the Eligibility Navigator or learn more about Sun Bucks.

    More about Sun Bucks
    Check your child's eligibility