​Information for LIHEAP Vendors

Returning LIHEAP Funds

** LIHEAP funds should never be sent to another vendor or customer. **

There are many circumstances in which a LIHEAP vendor may receive funds that must be returned to DHS. Some examples are:

The customer moves to a location the vendor does not serve.

Customer dies.

The customer requests a vendor change.

LIHEAP funds were sent to the wrong vendor.

Vendor no longer participates with LIHEAP and the customer still has LIHEAP credit on their account.

The extended time frame for delivery of fuel/utility ends:

As indicated in the 2023 LIHEAP Vendor Agreement (Condition 7 (solid/liquid fuel) and Condition 8 (utility), LIHEAP funds are available for use by a customer during a two-year period. This includes the LIHEAP season it was received (based on federal fiscal year 10/1-9/30) and the season immediately following. All LIHEAP funds that have not been expended on or before June 30 of that 2nd season must be returned (refunded) to DHS by July 31 of that year.

Requests for LIHEAP funds to be returned to the commonwealth are sometimes initiated by a call or email from the LIHEAP Vendor Unit. A dunning letter sent via US mail confirms the request for refund. A refund form is located on the reverse side of the dunning letter. Refunds can also be self-initiated by the vendor using a LIHEAP Program Refund Form.

When received, DHS will process vendor refunds and apply LIHEAP credits in the DHS accounting system and redistribute funds, as appropriate.

Refund forms and a check payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should be sent to:

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

DHS — LIHEAP Refunds

P.O. Box 2675

Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675

Expedited Recoupment accelerates the repayment process, reduces paperwork and mailing costs, and minimizes the need to send a refund check to DHS through the mail. As an Expedited Recoupment participant, vendors still receive a call from the Vendor Unit to discuss the need for each repayment, and vendors can advise the Vendor Unit if funds are available or if some/all funds have already used for a delivery or as payment on the utility bill. If credits exist, you will receive only one Expedited Recoupment Letter, confirming the customer's name(s), amount to be refunded and the date/voucher number of the scheduled recoupment. Receiving one Expedited Recoupment Letter followed by automated recoupment replaces the threedunningletter process and eliminates the need for you to repay LIHEAP funds by sending a paper check. Complete and return the Expedited Recoupment Agreement to the LIHEAP Vendor Unit if you are interested in enrolling in this program.



Direct Questions about this process to the LIHEAP Vendor Helpline: 1-877-537-9517