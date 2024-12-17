Providers & Licensing

Licensing Services

DHS' Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) oversees the licensure of child care centers, group child care homes, and family child care homes in Pennsylvania.



DHS' Office of Children, Youth and Families (OCYF) licenses facilities such as adoption services, county children and youth agencies, foster family care agency services, secure care programs, and more.



The Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) licenses facilities that provide services to Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism, including community homes, adult training, and vocational facilities, and more.



The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is responsible for the licensure of a variety of services ranging from outpatient to inpatient mental health providers.



DHS' Office of Long-Term Living’s (OLTL) is responsible for licensure of personal care homes (PCH) and assisted living residences (ALR) in Pennsylvania.