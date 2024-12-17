Eligibility & Benefits

Most families receive CHIP coverage for free. Households with incomes above a certain level can receive comprehensive, quality CHIP coverage at a low cost. If your income is below the lowest amount listed in the above chart, your child or teen may be enrolled in Medicaid.

Whether CHIP is free or low-cost depends on the number of members in the household, as well as total household income. For free CHIP, there are no premiums or copays. Premiums and copays apply only for low-cost CHIP.

The above CHIP Income Guidelines Chart shows the average monthly cost per child to help families determine into which category they may qualify and for which type of coverage — free or low-cost CHIP. Remember: If your income is below CHIP limits, your family could be eligible for Medical Assistance.