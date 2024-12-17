The Bureau of Child and Family Services (BCFS) is primarily responsible for monitoring the delivery of services by county and private children and youth social service agencies, including foster care agencies, adoption agencies, residential and supervised independent living facilities throughout the Commonwealth.

Oversight of these programs is conducted by the four OCYF Regional Offices whose staff license and provide technical assistance and consultation to agencies. BCFS is also responsible for investigating child abuse when the alleged perpetrator is a county agency employee or one of its agents and for conducting reviews of all child fatalities and near fatalities as a result of suspected child abuse that occur within the commonwealth. BCFS conducts complaint investigations to determine the validity of the allegations and performs follow-up as needed. This Bureau also provides recommendations to BBFS on the levels of funding for county children and youth agencies as a result of programmatic analysis of the county’s NBPB submission.