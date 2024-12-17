Post-Award Forum for the Section 1115 Demonstration: Medicaid Coverage for Former Foster Care Youth (FFCY) from a Different State and Substance Use Disorders (SUD)

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is holding a post-award forum to afford the public with an opportunity to provide comments on the progress of the federal Section 1115 Demonstration titled Medicaid Coverage for FFCY from a Different State and SUD Demonstration. The FFCY component of the Demonstration was approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effective October 1, 2017, and enables the Commonwealth to provide Medicaid coverage to out of‑ state former foster care youth under the age of 26 years who were in foster care under the responsibility of another state or tribe in such other state when they turned 18. The SUD component of the Demonstration was approved by CMS effective July 1, 2018 and provides necessary funding that is critical to continue to support the provision of a full continuum of medically necessary SUD services, including residential services. In September 2022, CMS approved the Commonwealth’s application to renew the Demonstration through September 30, 2027.

The forum will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm via WebEx.

Please register for the Post Award Forum prior to the meeting date and click on the link or dial the number listed below to join the meeting:

Meeting Registration: Click here to register for the Post Award Forum

Meeting number (access code): 2863 402 3918

2863 402 3918 Meeting password: TsbafpXc953 (87223792 when dialing from a video system)

TsbafpXc953 (87223792 when dialing from a video system) Click here to join the Section 1115 Demonstration Post Award Forum

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001 US Toll, Access Code: 2863 402 3918

Individuals may also submit written comments by March 28, 2025 to Kari LaForme, Bureau of Policy, Planning and Program Development, Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services by email at kalaforme@pa.gov. Persons with a disability who require auxiliary aid or service may submit comments using the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 (TDD users) or (800) 654-5988 (voice users).