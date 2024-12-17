Skip to agency navigation
    * Reports are decertified when the certifying physician confirms the report was made in error, and either a child was not in serious or critical condition or an abusive act was not suspected in causing the child's condition. Decertified near fatalities will not have final redacted reports posted in accordance with § 6365 as these reports are considered confidential pursuant to § 6339 of the Child Protective Services Law.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.