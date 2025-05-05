Waiver
Functional Eligibility Requirements
Services Provided
Community Living Waiver
- No age limit for intellectual disability or autism.
- Developmental disability with a high probability of resulting in an intellectual disability or autism are eligible from age 0 through 8
- Require an ICF/ID or ICF/ORC level of care
- Individual cost limit of $97,000 per person per fiscal year (Supports Coordination is excluded from this limit)
- Employment Services (job finding and job coaching)
- In-Home and Community Support
- Companion
- Community Participation Support
- Respite
- Shift Nursing
- Therapies
- Behavioral Support
- Assistive Technology
- Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
- Transportation
- Life Sharing
- Supported Living
Community HealthChoices (CHC) Waiver
- Age 21 or older with a physical disability
- Meet nursing facility level of care criteria
- Wish to receive long-term services and supports in own home or another community setting
- Daily Living Services*Assistive Technology
- Environmental Adaptations
- Cognitive Rehabilitation Therapy Services
- Employment Services
- Home Delivered Meals
- Transportation Services
- Personal Assistance Services
- Pest Eradication
- Respite
CHC offers many other services. The CHC Long-Term Services and Supports Benefits Package provides more information about the services offered in CHC.
Act 150 (State-Funded Program)
- Age 18 through 59 (over age 59 conditional)
- Meet the level of care needs for a Skilled Nursing Facility
- Not financially eligible for Medicaid
- Have a medically determinable physical impairment that is expected to last of a continuous period of not less than twelve (12) calendar months or that may result in death
- Personal Assistance Services
- Personal Emergency Response System (PERS)
- Service Coordination
Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP)
- 21 years or older
- Diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (Autistic Disorder, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, PDD-NOS, Asperger Syndrome or Rett Disorder)
- Require Intermediate Care Facility (ICF) level of care
- Be able to live in a home or community setting without 16 hours or more per day of awake staffing and supervision
- Not have behaviors that are dangerous to yourself or others or that could cause harm to property
- Physician, ICF, psychiatric, nursing facility, hospice services
- Dental, vision, speech, podiatry, chiropractic services
- Medical supplies and equipment
- Health promotion and disease prevention services
- Targeted case management
- Mental health crisis intervention services
- Adult day habilitation services
- Homemaker services
- Residential & behavioral support
- Respite care
- Supported employment
- Community transition services
- Environmental modifications
- Assistive technology
- Family counseling
Adult Autism Waiver (AAW)
- Age 21 or older
- Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (Autistic Disorder, Childhood Disintegrative Disorder, PDD-NOS, Asperger Syndrome or Rett Disorder)
- Meet Intermediate Care Facility level of care
- Assistive technology
- Behavioral health services
- Community inclusion
- Community Transition Services
- Counseling
- Day & residential habilitation
- Environmental modifications
- Family counseling & training
- Job assessment and finding
- Nutritional consultation
- Occupational therapy
- Respite
- Speech/ language therapy
- Supported employment
- Supports coordination
- Temporary crisis services
- Transitional work services
Infants, Toddlers and Families Waiver
- Between birth and age 3
- In need of early intervention services
- Meet Intermediate Care Facility for Persons with Mental Retardation (ICF/MR) or Intermediate Care Facility for Persons with Other Related Conditions (ICF/ORC) level of care
Habilitation, which is a service provided in-home and community settings to assist a child in acquiring, maintaining and improving self-help, domestic, socialization, and adaptive skills
Person/Family-Directed Support (P/FDS) Waiver
- No age limit for intellectual disability or autism.
- Developmental disability with a high probability of resulting in an intellectual disability or autism are eligible from age 0 through 8
- Require an ICF/ID or ICF/ORC level of care
- Individual cost limit of $47,000 per person per fiscal year (Supports Coordination and Supports Broker are excluded from this limit. There are also some exceptions for employment service.)
- Employment Services (job finding and job coaching)
- In-Home and Community Support
- Companion
- Community Participation Support
- Respite
- Shift Nursing
- Therapies
- Behavioral Support
- Assistive Technology
- Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
- Transportation
Consolidated Waiver
- No age limit for intellectual disability or autism.
- Developmental disability with a high probability of resulting in an intellectual disability or autism are eligible from age 0 through 8
- Require an ICF/ID or ICF/ORC level of care
- No individual cost limit per year on services
- Residential Habilitation
- Employment Services (job finding and job coaching)
- In-Home and Community Support
- Companion
- Community Participation Support
- Respite
- Shift Nursing
- Therapies
- Behavioral Support
- Assistive Technology
- Home and Vehicle Accessibility Adaptations
- Transportation
- Life Sharing
- Supported Living
OBRA Waiver
- Persons with developmental physical disabilities
- Disability results in at least 3 substantial functional limitations
- Disability manifested prior to age 22
- Age 18 or older
- Disability is expected to continue indefinitely
- Requires ICF/ORC level of care
- Daily living services
- Environmental adaptations
- Assistive technology
- Community integration services
- Respite services
- Transportation
- Supported employment services
- Prevocational and educational services
LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly Program also known as LTCCAP)
- Age 55 older
- Meet eligibility requirements for nursing facility level of care
- Able to safely live in the community with services available through the provider
- Reside in locations where services are available
- Adult day health services
- Transportation/ escort services
- Primary medical specialist care
- Nursing care/skilled nursing
- Dental, vision, podiatry, audiology care
- Social services/ case management
- Physical, occupational, speech therapies
- Recreational therapy
- Nutritional counseling/ education
- Laboratory/ diagnostic test, x-rays
- Pharmaceuticals
- Prosthetics, orthotics, durable medical equipment and supplies
- Psychiatric services
- Personal care
- Homemaker chore services
- Home delivered meals
- Hospital care/ hospice services
- Nursing facility services
- Services for hearing/speech impairments
- Translation services