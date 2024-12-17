Skip to agency navigation
    DHS Contact Information

    ​County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities (MH/ID) Program Offices

    Adams County

    York/Adams Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Departments
    100 West Market Street
    Suite 301
    York, PA 17401

    717-771-9618 (Phone)
    717-771-9826 (Fax)

    York County, PA | Official Website (yorkcountypa.gov)

     

    Allegheny County

    Department of Human Services
    Office of Developmental Supports
    Executive Commons Building
    110 Roessler Road Suite 300D
    Pittsburgh, PA 15220

    Phone: 412-253-1399
    Fax: 412-253-1259

    Website: https://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Programs-Services/Disabilities/Intellectual-Disability-Autism.aspx

     

    Armstrong County

    Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program
    120 South Grant Avenue, Suite 3
    Kittanning, PA 16201

    Phone: (724) 548-3451
    Fax: (724) 548-3454

    Website: http://www.aibdhp.org/

     

    Beaver County

    Behavioral Health-Developmental Disabilities
    1040 8TH Avenue
    Beaver Falls, PA 15010

    Phone: (724) 847-6225
    Fax: (724) 847-6229

    Website: www.bcbh.org

     

    Bedford County

    Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services
    245 West Race Street
    Somerset, PA 15501

    Phone: (814) 443-4891
    Fax: (814) 443-4898

    https://dbhs.co

     

    Berks County

    Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities
    Berks County Services Center
    633 Court Street
    8th Floor
    Reading, PA 19601

    Phone: (610) 478-3271
    Fax: (610) 478-4980

    Website: County of Berks - Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities (www.countyofberks.com)

     

    Blair County

    Blair County Department of Social Services & Mental Health
    423 Allegheny Street, Suite 441
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022

    Phone: (814) 693-3023
    Fax: (814) 693-3052

    Website: Welcome to Blair County (www.blairco.org)

     

    Bradford County

    Bradford-Sullivan Office of Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities
    220 Main St., Unit #1
    Towanda, PA 18848

    Phone: (570) 265-1760
    Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Intellectual Disabilities Fax)
    Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Mental Health Fax)

    Website: The Intellectual Disabilities Department in Bradford County (bradfordcountypa.org)
    Website: Offices of Mental Health in Bradford & Sullivan County (bradfordcountypa.org)

     

    Bucks County

    Department of Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs
    55 East Court Street, 4th Floor
    Doylestown, PA 18901

    Phone: 215-444-2800
    Fax: (215) 348-7822

    Website: Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs | Bucks County, PA (civicplus.com)

     

    Butler County

    Human Services Department
    Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention Programs
    Mental Health Services
    County Government Center
    124 West Diamond Street
    First Floor Annex,
    P.O. Box 1208
    Butler, PA 16003-1208

    Phone: (724) 284-5114
    ax: (724) 284-5128

    Website: Developmental Services | Butler County, PA (butlercountypa.gov)
    Website: Mental Health Services | Butler County, PA (butlercountypa.gov)

     

    Cambria County:

    Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
    Central Park Complex
    110 Franklin Street, Suite 300
    Johnstown, PA 15901-1831

    Phone: (814) 534-2800
    Fax: (814) 539-8440

    Website: Behavioral Health / Intellectual Disabilities / Early Intervention - Cambria County, PA (cambriacountypa.gov)

     

    Cameron County

    Cameron-Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs
    2070 Court Street
    Ridgeway, PA 15853

    Phone: (814) 772-8016
    Fax: (814) 772-8337

    Website: Cameron Elk MHMR (cemhmr.org)

     

    Carbon County

    Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
    724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224

    Phone: (570) 421-2901
    Fax: (570) 421-8295

    Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)

     

    Centre County

    Centre County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention/Drug & Alcohol
    3500 East College Avenue
    Suite 1200
    State College, PA 16801

    Phone: (814) 355-6782
    Fax: (814) 355-6985

    Website: Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention & Drug and Alcohol | Centre County, PA - Official Website (centrecountypa.gov)

     

    Chester County

    Chester County Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
    Government Services Center
    601 Westtown Road, Suite 340
    P.O. Box 2747
    West Chester, PA 19380-0991

    Phone: (610) 344-6265
    Fax: (610) 344-5997

    Website: Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Chester County, PA - Official Website (chesco.org)

     

    Clarion County

    Clarion County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities/Early Intervention
    214 South Seventh Avenue
    Clarion, PA 16214

    Phone: (814) 226-4000 Ext. 1338
    Fax: (814) 226-1085

    Website: Clarion County, PA

     

    Clearfield County

    Community Connections of Clearfield-Jefferson Counties
    375 Beaver Drive
    P O Box 268
    Dubois, PA 15801

    Phone: (814) 371-5100
    Fax: (814) 371-5102

    Website: Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties (ccc-j.com)

     

    Clinton County

    Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities/Autism Services
    Sharewell Building
    200 East Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701-6613

    Phone: (570) 326-7895
    Fax: (570) 326-1348

    Website: Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health & Intellectual Disability/Autism Services (lycomingclintonmhida.com)

     

    Columbia County

    Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
    1083 Bloom Rd
    Suite 101
    Danville, PA 17821

    Phone: (570) 275-6080
    Fax: (570) 275-6089

    Website: CMSU Program : Home Page

     

    Crawford County

    Crawford County Human Services Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities
    18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
    Meadville, PA 16335

    Phone: (814) 724-8380
    Fax: (814) 337-8080

    Website: Human Services Department (crawfordcountypa.net)

     

    Cumberland County

    Cumberland-Perry Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
    1615 Ritner Highway
    Carlisle, PA 17013

    Phone: (717) 240-6325
    Fax: (717) 240-6415

    Website: Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Cumberland County, PA - Official Website (cumberlandcountypa.gov)

     

    Dauphin County

    Dauphin County Mental Health/Autism & Developmental Programs
    100 Chestnut Street, 1st Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17101

    Phone: (717) 780-7050
    Fax: (717) 780-7061

    Website: Mental Health/Autism/Developmental Programs (dauphincounty.gov)

     

    Delaware County

    Delaware County Office of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities/SCO Unit
    20 South 69TH Street, 4th Floor
    Upper Darby, PA 19082

    Phone: (610) 713-2400
    Fax: (610) 713-2369

    Website: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities - Delaware County Department of Human Services (delcohsa.org)
    Website: Mental Health - Delaware County Department of Human Services (delcohsa.org)

     

    Elk County:

    Cameron-Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs
    2070 Court Street
    Ridgeway, PA 15853

    Phone: (814) 772-8016
    Fax: (814) 772-8337

    Website: Cameron Elk MHMR (cemhmr.org)

     

    Erie County

    Erie County Office of Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities
    154 West Ninth Street
    Erie, PA 16501

    Phone: (814) 451-6800 or (814) 451-6860
    Fax: (814) 451-6868

    Website: Human Services - Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov)

     

    Fayette County

    Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration
    215 Jacob Murphy Lane,
    Uniontown, PA 15401

    Phone: (724) 430-1370

    Website: Behavioral Health Administration | Fayette County, PA (fayettecountypa.org)

     

    Forest County

    Forest-Warren Human Services
    285 Hospital Drive
    Warren, PA 16365

    Phone: (814) 726-2100
    Fax: (814) 723-9544

    Website: Forest Warren Human Services | Warren County, PA (wc-hs.org)

     

    Franklin County

    Franklin – Fulton Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities /Early Intervention Programs
    Human Services Building
    425 Franklin Farm Lane
    Chambersburg PA 17202

    Phone: (717) 264-5387
    Fax: (717) 263-0469

    Website: Franklin County, PA (franklincountypa.gov)

     

    Fulton County

    Franklin – Fulton Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities /Early Intervention Programs
    425 Franklin Farm Lane
    Chambersburg PA 17202

    Phone: (717) 264-5387
    Fax: (717) 263-0469

    Website: Franklin County, PA (franklincountypa.gov)

     

    Greene County

    Greene County Human Services Department Mental Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Programs
    Ft. Jackson Building
    19 South Washington Street, Third Floor
    Waynesburg, PA 15370

    Phone: (724) 852-5276
    Fax: (724) 852-5368

    Website: www.co.greene.pa.us

     

    Huntingdon County

    Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
    152 East Market Street
    (HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
    Suite 105
    Lewistown, PA 17044

    399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
    Lewistown, PA 17044-1626

    Phone: (717) 242-6467
    Fax: (717) 242-6471

    Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)

     

    Indiana County

    Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program
    120 South Grant Avenue, Suite 3
    Kittanning, PA 16201

    Phone: (724) 548-3451
    Fax: (724) 548-3454

    Website: http://www.aibdhp.org/

     

    Jefferson County

    Community Connections of Clearfield-Jefferson Counties
    375 Beaver Drive
    P O Box 268
    Dubois, PA 15801

    Phone: (814) 371-5100
    Fax: (814) 371-5102

    Website: Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties (ccc-j.com)

     

    Juniata County

    Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
    152 East Market Street
    (HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
    Suite 105
    Lewistown, PA 17044

    399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
    Lewistown, PA 17044-1626

    Phone: (717) 242-6467
    Fax: (717) 242-6471

    Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)

     

    Lackawanna County

    Lackawanna/Susquehanna Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
    123 Wyoming Avenue, 4th Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503

    Phone: (570) 346-5741
    Fax: (570) 963-6435

    Website: Welcome to Lackawanna County, PA

     

    Lancaster County

    Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
    Behavioral Health Office –
    750 Eden Road
    Lancaster, PA 17601

    Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities:
    150 North Queen Street
    Lancaster, PA 17603

    Phone: (717) 299-8021
    Fax: (717)299-7968

    Website Lancaster County BHDS, PA | Official Website

     

    Lawrence County

    Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services
    439 Countyline Street
    New Castle, PA 16101

    Phone: (724) 658-2538
    Fax: (724) 656-1503

    Website: - MHDS (lawrencecountypa.gov)

     

    Lebanon County

    Lebanon County Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention Programs
    220 East Lehman Street
    Lebanon, PA 17046

    Phone: (717) 274-3415
    Fax: (717) 274-0317

    Website: Lebanon County Network of Care for Behavioral Health Lebanon County, Pennsylvania

     

    Lehigh County

    Lehigh County Office of Intellectual Disabilities and Mental Health
    17 South 7th Street
    Allentown, PA 18101-2401

    Intellectual Disabilities:
    Phone: 782-782-3126
    Fax: 610-820-3008

    Mental Health
    Phone: 610-782-3500
    Fax: 610-820-3689

    Website: Human Services Home (lehighcounty.org)

     

    Luzerne County

    Luzerne – Wyoming Mental Health and Developmental Services
    111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 300
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-3510

    Phone: (570) 825-9441
    Fax: (570) 825-6820

    Website: Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services | Luzerne County, PA

     

    Lycoming County

    Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities/Autism Services
    Sharewell Building
    200 East Street
    Williamsport, PA 17701-6613

    Phone: (570) 326-7895
    Fax: (570) 326-1348

    Website: Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health & Intellectual Disability/Autism Services (lycomingclintonmhida.com)

     

    McKean County

    McKean County Department of Human Services
    17155 Route 6
    Smethport, PA 16749

    Phone: (814) 887-3350
    Fax: (814) 887-3228

    Website: Human Services (mckeancountypa.org)

     

    Mercer County

    Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission Inc.
    8406 Sharon – Mercer Road
    Mercer, PA 16137

    Phone: (724) 662-1550
    Fax: (724) 662-1557

    Website: Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission (mercercountybhc.org)

     

    Mifflin County

    Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
    152 East Market Street
    (HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
    Suite 105
    Lewistown, PA 17044

    399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
    Lewistown, PA 17044-1626

    Phone: (717) 242-6467
    Fax: (717) 242-6471

    Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)

     

    Monroe County

    Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
    724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224

    Phone: (570) 421-2901
    Fax: (570) 421-8295

    Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)

     

    Montgomery County

    Montgomery County Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities Department
    1430 Dekalb Street
    P.O. Box 311
    Norristown, PA 19404-0311

    Phone: (610) 278-3642
    Fax: (610) 278-3683

    Website: Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities | Montgomery County, PA - Official Website (montgomerycountypa.gov)

     

    Montour County

    Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
    1083 Bloom Rd
    Suite 101
    Danville, PA 17821

    Phone: (570) 275-6080
    Fax: (570) 275-6089

    Website: CMSU Program : Home Page

     

    Northampton County

    Northampton County Human Services
    2801 Emrick Blvd
    Bethlehem, PA 18020-8015

    Phone: (610) 974-7500
    Fax: (610) 974-7596

    Website: Department of Human Services (northamptoncounty.org)

     

    Northumberland County

    Northumberland County Behavioral Health (BH)/Intellectual Developmental Services (IDS)
    Human Services Building
    217 North Center Street
    Sunbury, PA 17801

    BH Phone: (570) 495-2040
    BH Fax: (570) 988-4444
    IDS Phone: (570) 495-2039
    IDS Fax: (570) 495-2150

    Website: Northumberland County Behavioral Health and Intellectual Developmental Services - Sunbury - Northumberland County, Pennsylvania (networkofcare.org)

     

    Perry County

    Cumberland-Perry Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
    1615 Ritner Highway
    Carlisle, PA 17013

    Phone: (717) 240-6325
    Fax: (717) 240-6415

    Website: Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Cumberland County, PA - Official Website (cumberlandcountypa.gov)

     

    Philadelphia County

    City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services
    1101 Market Street, Suite 700
    Philadelphia, PA 19107

    Phone: 215-685-5400
    Fax: 215-685-5467

    Website: Home - DBHIDS

     

    Pike County

    Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
    724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224

    Phone: (570) 421-2901
    Fax: (570) 421-8295

    Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)

     

    Potter County

    Potter County Human Services
    P.O. Box 241
    62 North Street
    Roulette, PA 16746-0241

    Phone: (814) 544-7315
    Fax: (814) 544-9062

    Website: Potter County Human Services Pennsylvania ...(Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Oswayo, Shinglehouse & Ulysses Townships) (pottercountyhumansvcs.org)

     

    Schuylkill County

    Schuylkill County Mental Health/Developmental Services
    410 North Centre Street, Suite 2
    Pottsville, PA 17901

    Phone: (570) 621-2890
    Fax: (570) 621-2893

    Website: Welcome to Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania (schuylkillcountypa.gov)

     

    Snyder County

    Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
    1083 Bloom Rd
    Suite 101
    Danville, PA 17821

    Phone: (570) 275-6080
    Fax: (570) 275-6089

    Website: CMSU Program : Home Page

     

    Somerset County

    Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services
    245 West Race Street
    Somerset, PA 15501

    Phone: (814) 443-4891
    Fax: (814) 443-4898

    https://dbhs.co

     

    Sullivan County

    Bradford-Sullivan Office of Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities
    220 Main St., Unit #1
    Towanda, PA 18848

    Phone: (570) 265-1760
    Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Intellectual Disabilities Fax)
    Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Mental Health Fax)

    Website: The Intellectual Disabilities Department in Bradford County (bradfordcountypa.org)
    Website: Offices of Mental Health in Bradford & Sullivan County (bradfordcountypa.org)

     

    Susquehanna County

    Lackawanna/Susquehanna Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
    123 Wyoming Avenue, 4th Floor
    Scranton, PA 18503

    Phone: (570) 346-5741
    Fax: (570) 963-6435

    Website: Welcome to Lackawanna County, PA

     

    Tioga County

    Tioga County Department of Human Services
    1873 Shumway Hill Road
    Wellsboro, PA 16901

    Phone: (570) 724-5766
    Fax: (570) 724-6757

    Website: - Mental Health Services (tiogacountypa.us)/

     

    Union County

    Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
    1083 Bloom Rd
    Suite 101
    Danville, PA 17821

    Phone: (570) 275-6080
    Fax: (570) 275-6089

    Website: CMSU Program : Home Page

     

    Venango County

    Venango County Mental Health/Developmental Services/Early Intervention Services
    1 Dale Avenue
    Franklin, PA 16323

    Phone: (814) 432-9100
    Fax: (814) 432-9781

    Website: Venango County Department of Mental Health and Developmental Services - Franklin - Venango County, Pennsylvania (networkofcare.org)

     

    Warren County

    Forest-Warren Human Services
    285 Hospital Drive
    Warren, PA 16365

    Phone: (814) 726-2100
    Fax: (814) 723-9544

    Website: Forest Warren Human Services | Warren County, PA (wc-hs.org)

     

    Washington County

    Washington County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (BHDS)
    95 West Beau Street, Suite 300
    Washington, PA 15301

    Phone: (724) 228-6832
    Fax: (724) 223-4685

    Website: Behavioral Health & Developmental Services | Washington County Department of Human Services (washingtoncountyhumanservices.com)

     

    Wayne County

    Wayne County Behavioral Health/Developmental Services/ Early Intervention
    648 Park Street
    Honesdale, PA 18431

    Phone: (570) 253-9200
    Fax: (570) 647-0268

    Website: Behavioral & Developmental Programs | Wayne County, PA (waynecountypa.gov)

     

    Westmoreland County

    Westmoreland County Behavioral Health & Developmental Services
    40 N Pennsylvania Avenue
    1st Floor, Suite 110
    Greensburg, PA 15601

    Phone: (724) 830-3617
    Fax: (724) 830-3571

    Website: Behavioral Health / Developmental Services/Early Intervention | Westmoreland County, PA - Official Website

     

    Wyoming County

    Luzerne – Wyoming Mental Health and Developmental Services
    111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 300
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-3510

    Phone: (570) 825-9441
    Fax: (570) 825-6820

    Website: Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services | Luzerne County, PA

     

    York County

    York/Adams Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Departments
    100 West Market Street
    Suite 301
    York, PA 17401

    717-771-9618 (Phone)
    717-771-9826 (Fax)

    York County, PA | Official Website (yorkcountypa.gov)

     