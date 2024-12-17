Adams County
York/Adams Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Departments
100 West Market Street
Suite 301
York, PA 17401
717-771-9618 (Phone)
717-771-9826 (Fax)
York County, PA | Official Website (yorkcountypa.gov)
Allegheny County
Department of Human Services
Office of Developmental Supports
Executive Commons Building
110 Roessler Road Suite 300D
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Phone: 412-253-1399
Fax: 412-253-1259
Website: https://www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Programs-Services/Disabilities/Intellectual-Disability-Autism.aspx
Armstrong County
Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program
120 South Grant Avenue, Suite 3
Kittanning, PA 16201
Phone: (724) 548-3451
Fax: (724) 548-3454
Website: http://www.aibdhp.org/
Beaver County
Behavioral Health-Developmental Disabilities
1040 8TH Avenue
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Phone: (724) 847-6225
Fax: (724) 847-6229
Website: www.bcbh.org
Bedford County
Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services
245 West Race Street
Somerset, PA 15501
Phone: (814) 443-4891
Fax: (814) 443-4898
Berks County
Berks County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities
Berks County Services Center
633 Court Street
8th Floor
Reading, PA 19601
Phone: (610) 478-3271
Fax: (610) 478-4980
Website: County of Berks - Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities (www.countyofberks.com)
Blair County
Blair County Department of Social Services & Mental Health
423 Allegheny Street, Suite 441
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022
Phone: (814) 693-3023
Fax: (814) 693-3052
Website: Welcome to Blair County (www.blairco.org)
Bradford County
Bradford-Sullivan Office of Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities
220 Main St., Unit #1
Towanda, PA 18848
Phone: (570) 265-1760
Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Intellectual Disabilities Fax)
Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Mental Health Fax)
Website: The Intellectual Disabilities Department in Bradford County (bradfordcountypa.org)
Website: Offices of Mental Health in Bradford & Sullivan County (bradfordcountypa.org)
Bucks County
Department of Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs
55 East Court Street, 4th Floor
Doylestown, PA 18901
Phone: 215-444-2800
Fax: (215) 348-7822
Website: Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs | Bucks County, PA (civicplus.com)
Butler County
Human Services Department
Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention Programs
Mental Health Services
County Government Center
124 West Diamond Street
First Floor Annex,
P.O. Box 1208
Butler, PA 16003-1208
Phone: (724) 284-5114
ax: (724) 284-5128
Website: Developmental Services | Butler County, PA (butlercountypa.gov)
Website: Mental Health Services | Butler County, PA (butlercountypa.gov)
Cambria County:
Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
Central Park Complex
110 Franklin Street, Suite 300
Johnstown, PA 15901-1831
Phone: (814) 534-2800
Fax: (814) 539-8440
Website: Behavioral Health / Intellectual Disabilities / Early Intervention - Cambria County, PA (cambriacountypa.gov)
Cameron County
Cameron-Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs
2070 Court Street
Ridgeway, PA 15853
Phone: (814) 772-8016
Fax: (814) 772-8337
Website: Cameron Elk MHMR (cemhmr.org)
Carbon County
Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224
Phone: (570) 421-2901
Fax: (570) 421-8295
Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)
Centre County
Centre County Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention/Drug & Alcohol
3500 East College Avenue
Suite 1200
State College, PA 16801
Phone: (814) 355-6782
Fax: (814) 355-6985
Website: Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention & Drug and Alcohol | Centre County, PA - Official Website (centrecountypa.gov)
Chester County
Chester County Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Government Services Center
601 Westtown Road, Suite 340
P.O. Box 2747
West Chester, PA 19380-0991
Phone: (610) 344-6265
Fax: (610) 344-5997
Website: Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Chester County, PA - Official Website (chesco.org)
Clarion County
Clarion County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities/Early Intervention
214 South Seventh Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
Phone: (814) 226-4000 Ext. 1338
Fax: (814) 226-1085
Website: Clarion County, PA
Clearfield County
Community Connections of Clearfield-Jefferson Counties
375 Beaver Drive
P O Box 268
Dubois, PA 15801
Phone: (814) 371-5100
Fax: (814) 371-5102
Website: Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties (ccc-j.com)
Clinton County
Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities/Autism Services
Sharewell Building
200 East Street
Williamsport, PA 17701-6613
Phone: (570) 326-7895
Fax: (570) 326-1348
Website: Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health & Intellectual Disability/Autism Services (lycomingclintonmhida.com)
Columbia County
Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
1083 Bloom Rd
Suite 101
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: (570) 275-6080
Fax: (570) 275-6089
Website: CMSU Program : Home Page
Crawford County
Crawford County Human Services Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities
18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
Meadville, PA 16335
Phone: (814) 724-8380
Fax: (814) 337-8080
Website: Human Services Department (crawfordcountypa.net)
Cumberland County
Cumberland-Perry Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
1615 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, PA 17013
Phone: (717) 240-6325
Fax: (717) 240-6415
Website: Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Cumberland County, PA - Official Website (cumberlandcountypa.gov)
Dauphin County
Dauphin County Mental Health/Autism & Developmental Programs
100 Chestnut Street, 1st Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17101
Phone: (717) 780-7050
Fax: (717) 780-7061
Website: Mental Health/Autism/Developmental Programs (dauphincounty.gov)
Delaware County
Delaware County Office of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities/SCO Unit
20 South 69TH Street, 4th Floor
Upper Darby, PA 19082
Phone: (610) 713-2400
Fax: (610) 713-2369
Website: Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities - Delaware County Department of Human Services (delcohsa.org)
Website: Mental Health - Delaware County Department of Human Services (delcohsa.org)
Elk County:
Cameron-Elk Behavioral & Developmental Programs
2070 Court Street
Ridgeway, PA 15853
Phone: (814) 772-8016
Fax: (814) 772-8337
Website: Cameron Elk MHMR (cemhmr.org)
Erie County
Erie County Office of Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities
154 West Ninth Street
Erie, PA 16501
Phone: (814) 451-6800 or (814) 451-6860
Fax: (814) 451-6868
Website: Human Services - Erie County, PA (eriecountypa.gov)
Fayette County
Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration
215 Jacob Murphy Lane,
Uniontown, PA 15401
Phone: (724) 430-1370
Website: Behavioral Health Administration | Fayette County, PA (fayettecountypa.org)
Forest County
Forest-Warren Human Services
285 Hospital Drive
Warren, PA 16365
Phone: (814) 726-2100
Fax: (814) 723-9544
Website: Forest Warren Human Services | Warren County, PA (wc-hs.org)
Franklin County
Franklin – Fulton Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities /Early Intervention Programs
Human Services Building
425 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg PA 17202
Phone: (717) 264-5387
Fax: (717) 263-0469
Website: Franklin County, PA (franklincountypa.gov)
Fulton County
Franklin – Fulton Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities /Early Intervention Programs
425 Franklin Farm Lane
Chambersburg PA 17202
Phone: (717) 264-5387
Fax: (717) 263-0469
Website: Franklin County, PA (franklincountypa.gov)
Greene County
Greene County Human Services Department Mental Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Programs
Ft. Jackson Building
19 South Washington Street, Third Floor
Waynesburg, PA 15370
Phone: (724) 852-5276
Fax: (724) 852-5368
Website: www.co.greene.pa.us
Huntingdon County
Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
152 East Market Street
(HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
Suite 105
Lewistown, PA 17044
399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
Lewistown, PA 17044-1626
Phone: (717) 242-6467
Fax: (717) 242-6471
Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)
Indiana County
Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program
120 South Grant Avenue, Suite 3
Kittanning, PA 16201
Phone: (724) 548-3451
Fax: (724) 548-3454
Website: http://www.aibdhp.org/
Jefferson County
Community Connections of Clearfield-Jefferson Counties
375 Beaver Drive
P O Box 268
Dubois, PA 15801
Phone: (814) 371-5100
Fax: (814) 371-5102
Website: Community Connections of Clearfield Jefferson Counties (ccc-j.com)
Juniata County
Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
152 East Market Street
(HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
Suite 105
Lewistown, PA 17044
399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
Lewistown, PA 17044-1626
Phone: (717) 242-6467
Fax: (717) 242-6471
Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)
Lackawanna County
Lackawanna/Susquehanna Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
123 Wyoming Avenue, 4th Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: (570) 346-5741
Fax: (570) 963-6435
Website: Welcome to Lackawanna County, PA
Lancaster County
Lancaster County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
Behavioral Health Office –
750 Eden Road
Lancaster, PA 17601
Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities:
150 North Queen Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
Phone: (717) 299-8021
Fax: (717)299-7968
Website Lancaster County BHDS, PA | Official Website
Lawrence County
Lawrence County Mental Health and Developmental Services
439 Countyline Street
New Castle, PA 16101
Phone: (724) 658-2538
Fax: (724) 656-1503
Website: - MHDS (lawrencecountypa.gov)
Lebanon County
Lebanon County Mental Health/Intellectual Disability/Early Intervention Programs
220 East Lehman Street
Lebanon, PA 17046
Phone: (717) 274-3415
Fax: (717) 274-0317
Website: Lebanon County Network of Care for Behavioral Health Lebanon County, Pennsylvania
Lehigh County
Lehigh County Office of Intellectual Disabilities and Mental Health
17 South 7th Street
Allentown, PA 18101-2401
Intellectual Disabilities:
Phone: 782-782-3126
Fax: 610-820-3008
Mental Health
Phone: 610-782-3500
Fax: 610-820-3689
Website: Human Services Home (lehighcounty.org)
Luzerne County
Luzerne – Wyoming Mental Health and Developmental Services
111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 300
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-3510
Phone: (570) 825-9441
Fax: (570) 825-6820
Website: Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services | Luzerne County, PA
Lycoming County
Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities/Autism Services
Sharewell Building
200 East Street
Williamsport, PA 17701-6613
Phone: (570) 326-7895
Fax: (570) 326-1348
Website: Lycoming-Clinton Mental Health & Intellectual Disability/Autism Services (lycomingclintonmhida.com)
McKean County
McKean County Department of Human Services
17155 Route 6
Smethport, PA 16749
Phone: (814) 887-3350
Fax: (814) 887-3228
Website: Human Services (mckeancountypa.org)
Mercer County
Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission Inc.
8406 Sharon – Mercer Road
Mercer, PA 16137
Phone: (724) 662-1550
Fax: (724) 662-1557
Website: Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission (mercercountybhc.org)
Mifflin County
Juniata Valley Behavioral and Developmental Services
152 East Market Street
(HUNTINGDON-MIFFLIN-JUNIATA Counties)
Suite 105
Lewistown, PA 17044
399 Green Avenue, Suite 200
Lewistown, PA 17044-1626
Phone: (717) 242-6467
Fax: (717) 242-6471
Website: Home | Juniata Valley Behavioral & Developmental Services (jvbds.org)
Monroe County
Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224
Phone: (570) 421-2901
Fax: (570) 421-8295
Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Behavioral Health/Developmental Disabilities Department
1430 Dekalb Street
P.O. Box 311
Norristown, PA 19404-0311
Phone: (610) 278-3642
Fax: (610) 278-3683
Website: Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities | Montgomery County, PA - Official Website (montgomerycountypa.gov)
Montour County
Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
1083 Bloom Rd
Suite 101
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: (570) 275-6080
Fax: (570) 275-6089
Website: CMSU Program : Home Page
Northampton County
Northampton County Human Services
2801 Emrick Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18020-8015
Phone: (610) 974-7500
Fax: (610) 974-7596
Website: Department of Human Services (northamptoncounty.org)
Northumberland County
Northumberland County Behavioral Health (BH)/Intellectual Developmental Services (IDS)
Human Services Building
217 North Center Street
Sunbury, PA 17801
BH Phone: (570) 495-2040
BH Fax: (570) 988-4444
IDS Phone: (570) 495-2039
IDS Fax: (570) 495-2150
Website: Northumberland County Behavioral Health and Intellectual Developmental Services - Sunbury - Northumberland County, Pennsylvania (networkofcare.org)
Perry County
Cumberland-Perry Mental Health/Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
1615 Ritner Highway
Carlisle, PA 17013
Phone: (717) 240-6325
Fax: (717) 240-6415
Website: Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities | Cumberland County, PA - Official Website (cumberlandcountypa.gov)
Philadelphia County
City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services
1101 Market Street, Suite 700
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: 215-685-5400
Fax: 215-685-5467
Website: Home - DBHIDS
Pike County
Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health & Developmental Services
724 Phillips Street and 732 Phillips Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2224
Phone: (570) 421-2901
Fax: (570) 421-8295
Website: Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Developmental Services (cmpmhds.org)
Potter County
Potter County Human Services
P.O. Box 241
62 North Street
Roulette, PA 16746-0241
Phone: (814) 544-7315
Fax: (814) 544-9062
Website: Potter County Human Services Pennsylvania ...(Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Oswayo, Shinglehouse & Ulysses Townships) (pottercountyhumansvcs.org)
Schuylkill County
Schuylkill County Mental Health/Developmental Services
410 North Centre Street, Suite 2
Pottsville, PA 17901
Phone: (570) 621-2890
Fax: (570) 621-2893
Website: Welcome to Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania (schuylkillcountypa.gov)
Snyder County
Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
1083 Bloom Rd
Suite 101
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: (570) 275-6080
Fax: (570) 275-6089
Website: CMSU Program : Home Page
Somerset County
Bedford-Somerset Developmental and Behavioral Health Services
245 West Race Street
Somerset, PA 15501
Phone: (814) 443-4891
Fax: (814) 443-4898
Sullivan County
Bradford-Sullivan Office of Mental Health & Intellectual Disabilities
220 Main St., Unit #1
Towanda, PA 18848
Phone: (570) 265-1760
Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Intellectual Disabilities Fax)
Fax: (570) 265-8541 (Mental Health Fax)
Website: The Intellectual Disabilities Department in Bradford County (bradfordcountypa.org)
Website: Offices of Mental Health in Bradford & Sullivan County (bradfordcountypa.org)
Susquehanna County
Lackawanna/Susquehanna Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention
123 Wyoming Avenue, 4th Floor
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: (570) 346-5741
Fax: (570) 963-6435
Website: Welcome to Lackawanna County, PA
Tioga County
Tioga County Department of Human Services
1873 Shumway Hill Road
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Phone: (570) 724-5766
Fax: (570) 724-6757
Website: - Mental Health Services (tiogacountypa.us)/
Union County
Columbia-Montour-Snyder-Union (CMSU) Service System Behavioral Health/Developmental Services
1083 Bloom Rd
Suite 101
Danville, PA 17821
Phone: (570) 275-6080
Fax: (570) 275-6089
Website: CMSU Program : Home Page
Venango County
Venango County Mental Health/Developmental Services/Early Intervention Services
1 Dale Avenue
Franklin, PA 16323
Phone: (814) 432-9100
Fax: (814) 432-9781
Website: Venango County Department of Mental Health and Developmental Services - Franklin - Venango County, Pennsylvania (networkofcare.org)
Warren County
Forest-Warren Human Services
285 Hospital Drive
Warren, PA 16365
Phone: (814) 726-2100
Fax: (814) 723-9544
Website: Forest Warren Human Services | Warren County, PA (wc-hs.org)
Washington County
Washington County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (BHDS)
95 West Beau Street, Suite 300
Washington, PA 15301
Phone: (724) 228-6832
Fax: (724) 223-4685
Website: Behavioral Health & Developmental Services | Washington County Department of Human Services (washingtoncountyhumanservices.com)
Wayne County
Wayne County Behavioral Health/Developmental Services/ Early Intervention
648 Park Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
Phone: (570) 253-9200
Fax: (570) 647-0268
Website: Behavioral & Developmental Programs | Wayne County, PA (waynecountypa.gov)
Westmoreland County
Westmoreland County Behavioral Health & Developmental Services
40 N Pennsylvania Avenue
1st Floor, Suite 110
Greensburg, PA 15601
Phone: (724) 830-3617
Fax: (724) 830-3571
Website: Behavioral Health / Developmental Services/Early Intervention | Westmoreland County, PA - Official Website
Wyoming County
Luzerne – Wyoming Mental Health and Developmental Services
111 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Suite 300
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701-3510
Phone: (570) 825-9441
Fax: (570) 825-6820
Website: Luzerne-Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services | Luzerne County, PA
