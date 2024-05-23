Kinship care is becoming more common in Pennsylvania, with grandparents, aunts, uncles, or siblings often stepping in to fill the role of parents who are seeking treatment or — in the most tragic cases — have died from the disease of addiction.

KinConnector was created to connect these caregivers with resources such as health, financial, and legal services, support groups, training, and parenting advice. Help is available for families seeking physical and behavioral health services, enrollment in schools, and help for applying for Social Security, public assistance or CHIP coverages.

KinConnector can be reached by calling 1-866-KIN-2111 (1-866-546-2111.) Help is available Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can also access information via the KinConnector website at www.Kinconnector.org