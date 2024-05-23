The Bureau of Certification Services is responsible for licensing of both for-profit and non-profit entities implementing child care for more than four children not related to the provider.

There are more than 6,400 child care providers in the Commonwealth that fall into three categories — child care centers, group child care homes, and family child care homes.

Certification staff are located at OCDEL Headquarters in Harrisburg and five regional offices across the state. Each regional office includes one regional manager, multiple supervisors, certification field representatives, and clerical staff. Certification field representatives inspect all child care facilities to ensure they are following the child care regulations authorized by 55 Pa Code Chapters 3270, 3280, and 3290. Certification staff support initial licensing requirements for new providers and complete an unannounced inspection annually for all providers and conduct complaint investigations. Certification staff also review, approve, and conduct follow up inspections for all plans of correction related to provider noncompliance.