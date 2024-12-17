Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

The goals of OMHSAS are to:
- Transform the children’s behavioral health system to a system that is family driven and youth guided.
- Implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system.
- Assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.
OMHSAS Guiding Principles
The mental health and substance abuse services system will provide quality services and supports that:
- Facilitate recovery for adults and resiliency for children;
- Are responsive to individuals’ unique strengths and needs throughout their lives;
- Focus on prevention and early intervention;
- Recognize, respect, and accommodate differences as they relate to culture, ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity, and sexual orientation;
- Ensure individual human rights and eliminate discrimination and stigma;
- Are comprehensive with unified programs and funding that build on natural and community supports unique to each individual and family;
- Are developed, monitored, and evaluated in partnership with consumers, families, and advocates; and
- Represent collaboration with other agencies and service systems.
OMHSAS Bureaus and Areas:
OMHSAS Department Information
- OMHSAS Contacts
- Behavioral Health Managed Care Organization (MCO) Information
- HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program
- DHS Bulletins
- Join Our Listserv
- SUD 1115 Waiver
- Crisis Intervention Services Webpage
- OMHSAS Behavioral Health Telehealth Information
- FY 2023 PATH Grant
- Community Support Services Procedure Code Chart
How to Find Services
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Trained professionals are available 24/7, and services are free and confidential.
Mental health services in Pennsylvania are administered through county mental health and intellectual disabilities program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county. The county office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.
- Pennsylvania HealthChoices Behavioral Health Program
- DHS Human Services Provider Directory
- Service Care Provider Search
- Mental Health Advance Directive Information