Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

How to Find Services



If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Trained professionals are available 24/7, and services are free and confidential.

Mental health services in Pennsylvania are administered through county mental health and intellectual disabilities program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county. The county office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.