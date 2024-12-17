Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)

Skip to agency navigation
    Every individual served by the behavioral healthcare system will have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in their community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice, and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends.

    The goals of OMHSAS are to:

    • Transform the children’s behavioral health system to a system that is family driven and youth guided.
    • Implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system.
    • Assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.

    OMHSAS Guiding Principles

    The mental health and substance abuse services system will provide quality services and supports that:

    • Facilitate recovery for adults and resiliency for children;
    • Are responsive to individuals’ unique strengths and needs throughout their lives;
    • Focus on prevention and early intervention;
    • Recognize, respect, and accommodate differences as they relate to culture, ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity, and sexual orientation;
    • Ensure individual human rights and eliminate discrimination and stigma;
    • Are comprehensive with unified programs and funding that build on natural and community supports unique to each individual and family;
    • Are developed, monitored, and evaluated in partnership with consumers, families, and advocates; and
    • Represent collaboration with other agencies and service systems.

    988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

    ​Behavioral HealthChoices

    Substance Use Disorder

    How to Find Services

    If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis, call or text 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Trained professionals are available 24/7, and services are free and confidential.

    Mental health services in Pennsylvania are administered through county mental health and intellectual disabilities program offices and the actual mental health services are delivered by the county or local provider agencies under contract with the county. The county office determines a person's eligibility for service funding, assesses the need for treatment or other services and makes referrals to appropriate programs to fit service needs.

     