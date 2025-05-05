Child Care Certification Regulation Rewrite Project (Impact Project)



Pennsylvania's Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is embarking on an initiative to rewrite the child care certification regulations. This rewrite will be an opportunity for the early childhood and school-age community in Pennsylvania to co-create regulations in a way that builds stakeholder confidence in the process and:

Increases alignment with quality improvement;



Promotes greater equity; and

Decreases burden experienced by child care providers

LEARN MORE: Visit The Pennsylvania Key for videos, FAQs and additional information about the Impact Project