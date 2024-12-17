Data Dashboard For The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs. Pennsylvania and its counties received approximately $1.3 billion total from both laws to administer assistance to renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity. This funding program can be used to pay past due or upcoming rent and utilities; and can assist with rehousing costs for eligible applicants who need to find a new home to rent.

PA Act 1 of 2021 was signed into law on February 5, 2021, which officially designated the Department of Human Services (DHS) as the agency overseeing administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), referred to as ERAP1. On June 30, 2021, PA Act 24 of 2021 was signed into law, allowing DHS to implement and administer the expanded program, commonly referred to as ERAP2.



ERAP1 was implemented on March 8, 2021 and ended on September 30, 2022. ERAP2 is currently taking applications. Pennsylvanians can apply online through COMPASS. Some counties are not using the COMPASS application. If your county is not using COMPASS, you will be automatically directed to your local ERAP agency contact.