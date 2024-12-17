Office of the Medical Director

The medical director is responsible for assuring all clinical programs for individuals with mental illness or substance abuse problems served throughout the Commonwealth by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) are of the highest quality, support a unified treatment system and reflect the OMHSAS commitment to facilitating recovery in adults and resiliency in children.

The medical director functions as the chief medical officer of the state mental hospital system and provides oversight to community services as the chief clinical officer. The medical director directs and provides clinical consultation and technical assistance with counties, state hospitals, managed care organizations, health maintenance organizations and specialty services, such as forensic, long-term nursing care, children, and the elderly; leads the development and oversight of the psychotropic state hospital drug formulary, the related prior authorization policies, and the inclusion of consumers, families and advocates in the administrative process.