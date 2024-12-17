Skip to agency navigation
    DHS Contact Information

    ​Homeless Assistance Program Contact List

     

    County
    		​Address
    		​Contact Number
    ​Adams
    		​Adams County Courthouse
    117 Baltimore Street
    Gettysburg, PA 17325
    		Phone: ​(717) 337-9820
    Fax: (717) 334-2091
    ​Allegheny
    		​Allegheny County Bureau of Hunger and Housing Services
    One Smithfield Street, 
    Human Services Building, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2225 
    		Phone: ​(412) 350-4354
    Fax: (412) 350-4986
    ​Armstrong
    		​Armstrong County Community Action Agency
    705 Butler Road
    Kittanning, PA 16201 
    		Phone: ​(724) 548-3433 
    Fax: (724) 548-3413
    ​Beaver
    		​Community Services Program of Beaver County
    1013 8th Avenue
    Beaver Falls, PA 15010 
    		​Phone: (724) 847-3889
    Fax: (724) 847-3861
    ​Bedford 
    		​Center for Community Action
    195 Drive In Lane
    Everett, PA 15537
    		​Phone: (814) 643-4202 Ext. 5158 
    Fax: (814) 624-4111
    ​Berks
    		​Human Services/Grants Coordinator
    633 Court Street, 13th Floor,
    Reading, PA 19601 
    		​Phone: (610) 478-6194
    Fax: (610) 478-6206
    ​Blair
    		​Blair County Human Services Office
    423 Allegheny Street Suite 443
    Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022 
    		Phone: (814) 693-3112
    Fax: (814) 693-3144​
    ​Bradford​Bradford County Human Services
    220 Main Street
    Unit One Towanda, PA 18848     		Phone: (570) 265-1761
    Fax: (570) 265-8541
    ​Bucks

    		​Bucks County Opportunity Council
    Administration Building
    100 Doyle Street
    Doylestown, PA 18901
    		​Phone: (215) 345-8175
    Fax: (215) 345-8573

     

    ​Butler
    		​Community Action Program
    P.O. Box 1208
    Butler, PA 16003-1208 
    		Phone: (724) 284-5125
    Fax: (724) 284-1063
    ​Cambria

    Human Services Department
    Central Park Complex
    110 Franklin Street, Suite 400
    Johnstown, PA 15901-1831 

    Phone: (814) 534-2658 
    Fax: (814) 534-2508​

    CameronNorthern Tier Community Action Corp.
    P.O. Box 389
    Emporium, PA 15834 
    		Phone: (814) 486-1161
    Fax: (814) 486-0825
    ​Carbon
    		​Carbon County Action Committee for Human Services
    267 South 2nd Street
    Leighton, PA 18235 
    		Phone: (610) 377-6400
    Fax: (610) 377-3431
    ​Centre

    Centre County Office of Adult Services
    Willowbank Office Building
    420 Holmes Street
    Bellefonte, PA 16823

    Phone: (814) 355-6768
    Fax: (814) 355-8625

    ​Chester
    		Chester County Departments of Community Development
    Government Services Center, Suite 365
    601 Westtown Road, P.O. Box 2747
    West Chester, PA 19382-4541 
    		Phone: (610) 344-6900
    Fax: (610) 344-6925
    ​Clarion
    		Clarion County Human Services Building
    214 South 7th Avenue, Suite B
    Clarion, PA 16214 
    		Phone: (814) 226-9280  Ext. 124
    Fax: (814) 226-5430
    ​Clearfield

    		Clearfield County Central PA Community Action, Inc.
    P.O. Box 792
    207 East Cherry Street
    Clearfield, PA 16830
    		​Phone: (814) 765-1551 or
    (800) 822-2610 ext.120
    Fax: (814) 765-4306
    ​Clinton

    Clinton County Planning Commission
    232 East Main Street
    Lock Haven, PA 17745 

    Phone: (570) 893-4081 
    Fax: (570) 893-4122

    ​Columbia
    		​Columbia County Human Services Department
    Courthouse Columbia County
    P.O. Box 380,
    Bloomsburg, PA 17015     		Phone: (570) 389-5700
    Fax: (570) 389-5703
    ​CrawfordCrawford County Human Services
    18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
    Meadville, PA 16335    		Phone: (814) 373-2613
    Fax: (814) 333-2377
    ​Cumberland
    		​Cumberland County Aging and Community Services
    401 E. Louther St. , Suite 204,
    Carlisle, PA 17013 
    		Phone: (717) 243-4691
    Fax: (717) 243-4750
    ​DauphinDauphin County Mental Health & Mental Retardation
    100 Chestnut Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17101    		Phone: (717) 780-7050
    Fax: (717) 255-2960
    ​Delaware
    		​Delaware County Department of Human Services, Office of Adult Services
    20 South 69th Street, 4th Floor,
    Upper Darby, PA 19082
    		​Phone: (610) 713-2332
    Fax: (610) 713-2326
    ​Elk
    		​Elk County Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc. (CAPSEA)
    28 Morgan Avenue, P.O. Box 464
    Ridgway, PA 15853
    		Phone: (814) 772-3838
    Fax: (814) 772-9270
    ​ErieErie County Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health & Mental Retardation
    154 West Ninth Street
    Erie, PA 16501     		Phone: (814) 451-6800
    Fax: (814) 451-6868
    ​Fayette
    		Office of Human & Community Services, FACT Transit Center
    825 Airport Road
    Lemont Furnace, PA 15456 
    		Phone: (724) 628-7433 Ext. 403 or (724) 628-RIDE 
    Fax: (724) 628-7468
    ​ForestForest County Courthouse
    526 Elm Street, Box 3
    Tionesta, PA 16353     		Phone: (814) 755-3537
    Fax: (814) 755-8837
    ​Fulton
    		​Fulton County Services for Children
    219 North 2nd Street
    McConnellsburg, PA 17233 
    		Phone: (717) 485-3553
    Fax: (717) 485-3982
    ​Greene
    		​Greene County Human Services
    19 S. Washington Street,
    Ft. Jackson Bldg. 3rd Floor,
    Waynesburg, PA 15370
    		Phone: (724) 852-5276
    Fax: (724) 852-5368
    ​Huntingdon
    		​Center for Community Action
    207 Fifth Street
    Huntingdon, PA 16652 

    Phone: (814) 643-4202 or 1-888-644-4202
    Fax: (814) 643-8183

    ​Indiana
    		Indiana County Department of Human Services
    300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203
    P.O. Box 187, Indiana, PA 15701 
    		Phone: (724) 463-8200
    Fax: (724) 465-3159

    Jefferson

    		Community Action, Inc.
    105 Grace Way, Millcreek Center
    Punxsutawney, PA 15767-1209 
    		Phone: (814) 938-3302
    Fax: (814) 938-7596
    ​Juniata
    		Mifflin/Juniata Human Services Department
    20 North Wayne Street
    Lewistown, PA 17044     		Phone: (717) 248-6733
    Fax: (717) 248-3695
    ​LackawannaLackawanna County Department of Human Services
    200 Adams Avenue, 6th Flr.
    Scranton, PA 18503     		Phone: (570) 963-6790
    Fax: (570) 963-6658
    ​LancasterCommunity Action Program
    601 South Queen Street, Box 599
    Lancaster, PA 17608 
    		Phone: (717) 299-7301
    Fax: (717) 299-9341
    ​LawrenceLawrence County Community Action Partnership
    241 West Grant Street, P.O. Box 189
    New Castle, PA 16103     		Phone: (724) 658-7258 
    Fax: (724) 658-7664
    ​LebanonLebanon County Human Services
    503 Oak Street
    Lebanon, PA 17042 
    		Phone: (717) 273-9328
    Fax: (717) 675-2129
    ​LehighLehigh County Aging & Adult Services
    17 S. 7th Street
    Allentown PA 18101 
    		Phone: (610) 782-3179
    Fax: (610) 820-2028
    ​Luzerne​Luzerne County Office of Human Services
    111 North Pennsylvania Boulevard
    Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 
    		Phone: (570) 826-8800 Ext. 356 
    Fax: (570) 970-5963
    ​Lycoming
    		Lycoming County United Way
    1 W. Third Street, Suite 208
    Williamsport, PA 17701 
    		Phone: (570) 323-9448
    Fax: (570) 323-1824
    ​McKeanMcKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
    11 Campus Drive
    Bradford, PA 16701 
    		Phone: (814) 887-5563
    Fax: (814) 568-3882
    ​Mercer
    		​Shenango Valley Urban League
    601 Indiana Avenue
    Farrell, PA 16121 
    		Phone: (724) 981-5310
    Fax (724) 981-1544
    ​MifflinMifflin/Juniata Human Services Department
    20 North Wayne Street Courthouse
    Lewistown, PA 17044 
    		Phone: (717) 242-5452
    Fax: (717) 248-3695
    ​Monroe
    		​Monroe County Administrative Center
    One Quaker Plaza, Room 204
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2164 
    		Phone: (570) 517-3129
    Fax: (570) 517-3861
    ​Montgomery
    		Community-Based Services, Office of Aging & Adult Services
    Montgomery County Human Services Center
    1430 Dekalb Street, P.O. Box 311
    Norristown, PA 19404-0311  
    		Phone: (610) 278-3601
    Fax: (610) 278-3769
    ​Montour
    		Director of Human Services
    Human Service Building
    112 Woodbine Lane, Suite 3
    Danville, PA 17821 
    		Phone: (570) 271-3028
    Fax: (570) 271-1327
    ​Northampton
    		​Department of Human Services
    Northampton County Government Center
    669 Washington Street
    Easton, PA 18042-7491
    		Phone: (610) 559-3010
    Fax: (610) 559-3210
    ​Northumberland​Northumberland County Adult Services
    322 North Second Street, Building B-Second Floor
    Sunbury, PA 17801 
    		Phone: (570) 495-2204
    Fax: (570) 988-4569
    ​Perry
    		Perry County Human Service
    P.O. Box 436
    New Bloomfield, PA 17068 
    		Phone: (717) 582-8703
    Fax: (717) 582-3694
    ​PhiladelphiaOffice of Supportive Housing
    MSB-10th Floor
    1401 JFK Blvd.
    Philadelphia, PA 19107     		Phone: (215) 686-7105
    Fax: (215) 686-7142
    ​Pike
    		​Pike County Administration Building
    506 Broad Street
    Milford, PA 18337 
    		Phone: (570) 296-3494
    Fax: (570) 296-3436
    ​PotterPotter County Human Services
    P.O. Box 241, North Street
    Roulette, PA 16746     		Phone: (814) 544-7315
    Fax: (814) 544-9062
    ​SchyulkillSchuylkill County Block Grant Programs
    420 North Centre Street, Room 6
    Pottsville, PA 17901 
    		Phone: (570) 628-1190
    Fax: (570) 628-1099
    ​SomersetTableland Services, Inc.
    535 East Main Street,
    Somerset, PA 15501     		Phone: (814) 445-9628 ext: 203
    Fax: (814) 443-3690
    ​SullivanThe Trehab Center
    10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
    Montrose, PA 18801     		Phone: (570) 278-5227
    Fax: (570) 278-1889
    ​SusquehannaThe Trehab Center
    10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
    Montrose, PA 18801    		Phone: (570) 278-5227 
    Fax: (570) 278-1889
    ​TiogaTioga County Human Services
    1873 Shumway Hill Road, P.O. Box 766
    Wellsboro, PA 16901 
    		Phone: (570) 724-5766
    Fax: (570) 724-6757
    ​Union/SnyderUnion-Snyder Community Action Agency
    713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
    Selinsgrove, PA 17870 
    		Phone: (570) 374-0181
    Fax: (570) 374-2330
    ​Venango​Venango County Office of Economic Opportunity
    1 Dale Avenue, P.O. Box 1130
    Franklin, PA 16323     		Phone: (814) 432-9767
    Fax: (814) 437-2338
    ​WarrenEconomic Opportunity Council
    1209 Pennsylvania West, P.O. Box 16365
    Warren, PA 16365 
    		Phone: (814) 726-2400
    Fax: (814) 723-0510
    ​Washington 
    		Washington County Homeless Services
    100 West Beau Street, Suite 703
    Washington, PA 15301 
    		Phone: (724) 228-5935
    Fax: (724) 229-5935
    ​WayneThe Trehab Center
    Susquehanna/Wayne Counties
    10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
    Montrose, PA 18801     		Phone: (570) 278-3338
    Fax: (570) 278-1889
    ​Westmoreland 
    		Westmoreland County Department of Human Services
    2 North Main Street, Room 303
    Greensburg, PA 15601 
    		Phone: (724) 830-3305
    Fax: (724) 830-3364
    Wyoming 
    		Commission on Economic Opportunity
    Wyoming County Division, P. O. Box 74
    Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania 18657 
    		Phone: (570) 836-4090
    ​YorkDepartment of Human Services
    100 West Market Street, Suite 401
    York, PA 17401     		Phone: (717) 771-9347
    Fax: (717) 771-4663