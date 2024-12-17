​Homeless Assistance Program Contact List

|County
|Address
|Contact Number
|Adams
|Adams County Courthouse
117 Baltimore Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
|Phone: (717) 337-9820
Fax: (717) 334-2091
|Allegheny
|Allegheny County Bureau of Hunger and Housing Services
One Smithfield Street,
Human Services Building, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2225
|Phone: (412) 350-4354
Fax: (412) 350-4986
|Armstrong
|Armstrong County Community Action Agency
705 Butler Road
Kittanning, PA 16201
|Phone: (724) 548-3433
Fax: (724) 548-3413
|Beaver
|Community Services Program of Beaver County
1013 8th Avenue
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
|Phone: (724) 847-3889
Fax: (724) 847-3861
|Bedford
|Center for Community Action
195 Drive In Lane
Everett, PA 15537
|Phone: (814) 643-4202 Ext. 5158
Fax: (814) 624-4111
|Berks
|Human Services/Grants Coordinator
633 Court Street, 13th Floor,
Reading, PA 19601
|Phone: (610) 478-6194
Fax: (610) 478-6206
|Blair
|Blair County Human Services Office
423 Allegheny Street Suite 443
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648-2022
|Phone: (814) 693-3112
Fax: (814) 693-3144
|Bradford
|Bradford County Human Services
220 Main Street
Unit One Towanda, PA 18848
|Phone: (570) 265-1761
Fax: (570) 265-8541
|Bucks
|Bucks County Opportunity Council
Administration Building
100 Doyle Street
Doylestown, PA 18901
|Phone: (215) 345-8175
Fax: (215) 345-8573
|Butler
|Community Action Program
P.O. Box 1208
Butler, PA 16003-1208
|Phone: (724) 284-5125
Fax: (724) 284-1063
|Cambria
Human Services Department
Phone: (814) 534-2658
|Cameron
|Northern Tier Community Action Corp.
P.O. Box 389
Emporium, PA 15834
|Phone: (814) 486-1161
Fax: (814) 486-0825
|Carbon
|Carbon County Action Committee for Human Services
267 South 2nd Street
Leighton, PA 18235
|Phone: (610) 377-6400
Fax: (610) 377-3431
|Centre
Centre County Office of Adult Services
Phone: (814) 355-6768
|Chester
|Chester County Departments of Community Development
Government Services Center, Suite 365
601 Westtown Road, P.O. Box 2747
West Chester, PA 19382-4541
|Phone: (610) 344-6900
Fax: (610) 344-6925
|Clarion
|Clarion County Human Services Building
214 South 7th Avenue, Suite B
Clarion, PA 16214
|Phone: (814) 226-9280 Ext. 124
Fax: (814) 226-5430
|Clearfield
|Clearfield County Central PA Community Action, Inc.
P.O. Box 792
207 East Cherry Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
|Phone: (814) 765-1551 or
(800) 822-2610 ext.120
Fax: (814) 765-4306
|Clinton
Clinton County Planning Commission
Phone: (570) 893-4081
|Columbia
|Columbia County Human Services Department
Courthouse Columbia County
P.O. Box 380,
Bloomsburg, PA 17015
|Phone: (570) 389-5700
Fax: (570) 389-5703
|Crawford
|Crawford County Human Services
18282 Technology Drive, Suite 101
Meadville, PA 16335
|Phone: (814) 373-2613
Fax: (814) 333-2377
|Cumberland
|Cumberland County Aging and Community Services
401 E. Louther St. , Suite 204,
Carlisle, PA 17013
|Phone: (717) 243-4691
Fax: (717) 243-4750
|Dauphin
|Dauphin County Mental Health & Mental Retardation
100 Chestnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101
|Phone: (717) 780-7050
Fax: (717) 255-2960
|Delaware
|Delaware County Department of Human Services, Office of Adult Services
20 South 69th Street, 4th Floor,
Upper Darby, PA 19082
|Phone: (610) 713-2332
Fax: (610) 713-2326
|Elk
|Elk County Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc. (CAPSEA)
28 Morgan Avenue, P.O. Box 464
Ridgway, PA 15853
|Phone: (814) 772-3838
Fax: (814) 772-9270
|Erie
|Erie County Department of Human Services, Office of Mental Health & Mental Retardation
154 West Ninth Street
Erie, PA 16501
|Phone: (814) 451-6800
Fax: (814) 451-6868
|Fayette
|Office of Human & Community Services, FACT Transit Center
825 Airport Road
Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
|Phone: (724) 628-7433 Ext. 403 or (724) 628-RIDE
Fax: (724) 628-7468
|Forest
|Forest County Courthouse
526 Elm Street, Box 3
Tionesta, PA 16353
|Phone: (814) 755-3537
Fax: (814) 755-8837
|Fulton
|Fulton County Services for Children
219 North 2nd Street
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
|Phone: (717) 485-3553
Fax: (717) 485-3982
|Greene
|Greene County Human Services
19 S. Washington Street,
Ft. Jackson Bldg. 3rd Floor,
Waynesburg, PA 15370
|Phone: (724) 852-5276
Fax: (724) 852-5368
|Huntingdon
|Center for Community Action
207 Fifth Street
Huntingdon, PA 16652
Phone: (814) 643-4202 or 1-888-644-4202
|Indiana
|Indiana County Department of Human Services
300 Indian Springs Road, Suite 203
P.O. Box 187, Indiana, PA 15701
|Phone: (724) 463-8200
Fax: (724) 465-3159
Jefferson
|Community Action, Inc.
105 Grace Way, Millcreek Center
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-1209
|Phone: (814) 938-3302
Fax: (814) 938-7596
|Juniata
|Mifflin/Juniata Human Services Department
20 North Wayne Street
Lewistown, PA 17044
|Phone: (717) 248-6733
Fax: (717) 248-3695
|Lackawanna
|Lackawanna County Department of Human Services
200 Adams Avenue, 6th Flr.
Scranton, PA 18503
|Phone: (570) 963-6790
Fax: (570) 963-6658
|Lancaster
|Community Action Program
601 South Queen Street, Box 599
Lancaster, PA 17608
|Phone: (717) 299-7301
Fax: (717) 299-9341
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Community Action Partnership
241 West Grant Street, P.O. Box 189
New Castle, PA 16103
|Phone: (724) 658-7258
Fax: (724) 658-7664
|Lebanon
|Lebanon County Human Services
503 Oak Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
|Phone: (717) 273-9328
Fax: (717) 675-2129
|Lehigh
|Lehigh County Aging & Adult Services
17 S. 7th Street
Allentown PA 18101
|Phone: (610) 782-3179
Fax: (610) 820-2028
|Luzerne
|Luzerne County Office of Human Services
111 North Pennsylvania Boulevard
Wilkes Barre, PA 18701
|Phone: (570) 826-8800 Ext. 356
Fax: (570) 970-5963
|Lycoming
|Lycoming County United Way
1 W. Third Street, Suite 208
Williamsport, PA 17701
|Phone: (570) 323-9448
Fax: (570) 323-1824
|McKean
|McKean County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
11 Campus Drive
Bradford, PA 16701
|Phone: (814) 887-5563
Fax: (814) 568-3882
|Mercer
|Shenango Valley Urban League
601 Indiana Avenue
Farrell, PA 16121
|Phone: (724) 981-5310
Fax (724) 981-1544
|Mifflin
|Mifflin/Juniata Human Services Department
20 North Wayne Street Courthouse
Lewistown, PA 17044
|Phone: (717) 242-5452
Fax: (717) 248-3695
|Monroe
|Monroe County Administrative Center
One Quaker Plaza, Room 204
Stroudsburg, PA 18360-2164
|Phone: (570) 517-3129
Fax: (570) 517-3861
|Montgomery
|Community-Based Services, Office of Aging & Adult Services
Montgomery County Human Services Center
1430 Dekalb Street, P.O. Box 311
Norristown, PA 19404-0311
|Phone: (610) 278-3601
Fax: (610) 278-3769
|Montour
|Director of Human Services
Human Service Building
112 Woodbine Lane, Suite 3
Danville, PA 17821
|Phone: (570) 271-3028
Fax: (570) 271-1327
|Northampton
|Department of Human Services
Northampton County Government Center
669 Washington Street
Easton, PA 18042-7491
|Phone: (610) 559-3010
Fax: (610) 559-3210
|Northumberland
|Northumberland County Adult Services
322 North Second Street, Building B-Second Floor
Sunbury, PA 17801
|Phone: (570) 495-2204
Fax: (570) 988-4569
|Perry
|Perry County Human Service
P.O. Box 436
New Bloomfield, PA 17068
|Phone: (717) 582-8703
Fax: (717) 582-3694
|Philadelphia
|Office of Supportive Housing
MSB-10th Floor
1401 JFK Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
|Phone: (215) 686-7105
Fax: (215) 686-7142
|Pike
|Pike County Administration Building
506 Broad Street
Milford, PA 18337
|Phone: (570) 296-3494
Fax: (570) 296-3436
|Potter
|Potter County Human Services
P.O. Box 241, North Street
Roulette, PA 16746
|Phone: (814) 544-7315
Fax: (814) 544-9062
|Schyulkill
|Schuylkill County Block Grant Programs
420 North Centre Street, Room 6
Pottsville, PA 17901
|Phone: (570) 628-1190
Fax: (570) 628-1099
|Somerset
|Tableland Services, Inc.
535 East Main Street,
Somerset, PA 15501
|Phone: (814) 445-9628 ext: 203
Fax: (814) 443-3690
|Sullivan
|The Trehab Center
10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801
|Phone: (570) 278-5227
Fax: (570) 278-1889
|Susquehanna
|The Trehab Center
10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801
|Phone: (570) 278-5227
Fax: (570) 278-1889
|Tioga
|Tioga County Human Services
1873 Shumway Hill Road, P.O. Box 766
Wellsboro, PA 16901
|Phone: (570) 724-5766
Fax: (570) 724-6757
|Union/Snyder
|Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge Street, Suite 10
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
|Phone: (570) 374-0181
Fax: (570) 374-2330
|Venango
|Venango County Office of Economic Opportunity
1 Dale Avenue, P.O. Box 1130
Franklin, PA 16323
|Phone: (814) 432-9767
Fax: (814) 437-2338
|Warren
|Economic Opportunity Council
1209 Pennsylvania West, P.O. Box 16365
Warren, PA 16365
|Phone: (814) 726-2400
Fax: (814) 723-0510
|Washington
|Washington County Homeless Services
100 West Beau Street, Suite 703
Washington, PA 15301
|Phone: (724) 228-5935
Fax: (724) 229-5935
|Wayne
|The Trehab Center
Susquehanna/Wayne Counties
10 Public Avenue, P.O. Box 366
Montrose, PA 18801
|Phone: (570) 278-3338
Fax: (570) 278-1889
|Westmoreland
|Westmoreland County Department of Human Services
2 North Main Street, Room 303
Greensburg, PA 15601
|Phone: (724) 830-3305
Fax: (724) 830-3364
|Wyoming
|Commission on Economic Opportunity
Wyoming County Division, P. O. Box 74
Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania 18657
|Phone: (570) 836-4090
|York
|Department of Human Services
100 West Market Street, Suite 401
York, PA 17401
|Phone: (717) 771-9347
Fax: (717) 771-4663