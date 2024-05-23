ACA Information for Providers

Eligibility



Hospitals



Provider Organizations

All Providers must revalidate their Medical Assistance enrollment every 5 years. Providers should log into PROMISe™ to check their revalidation date and submit a revalidation application at least 60 days prior.

Providers will need to complete a full new enrollment application for their provider type for each site of service (service location).

If you have already submitted your revalidation application, DHS will send out a change notice when your application is processed and the service location is revalidated.

Changes to Medical Assistance (MA) Provider Enrollment & Screening