Lifesharing gives people with intellectual disabilities the chance to live in a supportive home with caring adults who help them with daily life.

Up to two individuals can live in a Lifesharing home, with services funded through the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP).

Lifesharing is about more than just a place to live — it’s about forming meaningful relationships and sharing daily life with supportive people in a caring home.

Individuals in Lifesharing become part of a household and take part in community activities, with carefully matched Lifesharers who help them work toward their personal goals.

Lifesharing doesn’t replace a person’s family — it expands their support network. It’s similar to when a young adult moves into their first apartment or a new home while staying connected to their loved ones. Families remain an important part of the individual’s life, and their involvement is encouraged throughout the Lifesharing experience. Many families play an active role in the matching process and continue to visit, celebrate milestones, and stay engaged in their loved one’s life.

Most Lifesharing homes are licensed and inspected to ensure a safe and healthy environment, and Supports Coordinators regularly check in to make sure services meet the individual’s needs.

Research has shown that people living in Life Sharing homes consistently report a very high quality of life; it also supports transition into community living from an institutional setting.