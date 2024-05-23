​Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee

2025 Meeting Schedule
Next Meeting:
- Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Location: Forest Room, Commonweath Keystone Building, 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120
Additonal 2025 Meetings:
Meetings take place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday,January 8, 2025
- February 5, 2025 (Virtual Only)
- March 5, 2025 (Virtual only)
- April 2, 2025
- May 7, 2025
- June 4, 2025
- July 2, 2025
- August 6, 2025
- September 3, 2025
- October 1, 2025
- November 12, 2025
- December 3, 2025
2024 Past Meeting Materials
|Date
|Transcript
|Recording
|February 1, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|March 7, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|April 3, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|May 8, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|June 5, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|July 2, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|August 7, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|September 4, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|October 2, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|November 6, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
|December 4, 2024
|Transcript
|Recording
Details
Location:
Honors Suite, 1st Floor
333 Market Street Tower
Harrisburg, PA 17126
Contact Information:
Related Documents:
Subcommittee Members
|Member
|Affiliation/Email
|(Chair) Kathy Cubit
|The Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly (CARIE)
cubit@carie.org
|(Vice Chair) Carrie Bach
|Voices for Independence
cbach@vficil.org
|Cathy Bollinger
|York County Community Foundation; AARP Appointee
cbollinger@yccf.org
|Cornelius Brady
|Eagle Medical Services
corneliusjbrady@gmail.com
|Cindy Celi
|Moms Meals
Cindy.Celi@momsmeals.com
|Patricia Canela-Duckett
|United HealthCare
patricia_canela-duckett@uhc.com
|Michelle Garrett
|Participant Representative
chellbe67@icloud.com
|Leslie Gilman
|Adult Day Services
lgilman924@gmail.com
|Juanita Gray
|Participant Representative
jazzkay@verizon.net
|Michael Grier
|Pennsylvania Council on Independent Living
mike.grier@thepcil.org
|Jay Harner
|Participant Representative
JayHarn3@gmail.com
|Ali Kronley
|United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania
Ali.Kronley@seiuhcpa.org
|Linda Litton
|Participant Representative
Lindielu250@gmail.com
|Minta Livengood
|Participant Representative
livengoodminta@gmail.com
|Rebecca May-Cole
|Pennsylvania Association of Area Agency on Aging
rmaycole@p4a.org
|Matt Seeley
|Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council
mrseeley@pasilc.org
|Monica Vaccaro
|Brain Injury Association of America
vaccaro@biapa.org
|Pam Walz
|Community Legal Services
PWalz@clsphila.org
|Anna Warheit
|LeadingAge PA
awarheit@leadingagepa.org
|Gail Weidman
|Pennslyvania Health Care Association (PHCA)
gweidman@phca.org
|Llloyd Wertz
|Family Advocacy and Training Center
lwertz@pmhcc.org
|Laura Willmer-Rodack
|Inglis Community Services
laura.willmer@inglis.org
|EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR
Juliet Marsala, Deputy Secretary
Office of Long-Term Living
|555 Walnut Street
P.O. Box 8025
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675
Phone: (717) 525-5320