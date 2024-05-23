Skip to agency navigation
    Councils & Committees

    ​Long-Term Services and Supports Subcommittee

    Meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

    Primary Contact Email

    2025 Meeting Schedule

    Next Meeting:

    • Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
    • Location: Forest Room, Commonweath Keystone Building, 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Additonal 2025 Meetings:

    Meetings take place on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

    • Wednesday,January 8, 2025
    • February 5, 2025 (Virtual Only)
    • March 5, 2025 (Virtual only)
    • April 2, 2025
    • May 7, 2025 
    • June 4, 2025
    • July 2, 2025
    • August 6, 2025  
    • September 3, 2025  
    • October 1, 2025  
    • November 12, 2025  
    • December 3, 2025 

    2024 Past Meeting Materials

    DateTranscriptRecording
    February 1, 2024TranscriptRecording
    March 7, 2024TranscriptRecording
    April 3, 2024TranscriptRecording
    May 8, 2024TranscriptRecording
    June 5, 2024TranscriptRecording
    July 2, 2024TranscriptRecording
    August 7, 2024TranscriptRecording
    September 4, 2024TranscriptRecording
    October 2, 2024TranscriptRecording
    November 6, 2024TranscriptRecording
    December 4, 2024TranscriptRecording

    Details

    Location:

    Honors Suite, 1st Floor
    333 Market Street Tower
    Harrisburg, PA 17126

    Contact Information:

    ra-pwltsssubmaac@pa.gov

    Related Documents:

    Subcommittee Members

    MemberAffiliation/Email
    (Chair) Kathy Cubit
    		The Center for Advocacy for the Rights & Interests of the Elderly (CARIE)
    cubit@carie.org

    ​(Vice Chair) Carrie Bach
    		​Voices for Independence 
    cbach@vficil.org 
    Cathy BollingerYork County Community Foundation; AARP Appointee
    cbollinger@yccf.org
    Cornelius Brady​Eagle Medical Services 
    corneliusjbrady@gmail.com
    ​Cindy Celi
    		​Moms Meals
    Cindy.Celi@momsmeals.com
    ​Patricia Canela-Duckett
    		United HealthCare
    ​patricia_canela-duckett@uhc.com
    Michelle GarrettParticipant Representative
    chellbe67@icloud.com
    ​Leslie Gilman
    		Adult Day Services
    lgilman924@gmail.com
    ​Juanita Gray​Participant Representative
    jazzkay@verizon.net
    ​Michael GrierPennsylvania Council on Independent Living
    mike.grier@thepcil.org
    ​Jay Harner
    		Participant Representative
    JayHarn3@gmail.com
    ​Ali Kronley
    		​United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania
    Ali.Kronley@seiuhcpa.org
    ​Linda Litton Participant Representative
    Lindielu250@gmail.com
    Minta Livengood​Participant Representative
    livengoodminta@gmail.com
    Rebecca May-ColePennsylvania Association of Area Agency on Aging
    rmaycole@p4a.org
    ​Matt Seeley
    		​Pennsylvania Statewide Independent Living Council 
    mrseeley@pasilc.org
    ​Monica Vaccaro
    		​Brain Injury Association of America
    vaccaro@biapa.org
    ​Pam Walz
    		​Community Legal Services
    PWalz@clsphila.org
    ​Anna Warheit​LeadingAge PA
    awarheit@leadingagepa.org
    ​Gail Weidman​Pennslyvania Health Care Association (PHCA)
    gweidman@phca.org
    ​Llloyd WertzFamily Advocacy and Training Center
    lwertz@pmhcc.org
    ​Laura Willmer-Rodack​Inglis Community Services
    laura.willmer@inglis.org

     

    EX-OFFICIO CO-CHAIR
    Juliet Marsala, Deputy Secretary
    Office of Long-Term Living
    		555 Walnut Street
    P.O. Box 8025
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-2675 
    Phone: (717) 525-5320

     

     