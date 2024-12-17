The OBRA Waiver is a Home and Community Based Waiver program that may help you if you have a developmental physical disability to allow you to live in the community and remain as independent as possible.

To be eligible, you must be:

A resident of Pennsylvania.



Age 18-59. Individuals who turn age 60 while in the waiver are able to continue to receive services through the OBRA Waiver until services are no longer needed. New applicants age 60 and older wil be referred to other programs.



Have a severe developmental physical disability requiring an Intermediate Care Facility/Other Related Conditions (ICF/ORC) level of care.

The disability must result in substantial functional limitations in three or more of the following major life activities:

Self-care, communication, learning, mobility, self-direction and capacity for independent living.

Meet the financial requirements as determined by your local County Assistance Office.

Other related conditions (ORCs) include physical, sensory, or neurological disabilities which manifested before age 22 and are likely to continue indefinitely.

Services available to you may include: