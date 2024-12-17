General Housing Resources

PA Housing Search

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency's housing search tool helps people search for housing by topics such as rent amount, area of interest, accessibility, or availability of public transportation. A bi-lingual, toll-free number is also available. On the website, you can also find additional statewide information and resources, including a rental checklist, rent calculator, information on services, transportation, Frequently Asked Questions related to renting, and much more by visiting the Resource section of the website.

COMPASS and County Assistance Offices

In order to learn more about public benefits or apply for benefits, please visit the COMPASS website. You can also visit or call your local county assistance office (CAO).

Public Housing Authority

If you need public housing assistance or information about public housing programs, such as Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs), please contact your local public housing authority (PHA). The HCV program is the federal government's major program that assists very low-income families, older adults, and individuals with disabilities with obtaining decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private housing market. Pennsylvania's list of PHAs and contact information can be found at the above link.

Rural Development Multi-Family Rental Housing Search Tool

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's web-based rural housing search tool allows you to click on your county to find information about housing in your area.

Quick Start Housing Resources

Use this web page to find the contact information, by county, for a variety of housing providers including housing authorities, homeless providers, community action agencies, and more. Click on the "Hot Topics" button to see a drop down menu of counties in Pennsylvania and select the county to view.

2-1-1 United Way

PA 2-1-1 is a free resource and information hub that can connect you with customized health, housing, and human services information. By calling 211, you can receive information related to food, housing, employment, health care, along with a variety of other services. PA 2-1-1 also provides a 24/7 confidential phone service and website.