Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services

Pennsylvania offers county-administered programs for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities, and autism (ID/DD/A) to live and thrive in their homes and communities.

What is an intellectual or developmental disability?

An intellectual disability is a permanent condition that affects a person's ability to learn and function in daily life that occurs during the developmental period up to age 22.

Autism is a spectrum disorder that has a wide range of severity and symptoms. Common symptoms include difficulty with communication, difficulty with social interactions, obsessive interests, and repetitive behaviors.

Pennsylvania’s intellectual/developmental disability and autism services are based on a flexible and dynamic system of supports that are provided close to a person’s home and community. Because each person and their needs are different, this service system is tailored to each individual to provide dignity and choice in how they live their lives. With the support of family and friends, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities can decide what supports they need, how to manage their budgets, and be responsible for their own decisions and actions.