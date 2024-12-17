Skip to agency navigation
    The Department of Human Services (DHS) licenses residential and day programs and services across five licensing offices — the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF), the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL), and the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). DHS is committed to upholding quality of care and services in licensed care settings, working with providers to address concerns and regulatory violations in a timely manner when identified, and holding providers accountable through provisional licenses and license revocations..

    DHS is committed to transparency and accountability, and in the spirit of this, DHS is consolidating information about licensing actions taken in the past quarter. More information about provisional licenses issued and licenses revoked can be found in the following provider directories:

    OCDEL

    OCDEL certifies and oversees child care providers in licensed centers and home-based settings across Pennsylvania. From April through June 2022, OCDEL completed 1,246 annual inspections and 502 complaint investigations. OCDEL took action against 21 illegally operating, unlicensed providers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lehigh, Montour, Northampton, Schuylkill, Wayne Counties.

    Provisional Licenses Issues

    Name Of Facility

    County

    Type Of License

    Licensed Capacity

    G E M Learning Center

    Beaver

    Child Care Center

    23

    3b Kidz Llc

    Tioga

    Child Care Center

    19

    Kidtopia Learning Center

    Lehigh

    Child Care Center

    178

    KINDERCARE LEARNING CENTER/Mccandless

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    175

    Nurturers By Nature Early Learning Center

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    40

    Ana C Gutierrez

    Lehigh

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    First Class Learning Academy

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    54

    Skys The Limit Learning Center Program

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    999

    ITAVC At Marshall Street Elem

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    999

    Amy Daycare LLC

    Luzerne

    Group Child Care Home

    7

    Donna M Ellman

    Erie

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Hand To Heart LLC

    Philadelphia

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Live Laugh N Learn Academy

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    17

    Malaika Learning Center

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    39

    Your Child and Mine Early Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    117

    Endless Innovation Academy LLC

    Lehigh

    Child Care Center

    124

    ITAVC At Cole Manor Elem

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    999

    Westfield Child Development Center

    Tioga

    Child Care Center

    67

    Haven Academy Incorporated

    Delaware

    Child Care Center

    15

    Tishas Tender Care

    Allegheny

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool Bld B

    Blair

    Child Care Center

    131

    Konani Group Daycare

    Lancaster

    Group Child Care Home

    8

    Buzzy Bees Child Care Center

    Lehigh

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    The Learning Locomotion At CIT

    Northampton

    Child Care Center

    49

    Hayshire Kids Club

    York

    Child Care Center

    999

    Holy Trinity Catholic School

    York

    Child Care Center

    999

    Mary E. Smith Family Child Care Home

    Allegheny

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Tender Care Learning Center/Lower Burrell

    Westmoreland

    Child Care Center

    83

    Maxwell Elementary School Age Child Care

    Westmoreland

    Child Care Center

    999

    Begin With Us Childcare and Preschool

    Blair

    Child Care Center

    131

    Munchkinland Learning and Daycare Center

    Fayette

    Child Care Center

    131

    Maybrook Hills Daycare LLC

    Blair

    Child Care Center

    45

    Natasha Johnson

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Miss Daisys Little Bloomers Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Ms Ls Inspiring Minds Child Care and Preschool Ll

    Monroe

    Child Care Center

    15

    Sunny Day Preschool and Daycare

    Monroe

    Child Care Center

    68

    Sweet Peas Childcare

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    29

    Ymca Dysart Center

    Blair

    Child Care Center

    108

    Smart Choice Childcare Learning Center

    Delaware

    Child Care Center

    23

    Gockley Elementary School

    Lehigh

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Galaxy Childcare

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Learn N Play Academy 3

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    26

    A Place to Grow

    Philadelphia

    Group Child Care Home

    8

    Nessas Small Steps Child Care II LLC

    Carbon

    Child Care Center

    38

    Mendez Valerio Family Childcare

    Lehigh

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    A Bunches of Hugs 2

    Mercer

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Ducklings Early Learning Center Great Valley

    Chester

    Child Care Center

    142

    Massie L Grissett Family Child Care Home

    Allegheny

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Sarahs Childcare Center Inc

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    33

    B Inspired Academy

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    42

    Broad Street Kids Inc

    Clarion

    Child Care Center

    35

    Montgomery's Country Kids Ii

    Butler

    Child Care Center

    52

    Kinder Kollege

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    153

    4 Ever Charmy World Childcare

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    21

    Miss Doreen's Plamation Childcare

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    69

    Kids Castle

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    46

    Keystone Kidz LLC

    Crawford

    Child Care Center

    93

    Chatterbox Daycare Center

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    55

    Court Time Complex

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    318

    St. Joseph Creative Beginnings Child Care Center

    Berks

    Child Care Center

    181

    Westfield Child Development Center

    Tioga

    Child Care Center

    67

    Safani Academy

    Dauphin

    Child Care Center

    107

    Noahs Kids

    Clarion

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Tanya Hinds

    Lehigh

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Dover Bethany United Methodist Church Child Care

    York

    Child Care Center

    141

    For Your Childcare

    Allegheny

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Alphabet Kidz Childcare LLC

    Philadelphia

    Group Child Care Home

    12

    Imagination Early Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    33

    Summit Early Learning Mifflinburg

    Union

    Child Care Center

    109

    Leaps And Bounds Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    18

    Little Cactus Academy

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    12

    Natasha Johnson

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Above All Childcare

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    37

    Prestige Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    70

    Natashia Early Learning Academy

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Wee Care Day Care

    Washington

    Child Care Center

    84

    Fsc Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    20

    P F V Y Royersford Elementary School

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    999

    *Providers with “999” are those providers licensed to serve school-age only children in a school setting.

    Licenses Revoked

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Pamela Wells

    Erie

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Alphabright Child Development Center LLC

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    21

    Heavenly Hall Day Care Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    88

    Noah's Ark Preparatory Learning Center

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    69

    Penn Garden Day Care Center

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    145

    Virginia Shepherd

    Cumberland

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    Thompson Nursery and Childcare LLC

    Lancaster

    Child Care Center

    24

    Universal Academy LLC

    Allegheny

    Child Care Center

    41

    Magic Memories Jeffersonville

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    107

    Little Explorers

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    41

    Just About Me Early Learning Center

    Philadelphia

    Child Care Center

    21

    Magic Memories Jeffersonville

    Montgomery

    Child Care Center

    107

    Children's World of Learning

    Philadelphia

    Family Child Care Home

    6

    OCYF

    OCYF oversees Pennsylvania’s state-supervised, county-administered child welfare system. In this role, OCYF licenses county child welfare offices as well as private service providers that offer residential and day treatment and care, foster and adoption services, secure care, and transitional living settings. From April through June 2022, OCYF completed 333 annual inspections and 991 complaint inspections.

    Provisional Licenses Revoked

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Pediatric Specialty Care

    Philadelphia

    Chapter 3800 Child Residential

    18

    ODP

    ODP licenses facilities that provide care and services to individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism. Facility types are community living homes, life sharing homes, prevocational and adult training facilities. From April through June 2022, ODP completed 286 annual inspections and 88 complaint investigations.

    Provisional Licenses Issued

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Juli Community Services

    Lehigh

    Community Homes
    (Chapter 6400)

    21

    Typical Life Corporation

    York

    Community Homes
    (Chapter 6400)

    86

    Transitional Services Inc.

    Allegheny

    Community Homes
    (Chapter 6400)

    23

    Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers

    Cambria

    Community Homes
    (Chapter 6400)

    32

    Community Options

    Lehigh

    Chapter 6400
    (Community Homes)

    62

    Spectrum Community Services

    Lehigh

    Chapter 6400
    (Community Homes)

    62

    New Horizons Care Services LLC

    Allegheny

    Chapter 6400
    (Community Homes)

    15

    Allegheny Community Home Care

    Allegheny

    Chapter 6400
    (Community Homes)

    16

    Licenses Revoked or Not Renewed

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Pediatric Specialty Care of Philadelphia

    Philadelphia

    Community Homes
    (Chapter 6400)

    32

    Bright Light Residential Services

    Allegheny

    Chapter 6400
    (Community Homes)

    3

    OLTL

    OLTL licenses personal care homes and assisted living facilities. From April through June 2022, OLTL completed 271 annual inspections and 409 partial inspections, which include incidents, complaints, plan of correction monitoring, provisional interim inspections, and other monitoring visits.

    Provisional Licenses Issued

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of Provider

    Licensed Capacity

    Personal Care at Blue Ridge

    Cumberland

    Personal Care Homes

    31

    Manchester Commons of Presbyterian Senior Care

    Erie

    Personal Care Homes

    80

    Bethesda Court

    Philadelphia

    Personal Care Homes

    144

    The Landing of Southampton

    Bucks

    Personal Care Homes

    106

    Woodbridge Place

    Chester

    Personal Care Homes

    125

    Ahava Memory Care Residence

    Allegheny

    Assisted Living Special Care

    30

    Reastheaven 1

    Fayette

    Personal Care Homes

    35

    Walden's View at North Huntingdon

    Westmoreland

    Personal Care Homes

    100

    Shelbourne Personal Care

    Butler

    Personal Care Homes

    60

    Divinity Manor

    Philadelphia

    Personal Care Homes

    30

    Independence Court of Erie

    Erie

    Personal Care Homes

    144

    C L Manor

    Armstrong

    Personal Care Homes

    8

    Senior Support Services Ii

    Allegheny

    Personal Care Homes

    13

    William Penn Senior Suites and Personal Care

    Westmoreland

    Personal Care Homes

    108

    Best Personal Care

    Philadelphia

    Personal Care Homes

    12

    Family Cares Personal Care Home

    York

    Personal Care Homes

    17

    The Neighborhoods at Walden's View

    Westmoreland

    Personal Care Homes

    40

    Eicher's Family Home Care

    Fayette

    Personal Care Homes

    42

    Arc Housing of Lawrence County

    Lawrence

    Personal Care Homes

    29

    Davenport Hall

    Washington

    Personal Care Homes

    32

    Vine Street Manor

    Philadelphia

    Personal Care Homes

    84

    Provisional Licenses Revoked

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of Provider

    Licensed Capacity

    Chrissy's Cozy Country Home

    Somerset

    Personal Care Homes

    25

    OMHSAS

    OMHSAS licenses a variety of mental health treatment services and supports for both adults and children. Services include both residential services such as Community Residential Rehabilitation (CRR) services, long term structured residences (LTSR) and residential treatment facility for adults (RTF-A) and non-residential services such as Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic, Partial Hospitalization, Psychiatric Rehabilitation services, among others. From April through June 2022, OMHSAS completed 402 annual inspections and 137 complaint inspections.

    Provisional Licenses Issued

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Diakon Child, Family, & Community Ministries

    Lycoming

    Outpatient

    N/A

    Tower Behavioral Health

    Berks

    IP-Private Psych Unit

    144

    Philadelphia Mental Health Clinic

    Philadelphia

    IBHS

    N/A

    EBS Children's Institute

    Chester

    IBHS

    N/A

    Kidspeace National Centers

    Montour

    CRR Host Home

    N/A

    Attain ABA

    Lancaster

    IBHS

    N/A

    Alder Health Services

    Dauphin

    Outpatient

    N/A

    Hamidian Training Institute

    Lackawanna

    IBHS

    N/A

    Fairmount Behavioral Health

    Philadelphia

    Inpatient Psych Unit

    172

    Safe Meadow Medical Ctr

    Philadelphia

    Outpatient

    N/A

    Community Human Services

    Allegheny

    CRR-Adult

    5

    Provisional Licenses Revoked

    Name of Facility

    County

    Type of License

    Licensed Capacity

    Galena Autism & Behavioral Services

    Bucks

    IBHS

    N/A

    Previous Reports

    Report Abuse and Provider Concerns

    Pennsylvanians can report a concern with a licensed facility or care provider at any time.

    Report Child Abuse

    For suspected child abuse, anyone who suspects child abuse or mistreatment or has other child well-being concerns should make a report to ChildLine.
    Call 1-800-932-0313.

    Report Elder Abuse

    For suspected elder abuse or abuse of adults with disabilities, call Adult Protective Services and the Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline: 1-800-490-8505.

    Provider Concerns

    • Child Care Providers
      Child care provider complaints can be submitted online.
    • Providers Serving People with Intellectual Disabilities
      Contact the ODP Customer Service Center at RA-odpcontactdpw@pa.gov.
    • Personal Care & Assisted Living Homes
      Call OLTL's Complaint Hotline at 877-401-8835.
    • Behavioral Health Providers
      Contact the applicable OMHSAS Regional Office.