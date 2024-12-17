- Current Report: 2022 Quarter Three (July, August, September)
The Department of Human Services (DHS) licenses residential and day programs and services across five licensing offices — the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF), the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL), and the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). DHS is committed to upholding quality of care and services in licensed care settings, working with providers to address concerns and regulatory violations in a timely manner when identified, and holding providers accountable through provisional licenses and license revocations..
DHS is committed to transparency and accountability, and in the spirit of this, DHS is consolidating information about licensing actions taken in the past quarter. More information about provisional licenses issued and licenses revoked can be found in the following provider directories:
See license reports from the following
DHS program offices:
- Office of Childhood Development and Early Learning (OCDEL)
- Office Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF)
- Office of Developmental Programs (ODP)
- Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL)
- Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS)
OCDEL
OCDEL certifies and oversees child care providers in licensed centers and home-based settings across Pennsylvania. From April through June 2022, OCDEL completed 1,246 annual inspections and 502 complaint investigations. OCDEL took action against 21 illegally operating, unlicensed providers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lehigh, Montour, Northampton, Schuylkill, Wayne Counties.
Provisional Licenses Issues
Name Of Facility
County
Type Of License
Licensed Capacity
G E M Learning Center
Beaver
Child Care Center
23
3b Kidz Llc
Tioga
Child Care Center
19
Kidtopia Learning Center
Lehigh
Child Care Center
178
KINDERCARE LEARNING CENTER/Mccandless
Allegheny
Child Care Center
175
Nurturers By Nature Early Learning Center
Allegheny
Child Care Center
40
Ana C Gutierrez
Lehigh
Family Child Care Home
6
First Class Learning Academy
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
54
Skys The Limit Learning Center Program
Allegheny
Child Care Center
999
ITAVC At Marshall Street Elem
Montgomery
Child Care Center
999
Amy Daycare LLC
Luzerne
Group Child Care Home
7
Donna M Ellman
Erie
Family Child Care Home
6
Hand To Heart LLC
Philadelphia
Group Child Care Home
12
Live Laugh N Learn Academy
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
17
Malaika Learning Center
Allegheny
Child Care Center
39
Your Child and Mine Early Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
117
Endless Innovation Academy LLC
Lehigh
Child Care Center
124
ITAVC At Cole Manor Elem
Montgomery
Child Care Center
999
Westfield Child Development Center
Tioga
Child Care Center
67
Haven Academy Incorporated
Delaware
Child Care Center
15
Tishas Tender Care
Allegheny
Family Child Care Home
6
Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool Bld B
Blair
Child Care Center
131
Konani Group Daycare
Lancaster
Group Child Care Home
8
Buzzy Bees Child Care Center
Lehigh
Group Child Care Home
12
The Learning Locomotion At CIT
Northampton
Child Care Center
49
Hayshire Kids Club
York
Child Care Center
999
Holy Trinity Catholic School
York
Child Care Center
999
Mary E. Smith Family Child Care Home
Allegheny
Family Child Care Home
6
Tender Care Learning Center/Lower Burrell
Westmoreland
Child Care Center
83
Maxwell Elementary School Age Child Care
Westmoreland
Child Care Center
999
Begin With Us Childcare and Preschool
Blair
Child Care Center
131
Munchkinland Learning and Daycare Center
Fayette
Child Care Center
131
Maybrook Hills Daycare LLC
Blair
Child Care Center
45
Natasha Johnson
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
Miss Daisys Little Bloomers Learning Center
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
Ms Ls Inspiring Minds Child Care and Preschool Ll
Monroe
Child Care Center
15
Sunny Day Preschool and Daycare
Monroe
Child Care Center
68
Sweet Peas Childcare
Montgomery
Child Care Center
29
Ymca Dysart Center
Blair
Child Care Center
108
Smart Choice Childcare Learning Center
Delaware
Child Care Center
23
Gockley Elementary School
Lehigh
Group Child Care Home
12
Galaxy Childcare
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
Learn N Play Academy 3
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
26
A Place to Grow
Philadelphia
Group Child Care Home
8
Nessas Small Steps Child Care II LLC
Carbon
Child Care Center
38
Mendez Valerio Family Childcare
Lehigh
Family Child Care Home
6
A Bunches of Hugs 2
Mercer
Group Child Care Home
12
Ducklings Early Learning Center Great Valley
Chester
Child Care Center
142
Massie L Grissett Family Child Care Home
Allegheny
Family Child Care Home
6
Sarahs Childcare Center Inc
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
33
B Inspired Academy
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
42
Broad Street Kids Inc
Clarion
Child Care Center
35
Montgomery's Country Kids Ii
Butler
Child Care Center
52
Kinder Kollege
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
153
4 Ever Charmy World Childcare
Allegheny
Child Care Center
21
Miss Doreen's Plamation Childcare
Montgomery
Child Care Center
69
Kids Castle
Allegheny
Child Care Center
46
Keystone Kidz LLC
Crawford
Child Care Center
93
Chatterbox Daycare Center
Allegheny
Child Care Center
55
Court Time Complex
Allegheny
Child Care Center
318
St. Joseph Creative Beginnings Child Care Center
Berks
Child Care Center
181
Westfield Child Development Center
Tioga
Child Care Center
67
Safani Academy
Dauphin
Child Care Center
107
Noahs Kids
Clarion
Group Child Care Home
12
Tanya Hinds
Lehigh
Family Child Care Home
6
Dover Bethany United Methodist Church Child Care
York
Child Care Center
141
For Your Childcare
Allegheny
Group Child Care Home
12
Alphabet Kidz Childcare LLC
Philadelphia
Group Child Care Home
12
Imagination Early Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
33
Summit Early Learning Mifflinburg
Union
Child Care Center
109
Leaps And Bounds Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
18
Little Cactus Academy
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
12
Natasha Johnson
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
Above All Childcare
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
37
Prestige Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
70
Natashia Early Learning Academy
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
Wee Care Day Care
Washington
Child Care Center
84
Fsc Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
20
P F V Y Royersford Elementary School
Montgomery
Child Care Center
999
*Providers with “999” are those providers licensed to serve school-age only children in a school setting.
Licenses Revoked
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Pamela Wells
Erie
Family Child Care Home
6
Alphabright Child Development Center LLC
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
21
Heavenly Hall Day Care Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
88
Noah's Ark Preparatory Learning Center
Allegheny
Child Care Center
69
Penn Garden Day Care Center
Allegheny
Child Care Center
145
Virginia Shepherd
Cumberland
Family Child Care Home
6
Thompson Nursery and Childcare LLC
Lancaster
Child Care Center
24
Universal Academy LLC
Allegheny
Child Care Center
41
Magic Memories Jeffersonville
Montgomery
Child Care Center
107
Little Explorers
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
41
Just About Me Early Learning Center
Philadelphia
Child Care Center
21
Magic Memories Jeffersonville
Montgomery
Child Care Center
107
Children's World of Learning
Philadelphia
Family Child Care Home
6
OCYF
OCYF oversees Pennsylvania’s state-supervised, county-administered child welfare system. In this role, OCYF licenses county child welfare offices as well as private service providers that offer residential and day treatment and care, foster and adoption services, secure care, and transitional living settings. From April through June 2022, OCYF completed 333 annual inspections and 991 complaint inspections.
Provisional Licenses Revoked
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Pediatric Specialty Care
Philadelphia
Chapter 3800 Child Residential
18
ODP
ODP licenses facilities that provide care and services to individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism. Facility types are community living homes, life sharing homes, prevocational and adult training facilities. From April through June 2022, ODP completed 286 annual inspections and 88 complaint investigations.
Provisional Licenses Issued
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Juli Community Services
Lehigh
Community Homes
21
Typical Life Corporation
York
Community Homes
86
Transitional Services Inc.
Allegheny
Community Homes
23
Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers
Cambria
Community Homes
32
Community Options
Lehigh
Chapter 6400
62
Spectrum Community Services
Lehigh
Chapter 6400
62
New Horizons Care Services LLC
Allegheny
Chapter 6400
15
Allegheny Community Home Care
Allegheny
Chapter 6400
16
Licenses Revoked or Not Renewed
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Pediatric Specialty Care of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Community Homes
32
Bright Light Residential Services
Allegheny
Chapter 6400
3
OLTL
OLTL licenses personal care homes and assisted living facilities. From April through June 2022, OLTL completed 271 annual inspections and 409 partial inspections, which include incidents, complaints, plan of correction monitoring, provisional interim inspections, and other monitoring visits.
Provisional Licenses Issued
Name of Facility
County
Type of Provider
Licensed Capacity
Personal Care at Blue Ridge
Cumberland
Personal Care Homes
31
Manchester Commons of Presbyterian Senior Care
Erie
Personal Care Homes
80
Bethesda Court
Philadelphia
Personal Care Homes
144
The Landing of Southampton
Bucks
Personal Care Homes
106
Woodbridge Place
Chester
Personal Care Homes
125
Ahava Memory Care Residence
Allegheny
Assisted Living Special Care
30
Reastheaven 1
Fayette
Personal Care Homes
35
Walden's View at North Huntingdon
Westmoreland
Personal Care Homes
100
Shelbourne Personal Care
Butler
Personal Care Homes
60
Divinity Manor
Philadelphia
Personal Care Homes
30
Independence Court of Erie
Erie
Personal Care Homes
144
C L Manor
Armstrong
Personal Care Homes
8
Senior Support Services Ii
Allegheny
Personal Care Homes
13
William Penn Senior Suites and Personal Care
Westmoreland
Personal Care Homes
108
Best Personal Care
Philadelphia
Personal Care Homes
12
Family Cares Personal Care Home
York
Personal Care Homes
17
The Neighborhoods at Walden's View
Westmoreland
Personal Care Homes
40
Eicher's Family Home Care
Fayette
Personal Care Homes
42
Arc Housing of Lawrence County
Lawrence
Personal Care Homes
29
Davenport Hall
Washington
Personal Care Homes
32
Vine Street Manor
Philadelphia
Personal Care Homes
84
Provisional Licenses Revoked
Name of Facility
County
Type of Provider
Licensed Capacity
Chrissy's Cozy Country Home
Somerset
Personal Care Homes
25
OMHSAS
OMHSAS licenses a variety of mental health treatment services and supports for both adults and children. Services include both residential services such as Community Residential Rehabilitation (CRR) services, long term structured residences (LTSR) and residential treatment facility for adults (RTF-A) and non-residential services such as Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic, Partial Hospitalization, Psychiatric Rehabilitation services, among others. From April through June 2022, OMHSAS completed 402 annual inspections and 137 complaint inspections.
Provisional Licenses Issued
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Diakon Child, Family, & Community Ministries
Lycoming
Outpatient
N/A
Tower Behavioral Health
Berks
IP-Private Psych Unit
144
Philadelphia Mental Health Clinic
Philadelphia
IBHS
N/A
EBS Children's Institute
Chester
IBHS
N/A
Kidspeace National Centers
Montour
CRR Host Home
N/A
Attain ABA
Lancaster
IBHS
N/A
Alder Health Services
Dauphin
Outpatient
N/A
Hamidian Training Institute
Lackawanna
IBHS
N/A
Fairmount Behavioral Health
Philadelphia
Inpatient Psych Unit
172
Safe Meadow Medical Ctr
Philadelphia
Outpatient
N/A
Community Human Services
Allegheny
CRR-Adult
5
Provisional Licenses Revoked
Name of Facility
County
Type of License
Licensed Capacity
Galena Autism & Behavioral Services
Bucks
IBHS
N/A
Report Abuse and Provider Concerns
Pennsylvanians can report a concern with a licensed facility or care provider at any time.
Report Child Abuse
For suspected child abuse, anyone who suspects child abuse or mistreatment or has other child well-being concerns should make a report to ChildLine.
Call 1-800-932-0313.
Report Elder Abuse
For suspected elder abuse or abuse of adults with disabilities, call Adult Protective Services and the Statewide Elder Abuse Helpline: 1-800-490-8505.
Provider Concerns
- Child Care Providers
Child care provider complaints can be submitted online.
- Providers Serving People with Intellectual Disabilities
Contact the ODP Customer Service Center at RA-odpcontactdpw@pa.gov.
- Personal Care & Assisted Living Homes
Call OLTL's Complaint Hotline at 877-401-8835.
- Behavioral Health Providers
Contact the applicable OMHSAS Regional Office.