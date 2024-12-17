The Department of Human Services (DHS) licenses residential and day programs and services across five licensing offices — the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL), the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF), the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP), the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL), and the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). DHS is committed to upholding quality of care and services in licensed care settings, working with providers to address concerns and regulatory violations in a timely manner when identified, and holding providers accountable through provisional licenses and license revocations..



DHS is committed to transparency and accountability, and in the spirit of this, DHS is consolidating information about licensing actions taken in the past quarter. More information about provisional licenses issued and licenses revoked can be found in the following provider directories:

To view licensing reports for child care providers licensed by OCDEL, visit www.findchildcare.pa.gov.

To view licensing reports for service providers and residential settings licensed by ODP, visit the HCSIS Services and Supports Directory

To view licensing reports for all other providers licensed by OCYF, OLTL, and OMHSAS, visit DHS' Provider Directory

OCDEL



OCDEL certifies and oversees child care providers in licensed centers and home-based settings across Pennsylvania. From April through June 2022, OCDEL completed 1,246 annual inspections and 502 complaint investigations. OCDEL took action against 21 illegally operating, unlicensed providers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lehigh, Montour, Northampton, Schuylkill, Wayne Counties.

Provisional Licenses Issues

Name Of Facility County Type Of License Licensed Capacity G E M Learning Center Beaver Child Care Center 23 3b Kidz Llc Tioga Child Care Center 19 Kidtopia Learning Center Lehigh Child Care Center 178 KINDERCARE LEARNING CENTER/Mccandless Allegheny Child Care Center 175 Nurturers By Nature Early Learning Center Allegheny Child Care Center 40 Ana C Gutierrez Lehigh Family Child Care Home 6 First Class Learning Academy Philadelphia Child Care Center 54 Skys The Limit Learning Center Program Allegheny Child Care Center 999 ITAVC At Marshall Street Elem Montgomery Child Care Center 999 Amy Daycare LLC Luzerne Group Child Care Home 7 Donna M Ellman Erie Family Child Care Home 6 Hand To Heart LLC Philadelphia Group Child Care Home 12 Live Laugh N Learn Academy Philadelphia Child Care Center 17 Malaika Learning Center Allegheny Child Care Center 39 Your Child and Mine Early Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 117 Endless Innovation Academy LLC Lehigh Child Care Center 124 ITAVC At Cole Manor Elem Montgomery Child Care Center 999 Westfield Child Development Center Tioga Child Care Center 67 Haven Academy Incorporated Delaware Child Care Center 15 Tishas Tender Care Allegheny Family Child Care Home 6 Begin With Us Child Care and Preschool Bld B Blair Child Care Center 131 Konani Group Daycare Lancaster Group Child Care Home 8 Buzzy Bees Child Care Center Lehigh Group Child Care Home 12 The Learning Locomotion At CIT Northampton Child Care Center 49 Hayshire Kids Club York Child Care Center 999 Holy Trinity Catholic School York Child Care Center 999 Mary E. Smith Family Child Care Home Allegheny Family Child Care Home 6 Tender Care Learning Center/Lower Burrell Westmoreland Child Care Center 83 Maxwell Elementary School Age Child Care Westmoreland Child Care Center 999 Begin With Us Childcare and Preschool Blair Child Care Center 131 Munchkinland Learning and Daycare Center Fayette Child Care Center 131 Maybrook Hills Daycare LLC Blair Child Care Center 45 Natasha Johnson Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6 Miss Daisys Little Bloomers Learning Center Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6 Ms Ls Inspiring Minds Child Care and Preschool Ll Monroe Child Care Center 15 Sunny Day Preschool and Daycare Monroe Child Care Center 68 Sweet Peas Childcare Montgomery Child Care Center 29 Ymca Dysart Center Blair Child Care Center 108 Smart Choice Childcare Learning Center Delaware Child Care Center 23 Gockley Elementary School Lehigh Group Child Care Home 12 Galaxy Childcare Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6 Learn N Play Academy 3 Philadelphia Child Care Center 26 A Place to Grow Philadelphia Group Child Care Home 8 Nessas Small Steps Child Care II LLC Carbon Child Care Center 38 Mendez Valerio Family Childcare Lehigh Family Child Care Home 6 A Bunches of Hugs 2 Mercer Group Child Care Home 12 Ducklings Early Learning Center Great Valley Chester Child Care Center 142 Massie L Grissett Family Child Care Home Allegheny Family Child Care Home 6 Sarahs Childcare Center Inc Philadelphia Child Care Center 33 B Inspired Academy Philadelphia Child Care Center 42 Broad Street Kids Inc Clarion Child Care Center 35 Montgomery's Country Kids Ii Butler Child Care Center 52 Kinder Kollege Philadelphia Child Care Center 153 4 Ever Charmy World Childcare Allegheny Child Care Center 21 Miss Doreen's Plamation Childcare Montgomery Child Care Center 69 Kids Castle Allegheny Child Care Center 46 Keystone Kidz LLC Crawford Child Care Center 93 Chatterbox Daycare Center Allegheny Child Care Center 55 Court Time Complex Allegheny Child Care Center 318 St. Joseph Creative Beginnings Child Care Center Berks Child Care Center 181 Westfield Child Development Center Tioga Child Care Center 67 Safani Academy Dauphin Child Care Center 107 Noahs Kids Clarion Group Child Care Home 12 Tanya Hinds Lehigh Family Child Care Home 6 Dover Bethany United Methodist Church Child Care York Child Care Center 141 For Your Childcare Allegheny Group Child Care Home 12 Alphabet Kidz Childcare LLC Philadelphia Group Child Care Home 12 Imagination Early Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 33 Summit Early Learning Mifflinburg Union Child Care Center 109 Leaps And Bounds Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 18 Little Cactus Academy Philadelphia Child Care Center 12 Natasha Johnson Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6 Above All Childcare Philadelphia Child Care Center 37 Prestige Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 70 Natashia Early Learning Academy Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6 Wee Care Day Care Washington Child Care Center 84 Fsc Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 20 P F V Y Royersford Elementary School Montgomery Child Care Center 999

*Providers with “999” are those providers licensed to serve school-age only children in a school setting.

Licenses Revoked

Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Pamela Wells Erie Family Child Care Home 6 Alphabright Child Development Center LLC Philadelphia Child Care Center 21 Heavenly Hall Day Care Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 88 Noah's Ark Preparatory Learning Center Allegheny Child Care Center 69 Penn Garden Day Care Center Allegheny Child Care Center 145 Virginia Shepherd Cumberland Family Child Care Home 6 Thompson Nursery and Childcare LLC Lancaster Child Care Center 24 Universal Academy LLC Allegheny Child Care Center 41 Magic Memories Jeffersonville Montgomery Child Care Center 107 Little Explorers Philadelphia Child Care Center 41 Just About Me Early Learning Center Philadelphia Child Care Center 21 Magic Memories Jeffersonville Montgomery Child Care Center 107 Children's World of Learning Philadelphia Family Child Care Home 6

OCYF



OCYF oversees Pennsylvania’s state-supervised, county-administered child welfare system. In this role, OCYF licenses county child welfare offices as well as private service providers that offer residential and day treatment and care, foster and adoption services, secure care, and transitional living settings. From April through June 2022, OCYF completed 333 annual inspections and 991 complaint inspections.

Provisional Licenses Revoked

Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Pediatric Specialty Care Philadelphia Chapter 3800 Child Residential 18

ODP



ODP licenses facilities that provide care and services to individuals with intellectual disabilities or autism. Facility types are community living homes, life sharing homes, prevocational and adult training facilities. From April through June 2022, ODP completed 286 annual inspections and 88 complaint investigations.

Provisional Licenses Issued



Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Juli Community Services Lehigh Community Homes

(Chapter 6400) 21 Typical Life Corporation York Community Homes

(Chapter 6400) 86 Transitional Services Inc. Allegheny Community Homes

(Chapter 6400) 23 Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers Cambria Community Homes

(Chapter 6400) 32 Community Options Lehigh Chapter 6400

(Community Homes) 62 Spectrum Community Services Lehigh Chapter 6400

(Community Homes) 62 New Horizons Care Services LLC Allegheny Chapter 6400

(Community Homes) 15 Allegheny Community Home Care Allegheny Chapter 6400

(Community Homes) 16

Licenses Revoked or Not Renewed

Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Pediatric Specialty Care of Philadelphia Philadelphia Community Homes

(Chapter 6400) 32 Bright Light Residential Services Allegheny Chapter 6400

(Community Homes) 3

OLTL



OLTL licenses personal care homes and assisted living facilities. From April through June 2022, OLTL completed 271 annual inspections and 409 partial inspections, which include incidents, complaints, plan of correction monitoring, provisional interim inspections, and other monitoring visits.

Provisional Licenses Issued

Name of Facility County Type of Provider Licensed Capacity Personal Care at Blue Ridge Cumberland Personal Care Homes 31 Manchester Commons of Presbyterian Senior Care Erie Personal Care Homes 80 Bethesda Court Philadelphia Personal Care Homes 144 The Landing of Southampton Bucks Personal Care Homes 106 Woodbridge Place Chester Personal Care Homes 125 Ahava Memory Care Residence Allegheny Assisted Living Special Care 30 Reastheaven 1 Fayette Personal Care Homes 35 Walden's View at North Huntingdon Westmoreland Personal Care Homes 100 Shelbourne Personal Care Butler Personal Care Homes 60 Divinity Manor Philadelphia Personal Care Homes 30 Independence Court of Erie Erie Personal Care Homes 144 C L Manor Armstrong Personal Care Homes 8 Senior Support Services Ii Allegheny Personal Care Homes 13 William Penn Senior Suites and Personal Care Westmoreland Personal Care Homes 108 Best Personal Care Philadelphia Personal Care Homes 12 Family Cares Personal Care Home York Personal Care Homes 17 The Neighborhoods at Walden's View Westmoreland Personal Care Homes 40 Eicher's Family Home Care Fayette Personal Care Homes 42 Arc Housing of Lawrence County Lawrence Personal Care Homes 29 Davenport Hall Washington Personal Care Homes 32 Vine Street Manor Philadelphia Personal Care Homes 84





Provisional Licenses Revoked



Name of Facility County Type of Provider Licensed Capacity Chrissy's Cozy Country Home Somerset Personal Care Homes 25

OMHSAS

OMHSAS licenses a variety of mental health treatment services and supports for both adults and children. Services include both residential services such as Community Residential Rehabilitation (CRR) services, long term structured residences (LTSR) and residential treatment facility for adults (RTF-A) and non-residential services such as Outpatient Psychiatric Clinic, Partial Hospitalization, Psychiatric Rehabilitation services, among others. From April through June 2022, OMHSAS completed 402 annual inspections and 137 complaint inspections.

Provisional Licenses Issued

Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Diakon Child, Family, & Community Ministries Lycoming Outpatient N/A Tower Behavioral Health Berks IP-Private Psych Unit 144 Philadelphia Mental Health Clinic Philadelphia IBHS N/A EBS Children's Institute Chester IBHS N/A Kidspeace National Centers Montour CRR Host Home N/A Attain ABA Lancaster IBHS N/A Alder Health Services Dauphin Outpatient N/A Hamidian Training Institute Lackawanna IBHS N/A Fairmount Behavioral Health Philadelphia Inpatient Psych Unit 172 Safe Meadow Medical Ctr Philadelphia Outpatient N/A Community Human Services Allegheny CRR-Adult 5

Provisional Licenses Revoked

Name of Facility County Type of License Licensed Capacity Galena Autism & Behavioral Services Bucks IBHS N/A





