Who are Children with Medically Complex Conditions?

Some children require additional supports and services to successfully live in the community with their family. DHS oversees multiple systems of care that collaboratively plans for children across the life span by strengthening services to families, reducing risk, and preventing facility admissions. Children with Medically Complex Conditions are often included among children who require additional supports and services. DHS generally defines children with medically complex conditions as individuals age 0 through 21 with a chronic health condition that affects three or more organ systems and requires medically necessary skilled nursing intervention to execute medical regimens to use technology for respiration, nutrition, medication administration or other bodily functions.

