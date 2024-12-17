Skip to agency navigation
    myCOMPASS PA

    is a mobile app for people living in Pennsylvania who have applied for or receive state benefits.

    With this mobile app, you can:

    • Look up your benefits wherever you are, at any time
    • Review any information you receive
    • Check the status of applications you submit
    • Upload documents
    • Report changes directly from your phone.

    myCOMPASS PA is a mobile app for Pennsylvanians who have applied for or receive state benefits. Access your benefits from anywhere, at any time. Review what you receive, check the status of submitted applications, upload documents, and report changes directly from your phone.

    Got questions or need help with COMPASS?

    Call the COMPASS Helpline 1-800-692-7462 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday

    Call: 1-800-692-7462

    If you have questions during non-business hours or prefer, submit a form.

    DHS Feedback Form