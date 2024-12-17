Long-Term Care Contact Information

For Participants
Participant Helplines
|Resource
|Contact Information
|Description
|Long-Term Care Helpline
|1-800-753-8827
Hotline number for consumers and family members. For further information about long-term care in Pennsylvania, please visit the Long-Term Services page.
|OLTL Participant Helpline
|1-800-757-5042
|Enrolled OLTL participants can call with any concerns regarding their services.
|Community HealthChoices (CHC) Helpline
|1-844-824-3655
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4p.m.
Contact information for those interested in applying for home and community-based services.
|PA Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB)
1-877-550-4227
TTY: 1-877-824-9346
|Provides enrollment services for applicants with physical disabilities applying for the OBRA Waiver, CHC Waiver, Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Program, and the Act 150 Program.
|Nursing Home Transition (NHT) Helpline
|1-800-833-5196
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Contact information for individuals experiencing difficulty or needing assistance with the NHT process.
Additional Participant Contacts
|Resource
|Contact Information
|Description
|CHC Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)
|Find Your MCO
MCOs provide CHC coverage to participants.
|CHC Resource Email Account
|RA-PWCHC@pa.gov
|Email the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) with your questions regarding the CHC program.
|Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Resource Email Accounty
|RA-PWLIFE@pa.gov
|Email the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) with your questions regarding the LIFE program.
|Long-Term Care Ombudsman
|717-783-8975
|The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is designed to support and empower consumers by resolving individual complaints involving long-term care service while working to improve and enhance the long-term living system for the residents and their families.
For Providers
Provider Helplines
|Resource
|Contact Information
|Description
|Adult Residential Licensing Operator Support Hotline
|1-866-503-3926
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hotline number for personal care home operators. Calls to the Hotline may be anonymous and will not result in unannounced licensing inspections.
|Provider Enrollment Helpline
1-800-932-0939
Option 1: Enrollment
Option 2: Billing & Claims
Option 3: Nursing Home Transition
Hours: Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m.
Helpline open to fee for service providers with questions related to Long-Term care service provision and OLTL waivers, e.g., enrollment, billing, etc. Please note: When inquiring about provider-specific questions, have the provider name and PROMISe™ number available.
Email: RA-HCBSENPROV@pa.gov
|Provider Operations Helpline
1-800-932-0939
Option 1: Enrollment
Option 2: Billing & Claims
Option 3: Nursing Home Transition
Hours: Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m.
Helpline open to fee for service providers with questions related to Long-Term care service provision and OLTL waivers, e.g., enrollment, billing, etc. Please note: When inquiring about provider-specific questions, have the provider name and PROMISe™ number available.
Email: RA-PROVIDEROPERATION@pa.gov