Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    DHS Contact Information

    Long-Term Care Contact Information

    For Participants

    Participant Helplines

    ResourceContact Information Description
    Long-Term Care Helpline1-800-753-8827

    Hotline number for consumers and family members. For further information about long-term care in Pennsylvania, please visit the Long-Term Services page.

    OLTL Participant Helpline1-800-757-5042Enrolled OLTL participants can call with any concerns regarding their services. 
    Community HealthChoices (CHC) Helpline1-844-824-3655

    Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4p.m.

    Contact information for those interested in applying for home and community-based services.

    PA Independent Enrollment Broker (IEB)

    1-877-550-4227

    TTY: 1-877-824-9346

    		Provides enrollment services for applicants with physical disabilities applying for the OBRA Waiver, CHC Waiver, Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Program, and the Act 150 Program.
    Nursing Home Transition (NHT) Helpline1-800-833-5196

    Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Contact information for individuals experiencing difficulty or needing assistance with the NHT process.

    Additional Participant Contacts

    ResourceContact Information Description
    CHC Managed Care Organizations (MCOs)Find Your MCO

    MCOs provide CHC coverage to participants.

    CHC Resource Email AccountRA-PWCHC@pa.govEmail the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) with your questions regarding the CHC program.
    Living Independence for the Elderly (LIFE) Resource Email AccountyRA-PWLIFE@pa.govEmail the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) with your questions regarding the LIFE program.
    Long-Term Care Ombudsman717-783-8975The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is designed to support and empower consumers by resolving individual complaints involving long-term care service while working to improve and enhance the long-term living system for the residents and their families.

    For Providers

    Provider Helplines

    ResourceContact Information Description
    Adult Residential Licensing Operator Support Hotline1-866-503-3926

    Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

    Hotline number for personal care home operators. Calls to the Hotline may be anonymous and will not result in unannounced licensing inspections. 

    Provider Enrollment Helpline

    1-800-932-0939

    Option 1: Enrollment 

    Option 2: Billing & Claims 

    Option 3: Nursing Home Transition

    Hours: Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-4 p.m.

    Helpline open to fee for service providers with questions related to Long-Term care service provision and OLTL waivers, e.g., enrollment, billing, etc.  Please note: When inquiring about provider-specific questions, have the provider name and PROMISe™ number available.

    Email: RA-HCBSENPROV@pa.gov

    Email: RA-PROVIDEROPERATION@pa.gov