Recent Operations Memoranda and Policy Clarifications

Operations Memoranda and Policy Clarifications

To view older operations memoranda and policy clarifications, please visit the Archived Operations Memoranda and Policy Clarifications. Operations Memoranda and Policy Clarifications are archived after 90 days.

Operations Memoranda, also known as "Ops Memos," begin with the prefix "OPS," followed by the last two digits of the year, month, and ops memo number. Operations Memos are written by OIM staff to inform county assistance office staff of new policies and updates to current policies. They may be applicable to one or multiple subject areas and outline procedures regarding one or multiple subject areas. They introduce and/or supplement OIM policy and may contain subject matter independent of OIM policy and procedures found in the Policy Handbooks and Manuals.

Policy Clarifications are written responses from the OIM Policy Clarification Unit to policy questions submitted from various county assistance offices. Policy clarification prefixes regarding subject matter are as follows: PCA (Cash Assistance); PFS (SNAP); PLA (LIHEAP); PMA (Medical Assistance); PMN (Long Term Care); PO (Other). The last three digits of the Policy Clarification number refer to the related Policy Handbook section(s).